12 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Thanksgiving Meal

Thanksgiving is one of the most highly anticipated meals of the year. But preparing a home-cooked feast is no easy task and can feel especially overwhelming if you're hosting a large group. That's when restaurants can come to your rescue.

According to recent data from market research firm Technomic, 23% of consumers are predicted to order full, ready-made Thanksgiving meals for pickup from a restaurant this year. Meanwhile, 22% plan to order restaurant food for at least some of their Thanksgiving meal. The survey also found that among the Thanksgiving items, side dishes like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and vegetables are the most in demand.

Whether you're in the mood to dine in or take out, there are many restaurant chains open on Thanksgiving that will do all of the holiday cooking for you. So, scrap your grocery list and put your cookbooks away. From upscale steakhouses to casual, family-friendly spots, here are 12 restaurant chains serving the best Thanksgiving meals this year.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Move over, red meat. This popular steakhouse chain is also serving turkey on Thursday across many locations. Like any other day of the year, Thanksgiving menu options and prices can vary depending on the location.

At one New Jersey location, for example, a few menu items include Caesar salad, garlic mashed potatoes, and turkey with sausage and herb stuffing. And since no meal is complete without dessert, guests can satisfy their sweet tooth with some pumpkin cheesecake and vanilla ice cream.

If you'd prefer to host at home, Ruth's Chris is also offering a couple of takeout options. There's the "Thanksgiving at Your Table," which serves four people and the "Holiday Sides To Go," which solely includes side dishes and can serve either four to six or eight to 12 people.

RELATED: 20 Popular Restaurant Chains Open On Thanksgiving Day

The Capital Grille

Another steakhouse chain serving Thanksgiving dinner this week is Capital Grille. According to the chain's website, this holiday meal costs $50 for adults and $30 for kids. Each plate will include slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans, and cranberry-pear chutney. Guests can also share mashed potatoes and pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey. The dinner will end with some fall-festive pumpkin cheesecake. This dessert, along with the sweet potatoes, aren't included in the menu's fixed price, however.

For those who would like to order takeout, Capital Grille is also offering a heat-and-serve meal option for $135. This excludes turkey and dessert and must be pre-ordered by today, Nov. 21.

Fogo de Chão

In addition to being open on Thanksgiving, this Brazilian steakhouse chain is helping people enjoy the holiday in the comfort of their homes with its Thanksgiving To-Go packages. Available until Nov. 26, these ready-to-heat meals feature Thanksgiving favorites like roasted turkey au jus and sweet potato casserole, along with Brazilian staples like pão de queijo. Guests must order these meals at least 24 hours before picking them up.

RELATED: Fogo de Chao Just Introduced Its Most Indulgent, Highest-Quality Steak Yet

Maggiano's Little Italy

This Italian-American restaurant chain is offering both dine-in and takeout options on Thursday. If you'd like to dine in, Maggiano's is dishing out a three-course holiday meal featuring Thanksgiving classics and Italian dishes like balsamic tomato bruschetta, pasta, and tiramisu.

Customers may also opt for a hot or cold prepared carryout bundle that serves four to five people. Like the restaurant's menu, these bundles include Thanksgiving foods like traditional roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, and cranberry relish, as well as Italian-American options like spaghetti and meatballs and four-cheese ravioli. Priced at $210, the cold bundle is available for pickup today, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, Nov. 22. Customers can snag the hot bundle for $220 on Thanksgiving day.

Romano's Macaroni Grill

On Thursday, Romano's Macaroni Grill is serving a traditional three-course Thanksgiving dinner for customers. Guests can start their meal with Rosa's Signature Caesar, a fresh greens salad, or a cup of soup. Then, they can move on to a roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, sausage and apple stuffing, cranberry, and a choice of crispy Brussels sprouts or broccolini.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The meal will conclude with a choice of three desserts: a traditional cannoli, a pumpkin cannoli, or pumpkin tiramisu. You can score all of this for just $34, while the kids Thanksgiving meal comes to $17. Macaroni Grill is also offering various Thanksgiving takeout options, available for pickup or delivery on Thanksgiving day.

