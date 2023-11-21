20 Popular Restaurant Chains Open On Thanksgiving Day

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Hosting Thanksgiving is fun but can also be a ton of work. Between all the prepping, cooking, and cleaning on the big day, it's hard not to get stressed or overwhelmed. Thankfully, there are several restaurant chains open on Thanksgiving that can help alleviate some of the pressure.

Whether you want to make a restaurant reservation for Thanksgiving dinner, need a spot to pick up pre-made entrées and sides, or are just looking for somewhere open for coffee on Thanksgiving morning, these chains can help make the day go much smoother. The best part? Many of these spots offer Thanksgiving specials, so you can enjoy dine-in, take-out, or delivery while still getting your Thanksgiving fix. Moreover, it can also help cut back on your time spent toiling away in the kitchen.

From top-rated steakhouses offering prix-fixe Thanksgiving lunch and dinner options to a popular coffee shop chain that even sells a Thanksgiving blend, here are 20 restaurant chains open on Thanksgiving Day this year. Be sure to double check with your nearest location before heading out!

Boston Market

Not only will Boston Market be open on Thanksgiving, but it also will offer holiday-themed entrées and sides. This means you can enjoy tasty dishes like savory stuffing, gravy-drizzled mashed potatoes, sweet corn, sweet potato casserole, Granny Smith apple pie, and so much more—all without spending the whole day cooking in the kitchen. Be sure to call your local Boston Market beforehand to see what hours it'll be open and which festive dishes it plans to offer.

Cracker Barrel

Another popular restaurant chain that will also have a special Thanksgiving Day menu is Cracker Barrel. Choose from one of three options. There's a Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing meal, which comes with gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, green beans, a dinner roll, and pumpkin pie. There's also the Chicken n' Dumplings, which is served with two sides and a dinner roll. And, lastly, there's a Country Vegetable plate, which features your choice of four country sides and is served with dinner rolls.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Doesn't enjoying Thanksgiving Day at a steakhouse sound like a dream? Well, it can become a reality this year since Ruth's Chris Steak House will be open for the holiday. Its reasonably priced Thanksgiving prix fixe menu includes a choice of starter, a delicious turkey main course that includes homemade gravy, cornbread-herb stuffing, and cranberry relish, plus an option of side, such as garlic mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole. It's finished off with a pumpkin cheesecake and vanilla ice cream dessert.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you don't feel like dining in, you can also pre-order a Thanksgiving meal beforehand. The list of participating Ruth's Chris Steak House locations that will be participating in this special can be found here.

McDonald's

Whether you want to pick up your holiday dinner from here or are just looking for a late-night snack after the festivities—hey, it happens!—you'll be happy to hear that this famous fast-food chain will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Make sure to call your local McDonald's to double-check the hours.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is known for its incredible Italian food, but on Thanksgiving Day, the chain plans on serving all the traditional holiday fixings. Here, you can expect on-theme dishes like sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie. The chain will also have some edgier options, like spicy Italian sausage stuffing, as well.

For those planning on eating at home but don't want to deal with all the prep and cleanup, Buca di Beppo also offers "Thanksgiving Feast To Go" platters that can feed up to 20 or more people.

Starbucks

Don't worry—you'll still be able to get your caffeine fix on Thanksgiving Day since Starbucks plans to stay open during the holiday. In fact, the popular chain even has its own Thanksgiving Blend coffee, which features notes of candied pecan, sage, and dried figs. Check with your nearby Starbucks for exact open times, as hours may vary based on location.

IHOP

IHOP is famous for its pancakes and egg dishes, but this year, on Thanksgiving, it's all about the turkey. The buzzy breakfast chain will not only be open for Thanksgiving but will also offer Turkey Day specials.

The first option—a homestyle turkey and stuffing dinner—comes with roasted turkey, mixed berry topping, gravy over cornbread stuffing, and two sides. The other option—the homestyle turkey and stuffing melt—is a pressed sandwich featuring roasted turkey, mayonnaise, grilled onions, cornbread stuffing, mixed berry topping, and a four cheese blend, all stacked between slices of multigrain brain and served with turkey gravy.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Yes, you can even enjoy finger-licking good chicken wings on Thanksgiving Day if you'd like. Although hours may vary based on location, Buffalo Wild Wings will offer its tasty sandwiches, mind-blowing chicken wings, shareable appetizers, perfectly grilled burgers, and more, all day long.

