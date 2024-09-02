6 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Paninis

Of all the best sandwich shop orders, the panini is a particularly hot seller. The Italian-style pressed sandwich is typically made with either ciabatta or focaccia bread and filled with a variety of ingredients such as meats, cheeses, and vegetables. It's then pressed onto a hot grill such as a specialty-made panini press. When done right, the grilled sandwich is crispy on the outside and slightly melty on the inside.

If you don't have a small Italian grocery or deli in your town, where do you find this toasty delight? Not every major sandwich shop serves this warm handheld. Fans are still lamenting Panera's discontinued Chipotle Chicken Panini, for instance.

The good news is that many of you won't have to travel far, as quite a few national and regional chains now make their own versions, some more traditional than others. Here's a look at where to get your toasted, melted panini fix around the country.

Blimpie

Nutrition:

Sicilian with Ciabatta (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories: 520

Fat: 20 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium: 1,780 mg

Carbs: 58 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein: 27 g

The first Blimpie sub shop was opened in 1964 in Hoboken, N.J., by high school friends. Since then, the sandwich shop has gone international, with over 3,000 locations around the world. On the restaurant's hot subs menu, you'll find several tasty panini-style sandwiches, like the Ultimate Club and the Sicilian. With so many Blimpie locations in convenience stores and gas stations, this is how you get your panini fix on the go.

Atlanta Bread Company

Nutrition:

Chicken Pesto Panini (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories: 736

Fat: 30 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium: 1,616 mg

Carbs: 76 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein: 37 g

Founded in 1993 by two brothers in Georgia, this sandwich shop with over a dozen locations across four states has a menu section devoted to the warmed style of sandwich. Atlanta Bread Company's panini are served on house-made focaccia and include various delicious styles like a chicken with havarti and a Caprese sandwich with tomatoes and melty mozzarella. These traditional, hearty panini are the best thing on the menu at this sandwich shop.

Panini Kabob Grill

Nutrition:

Caprese Pesto (Per 1 Sandwich) Calories: 860

Fat: 44 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium: 1,410 mg

Carbs: 81 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 34 g

With over 20 locations in California, Panini Kabob Grill is known for its Mediterranean food, and alongside pasta dishes and kebab, that includes the namesake panini. The restaurant has several uniquely tasty grilled sandwiches, like the tofu pesto with artichoke hearts and provolone, but it also serves more classic combos like Caprese and chicken with brie cheese.

Hot Table Panini

Nutrition:

Italian Coldcut Panini (Per 1 Small Sandwich)

Calories: 540

Fat: 24 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium: 2,220 mg

Carbs: 52 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein: 29 g

With 14 locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut, Hot Table specializes in, and only makes, panini sandwiches, so you know they're going to be great. The chain offers quite a variety–there are usually 15-plus panini options to order. For classics, check out the Italian and Cubano, but don't overlook the Santa Fe Veggie with flavorful pepper jack cheese and the Spicy BBQ Pulled Pork with a spicy splash of Sriracha.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Panini's Bar & Grill

Nutrition information unavailable

With 12 locations across Northeast Ohio, Panini's Grill started in 1986 in the famous Flats neighborhood of Cleveland. It's grown from a late-night sandwich stop into a mini-chain that serves wraps, pizza, wings, and of course, panini sandwiches. These come "overstuffed" on fresh Italian bread with melted provolone, french fries, slaw, tomato, and your choice of meats including capicola and salami.

Frullati Cafe

Nutrition information unavailable

With locations in Arizona, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas, Frullati Cafe is a growing chain that offers fresh smoothies, salads, gourmet sandwiches, and your choice of seven types of classic paninis. The selection includes Chipotle Turkey, Panini Club, Grilled Italiano, and a Milan Melt made with either chicken salad or tuna salad.