RELATED: 12 Thanksgiving Side Dishes You Can Make in the Air Fryer

Buca di Beppo

At Buca di Beppo, guests can reserve a table for Thanksgiving or pre-order a meal to-go. The Thanksgiving meal includes sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

If you're looking to take out, small orders serve three people and cost $105, while large orders serve six people and cost $160. For those hosting larger groups, Buca di Beppo's Thanksgiving feast is also available by half pans ($250) to feed 10 people or full pans to feed 20 ($450).

Cracker Barrel

As a restaurant chain known for its comfort food, it's no surprise that Cracker Barrel is offering a variety of Thanksgiving meal options. The Thanksgiving Day To-Go Menu consists of three dishes: the Homestyle Turkey N' Dressing Meal, Chicken N' Dumplings, and the Country Vegetable Plate.

The chain is also preparing multiple Heat N' Serve Thanksgiving meal bundles. Customers can choose between the Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Feast, which feeds four to six people, or the go for the Thanksgiving Family Dinner, which feeds eight to 10 people. Both options include popular sides like cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, and cranberry relish. As a bonus, guests who scheduled their pickup for yesterday or today will receive a free digital bonus card.

RELATED: The 10 Best Cracker Barrel Dishes to Order, According to Dietitians

Golden Corral

In typical Golden Corral fashion, the family-friendly restaurant chain will be serving Thanksgiving dinner buffet-style on Thursday. That means customers can load up their plates with carved roasted turkey, carved holiday glazed ham, and carved holiday roast beef to their heart's content. And that's not to mention the classic sides that will be offered like stuffing, sweet potato casserole, and cranberry sauce.

Additionally, customers can pre-order Golden Corral's Holiday Feast To Go Meals, which serve six to eight people. You must order these meals 72 hours in advance.

Popeyes

Popeyes is best known for its chicken, but the fast-food chain still gets plenty of love for its Cajun-style turkey. Available for $99, this pre-cooked, frozen turkey is covered in "zesty, Louisiana-style seasonings," according to the chain. All customers need to do is thaw, heat, and serve. The turkey feeds eight to 12 people and is only available in-store. Side dishes are sold separately.

RELATED: How To Make the Perfect Turkey in an Air Fryer

Denny's

Denny's will be open on Thanksgiving, but if you'd prefer to stay in, the chain is selling its popular Turkey & Dressing Dinner Bundle through Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The ready-to-heat meal includes carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, turkey gravy, red-skinned mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and your choice of a second side. Options include the fresh vegetable medley, herb-glazed corn, and creamy mac and cheese. These bundles must be ordered 24 hours before pickup.

Plus, Denny's brought back its pecan and pumpkin pie, which customers can order whole or by the slice, both online and in-store.

Bob Evans

Dine at Bob Evans and you can choose from a selection of Thanksgiving meal options that serve groups of various sizes. These meals feature a choice of protein, including slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, and slow-roasted pot roast. All of these come with side dishes like corn, mashed potatoes, and freshly baked rolls, along with a dessert.

RELATED: 18 Best Thanksgiving Cocktails To Serve at Your Holiday Gathering

IHOP

Although IHOP is primarily celebrated for its pancakes, the chain is still serving up some savory options on Thanksgiving. Swing by the breakfast hotspot and score the Homestyle Turkey and Stuffing Dinner, which consists of roasted turkey and gravy over cornbread stuffing, a choice of two sides, and a mixed berry topping. Or, sink your teeth into the Homestyle Turkey and Stuffing Melt, which features multigrain bread sandwiching roasted turkey, mayo, grilled onions, cornbread stuffing, mixed berry topping, and a four-cheese blend. The melt is served with turkey gravy and a choice of a side.

However, if you'd prefer to stick with something sweet when dining at at IHOP, there's always the pumpkin spice pancakes.