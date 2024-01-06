10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Cheesesteaks

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For many, the perfect hot sandwich consists of thinly sliced steak piled high and topped with gooey, melted cheese. If that sounds like heaven between two slices of bread, then you will probably find yourself right at home in Philadelphia. The Philly cheesesteak came about in the 1930s when hot dog vendor Pat Olivieri had the idea to construct a sandwich made with steak, according to Visit Philly. The idea grew in popularity, and now it's nearly impossible to separate the sandwich from the Pennsylvania city in which it was invented.

You can find plenty of top-notch cheesesteaks within Philadelphia's city limits, including Olivieri's Pat's King of Steaks and its rival Geno's Steaks. But, this classic sub has expanded to restaurant chain menus nationwide. Both fast-food chains and sit-down restaurants have put their stamp on the cheesesteak, so that you don't need to travel far to find one.

While many restaurants stick to the basic formula of steak, provolone cheese, onions, peppers, and occasionally mushrooms, others have begun to add their twist on ingredients. There is no shortage of cheesesteak options, and the following restaurant chains have ones worth a try.

Charley's

Philly Cheesesteak (Regular) : 780 calories, 38 g fat (14 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 2,030 mg sodium, 58 g carbs (4 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 51 g protein

If it's a cheesesteak you're craving, and you want something quick and on-the-go, head to your closest Charley's. With over 700 locations in the U.S. and abroad, the fast-food chain specializes in Philly-style sandwiches, available in both classic cheesesteak and chicken varieties. Its Steak Philly Cheesesteak is made with USDA Choice steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and provolone cheese, and you can add lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and pickles.

RELATED: The 7 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, According to Chefs

Which Wich

Philly Cheesesteak (Per Order) : 690 calories, 29 g fat (14 g saturated fat), 1560 mg sodium, 64 g carbs (1 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 44 g protein

With the restaurant's customizable ordering system, it's easy to get your perfect sandwich at Which Wich. If you aren't into deciding on toppings for your sandwich, the fast-food chain also has a variety of prebuilt classics, including its Philly Cheesesteak. It's prepared with sirloin steak, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, and bell peppers.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili's

Chili's Philly (Per Order) : 1,070 calories, 54 g fat (20 g saturated fat, 2 g trans fat), 3,790 mg sodium, 80 g carbs (6 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 66 g protein

Casual restaurant chain Chili's has something on its menu for everybody, including those hungry for a Philly cheesesteak. The restaurant's whimsically titled Chili's Philly comes with steak, grilled peppers, grilled onions, jalapeños, and white queso, all piled on a toasted roll. It's similar enough that Philly fans will recognize the flavors but different enough that it offers a different twist on the classic sandwich.

RELATED: The Best Cheesesteak in Every State

Dave & Buster's

Philly Cheesesteak (Per Order) : 1,370 calories, 62 g fat (t22k g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 4,117 mg sodium, 124 g carbs (10 g fiber, 22 g sugar), 70 g protein

Before you go off and play in the arcade, carve out some time to sit down and enjoy a meal at Dave & Buster's. Its menu is filled with a variety of sandwich and entrée options, including a Philly Cheesesteak. Dave & Buster's makes its Philly with grilled sliced steak, sautéed onions, mushroom, green bell peppers, and a warm cheese sauce, served on a classic Philly cheesesteak roll.

BJ's Brewhouse

Brewhouse Philly (Per Order) : 1,460 calories, 86 g fat (24 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 3,860 mg sodium, 110 g carbs (10 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 63 g protein

Known for its deep-dish pizzas and Pizookies for dessert, the casual dining chain BJ's Brewhouse operates more than 200 restaurants in 29 states. Its menu has plenty of runaway hits, even if you aren't in the mood for pizza. Take its Brewhouse Philly, made with sliced sirloin that has been marinated and slow-roasted for maximum flavor, along with provolone cheese, sautéd mushrooms, caramelized onions, green bell peppers, and the addition of peperoncini, all served on a toasted hoagie roll.

RELATED: 10 Greatest American Sandwiches Of All Time—and Where to Get the Best One

Jersey Mike's

Mike's Famous Philly (Regular) : 700 calories, 31 g fat (14 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 1,958 mg sodium, 62 g carbs (3 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 45 g protein

Jersey Mike's is known for an expansive menu of cold and hot subs, with many fans hailing the chain as the best sandwich shop around. Its loyal following appreciates the classic subs on its menu, including Mike's Famous Philly. The steak, peppers, and onion sandwich deviates from the classic formula with white American cheese over provolone, but perhaps that's one of the reasons it stands out.

IHOP

Philly Cheese Steak Stacker (Per Order) : 820 calories, 47 g fat (18 g saturated fat, 1.5 g trans fat), 2,140 mg sodium, 55 g carbs (3 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 47 g protein

People associate IHOP—or International House of Pancakes—with its flapjack-laden menu. What many may not realize is that the restaurant chain also serves savory lunch and dinner items. If you find yourself at an IHOP in the afternoon and those breakfast cravings have subsided, try its Philly Cheese Steak Stacker. It comes with the usual suspects, including grilled sirloin steak and onions topped with melted American cheese.

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Meatball Subs

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Steak & Cheese (Medium) : 840 calories, 51 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 2,390 mg sodium, 56 g carbs (3 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 38 g protein

Sandwich chain Firehouse Subs has some of the best hot subs out there, one of which being its Firehouse Steak & Cheese. This spin on the Philly cheesesteak is made with sautéed steak, melted provolone cheese, caramelized onions, bell peppers, mayonnaise, and deli mustard. It's what happens when the classic Philly cheesesteak gets deli-fied. It even comes with a dill pickle spear.

Domino's

Philly Steak (Half Sandwich) : 380 calories, 15 g fat (8 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 1,280 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 20 g protein

Ordering takeout for dinner but aren't in the mood for pizza? You can still order from your local Domino's. Its menu includes several sandwich options, including a Philly Steak. For the sandwich, steak, a blend of American and provolone cheeses, onions, green bell peppers, and mushrooms come piled on artisan bread. You may discover a new go-to fast-food version of the Philly classic.

RELATED: 11 Restaurant Chains With the Most Outrageous Sandwiches–

Ruby Tuesday

Five-Cheese Cheesesteak (Per Serving) : 850 calories, 46 g fat (23 g saturated fat), 2530 mg sodium, 50 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 62 g protein

Perhaps best known for its "endless" salad bar, Ruby Tuesday also offers a surprising amount of options when it comes cheesesteaks. There are currently three different styles on the menu. There's the more classic Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie, made with shaved beef, peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheddar cheese queso. There's also a Five-Cheese Cheesesteak, which smothers the same shaved beef and onions in mozzarella, cheddar, American, asiago, and cheddar cheese queso. Then there's the unconventional Hickory Bourbon Cheesesteak, featuring sliced chicken in a hickory bourbon sauce with cheddar cheese, bacon, onions, and jalapeños.