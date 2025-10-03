7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Pulled Pork, According to Chefs

Pulled pork is always a crowd pleaser, when done right. It’s flavorful, satisfying and versatile. Whether you love pulled pork in a sandwich, in tacos, on top of nachos, over mac and cheese or on a platter with traditional BBQ sides, pulled pork is a favorite for many. But not every restaurant delivers. Some serve dry and bland pulled pork, but there are other spots that have mastered the art of tender meat and a bold taste.

To help find the best pulled pork, Eat This, Not That! spoke with chefs who reveal their go-to chains.

Rodney Scott’s BBQ

Rodney Scott’s BBQ is a small Southern chain and focuses on a labor intensive method of cooking whole hogs on pits with charcoal made from burning hardwoods. It’s a time consuming practice that’s paid off. The BBQ joint is a standout for its quality food and is award-winning.

“This BBQ spot is one of the few spots that do whole hog pulled pork, vinegar peppered and oak smoked in the traditional South Carolina style, yielding crispy edges and succulent interior with bright and tangy flavor,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. “Its James Beard Award winning preparation emphasizes simplicity, letting the natural richness of the pork shine through.”

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse is a Florida based award-winning BBQ spot that serves unforgettable pulled pork.

“This BBQ pit spot does one of the best smoked pulled pork, cooked over oak for a clean, robust smoke profile,” says Chef Andrew. “The meat to fat ratio with a light sweetness, ideal for the signature Messy l sandwich where it is paired with cheese grits.”

Sonny’s BBQ

Good pulled pork, “should be consistent in flavor and have smokiness,” says Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten and Sonny’s BBQ never disappoints.

“The pork is smoked for hours until it is easy to shred with the balance of smokiness and tangy sauce,” she says.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones is a small East Coast chain that house-smokes their pulled pork for eight hours, is handed-pulled and seasoned to perfection.

“The meat’s balanced fat content and light sweetness pair perfectly with the chain’s signature sauces,” says Chef Andrew.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Q

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Q started off in a gas station and has since earned high praise for its award-winning barbecue.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Chef Andrew, “The chain uses a robust bark that complements the meat’s natural juices. The texture and flavor, especially when smothered in a sweet-tangy sauce, is incredible.”

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ first opened its doors September 11, 2011 and proudly serves top-notch BBQ while honoring America’s heroes.

“The chain’s smoked pulled pork shoulder is hand pulled daily for optimal tenderness and infused with a light hickory smoke flavor that balances regional BBQ styles that doesn’t overwhelm the meat,” says Chef Andrew. “Mission BBQ is also known for its different sandwiches or plates, always praised for its house made sauces and the quality they have maintained over the years.”

City Barbeque

City Barbeque is known for their slow-cooked process in on-site smokers with local hickory wood. “The fresh pulled pork has smoky depth with just the right amount of seasoning,” says Chef Andrew.