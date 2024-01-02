10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Steak Salads

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Steak salad is the best of both worlds, combining the juicy, protein-packed meat you crave and the crunchy, nutrient-rich leafy greens you need.

A well-made steak salad checks all the boxes. It's filling. It's flavorful. It's a perfectly balanced, light but satisfying meal.

Of course, you can make one yourself, though steak is sometimes tricky to prepare at home, depending on the cut and cooking method. The rest of the salad, meanwhile, can require a lot of ingredients. Between sourcing all the fresh vegetables and high-quality meat cuts, it can get pretty expensive fast. Thankfully, there are plenty of restaurants that whip up tasty steak salads—a welcome deviation from the usual meat and potatoes—thereby saving you the hassle.

From well-known steakhouse chains that make delicious salads packed with flavor and texture to popular salad chains that allow you to customize your order exactly how you'd like it, here are 10 restaurant chains that serve the best steak salad.

The Capital Grille

Capital Grille "Cobb" Salad w/Tenderloin (Per Order) : 680 cal, 49 g fat (15 g saturated fat), 1200 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (8 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 21 g protein

Incredible dry-aged steaks, high-end seafood options, and world-class wines all served in a warm, sophisticated setting—what's not to love about the Capital Grille? Founded in 1990, the renowned steakhouse has a menu filled with a wide range of classics—filet mignon, steak tartare, French onion soup, creamy mashed potatoes, the list goes on. One of its must-try options is its Cobb salad with sliced tenderloin, which is the restaurant's innovative reimagining of this steakhouse classic. It's made with fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes, egg, and blue cheese.

Tender Greens

Mediterranean Steak (Per Order) : 800 cal, 58 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 920 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (7 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 45 g protein

Leave it to the popular California-based salad chain Tender Greens to create a steak salad that blows away all the others. Dubbed the Mediterranean Steak Salad, this flavorful dish includes feta, fresh cherry tomatoes, pickled cucumbers, olives, baby greens, and perfectly grilled steak, all drizzled with a bright lemon vinaigrette. Tender Greens prides itself on sourcing sustainable and locally grown ingredients, so you know you're getting quality when you go there.

"LOVE this place!" a satisfied Yelp reviewer shared. "The steak is always delicious, and I particularly like the Sherry [vinaigrette] on the salads. The fried chicken is incredible as well. Everything I try here is fabulous!"

Texas Roadhouse

Steakhouse Filet Salad (Per Order) : 1340 cal, 103 g fat (25 g saturated fat), 2870 mg sodium, 42 g carbs (8 g fiber, 21 g sugar), 71 g protein

Texas Roadhouse's steakhouse filet salad is an excellent match for when you're in the mood for juicy steak but want to enjoy it in a lighter dish. Made with tender steak filet strips, this salad features crispy greens, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, sliced red onion, diced tomatoes, and crunchy croutons. It's then drizzled with Italian vinaigrette and served with a side of tangy blue cheese dressing for a flavor boost. Order it with a baked potato for the perfect meal.

Simply Salad

Steak-Out Salad (Per Order) : 624 cal, 38.4 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 2116 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (6 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 42g protein

Pick up a hearty Steak-Out salad from Simply Salad when you're in the mood for a filling salad packed with flavor. This satisfying salad has crisp romaine lettuce, baby spinach, juicy grape tomatoes, crunchy bacon, asparagus, sautéed mushrooms, bleu cheese crumbles, and perfectly grilled steak. Started in 2010, Simply Salad has a handful of locations throughout California.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

The Steak Wedge (Per Order) : 870 calories

How good does the steak wedge from Saltgrass Steakhouse sound? This impressive dish features center-cut top sirloin, a fresh iceberg lettuce wedge, red tomatoes, crispy bacon, sliced red onions, and blue cheese crumbles. It's finished off with drizzles of both ranch dressing and balsamic vinaigrette, which create an undeniably unique taste.

Known for its award-winning recipes, Saltgrass Steakhouse has more than 90 locations in states including Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Nevada, Colorado, and Tennessee.

Ruby Tuesday

Rib Eye Caesar Salad (Per Order) : 920 cal, 68 g fat (22 g saturated fat), 1500 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (4 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 44 g protein

Head over to Ruby Tuesday if you want a Caesar salad with more depth. The casual dining chain's Rib Eye Caesar features crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, and grilled ribeye steak. Enjoy it with a side of fries or a loaded baked potato for a meal you'll be thinking about for days to come. And don't forget to top it all off with an order of New York cheesecake, carrot cake, or a chocolate chip skillet cookie for the full Ruby Tuesday experience.

Outback Steakhouse

Steakhouse Salad (Per Order) : 1170 Calories

Fans of Outback Steakhouse will be happy to hear that the popular Aussie-themed restaurant chain's steakhouse salad is one of its menu highlights. Priced at under 20 bucks, this "big bowl salad" comes jam-packed with exciting ingredients, like seared center-cut sirloin, cinnamon pecans, and blue cheese crumbles, tossed in a delectable Danish blue cheese vinaigrette.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One great thing about Outback Steakhouse is that it lets you customize your dish to your liking. For instance, you can choose to have your steak prepared any way, from rare to well done, and the recommended salad dressing can easily be swapped out for other fun options like tangy tomato or mustard vinaigrette.

LongHorn Steakhouse

7-Pepper Sirloin Salad (Per Order) : 490 Calories cal, 26 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 1120 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (5 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 45 g protein

LongHorn Steakhouse has become synonymous with top-notch beef, making it a must-visit if you want to get your hands on a high-quality steak salad that doesn't disappoint. The chain's 7-Pepper Sirloin Salad is made with six ounces of grilled sirloin topped with the chain's signature 7-Pepper seasoning. It's perfectly plated over a bed of fresh field greens, cut tomatoes, crunchy croutons, crumbled blue cheese, and whichever housemade dressing you'd like.

Logan's Roadhouse

Roadhouse Steak Cobb Salad (Without Dressing) : 750 calories, 53 g fat (14 g saturated fat), 1420 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (8 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 47 g protein

Logan's Roadhouse is a popular steakhouse brand serving delicious dishes in a warm and welcoming setting that's more like a beloved neighborhood haunt than a nationwide chain. Even though anything on its menu is a good bet, its Roadhouse Steak Cobb Salad is one dish that stands out. It's made with mixed greens, bacon, creamy avocado, diced tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, and crunchy croutons topped with a hefty serving of mesquite wood-grilled sirloin. Is your mouth watering yet?

Ocean Prime

Nutrition information unavailable.

Ocean Prime is known for its high-quality steaks and chops, so it's a given that its Prime NY Strip Salad is a must-try. This eye-catching dish combines unexpected ingredients—including marble potatoes, olives, egg, and mustard vinaigrette—to create a steak salad you won't soon forget. This dish is best enjoyed as an entrée, or it can be ordered to share with the table as an appetizer or side.