Denny's

Check out Denny's if you don't feel like spending hours on end in the kitchen this Thanksgiving. From Nov. 17 through Nov. 22, the home of the Grand Slam breakfast platter will be accepting "Turkey & Dressing" bundle pre-orders. Big enough to feed up to four people, the kit includes tender carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and a choice of a second side, which includes options like herb-glazed corn, fresh vegetable medley, or creamy macaroni and cheese. You can also dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, if that's more your style. Check your local Denny's hours on its website, as hours may vary.

Fogo de Chão

For an elevated Thanksgiving meal requiring zero prep time, head to Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão. This year, it's offering an unforgettable Thanksgiving menu that boasts roasted turkey au jus, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, and traditional Brazilian side dishes like pão de queijo. The chain will be doing dine-in, pick-up, and delivery on this day.

Maggiano's Little Italy

Celebrated as one of the best Italian restaurant chains out there, Maggiano's Little Italy will be open during its regular hours for Thanksgiving Day this year. This means you can order one of the restaurant's iconic Italian entrées or opt for its family-style Thanksgiving feast, which includes fun holiday dishes like roasted turkey with giblet gravy, country-style baked smoked ham, Tuscan creamed corn, sage and sausage stuffing, pumpkin praline cheesecake, and more.

Red Lobster

Seafood for Thanksgiving? Why not! Famed seafood chain Red Lobster plans on being open for dine-in and takeout on Thanksgiving Day. Although it doesn't look like the spot plans on making traditional Thanksgiving dishes like turkey and cranberry sauce, you can still enjoy the chain's popular choices, including Cheddar Bay biscuits, fried shrimp combos, Maine lobster, and more.

Dunkin'

Whether you like to pick up coffee from Dunkin' Donuts on Thanksgiving morning or need a last-minute dessert to bring to your family's house that day, Dunkin' has you covered. The popular coffee chain will be open on Thanksgiving, so just check your location's hours before heading over.

Popeyes

Shake things up this Thanksgiving by forgoing the turkey and picking up some chicken from Popeyes instead. The famous fried chicken chain will be open during the holiday, but hours may vary based on location, so be sure to call ahead.

If you do indeed want to stick to traditional turkey as your main dish, you might be happy to hear that Popeyes will be offering its Cajun-style turkey again this year, which can be delivered right to your door. This tasty pre-made turkey comes pre-cooked. All you have to do is thaw, heat, and serve. How easy!

The Capital Grille

Start a new Thanksgiving Day tradition by enjoying your holiday dinner at the Capital Grille. The upscale steakhouse will serve a prix fixe Thanksgiving Day meal that includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, green beans, cranberry-pear chutney, mashed potatoes, pumpkin cheesecake, and more. Be sure to secure your reservation beforehand.

Waffle House

Start your Thanksgiving off right by digging into a platter of stacked pancakes or waffles. Waffle House—which has over 1,900 locations throughout the country—will be open on Thanksgiving Day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Call ahead to find out your location's exact open hours.

Golden Corral

Popular buffet chain Golden Corral will not only be open on Thanksgiving Day, but it also will be whipping up an impressive holiday dinner buffet spread filled with items like carved roast turkey, carved glazed ham, carved beef roast, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and more. All-you-can-eat turkey and stuffing—what more could you want?

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse's Thanksgiving menu is one for the books. Available for dine-in, takeout, and catering from Nov. 23 through Nov. 26, the chain's holiday specials include a prix fixe menu featuring dishes like roasted free-range turkey, sautéed green beans with crispy shallots, maple baked sweet potato, Yukon gold mash potatoes with parmesan crust, spiced pumpkin pie, and more.

Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday on Thanksgiving is an excellent plan if you rather forgo the whole holiday hoopla. This restaurant chain will serve all its menu favorites, including New York strip steaks, hickory bourbon chicken dishes, chocolate chip skillet cookies, and more. Make a quick call to your local Ruby Tuesday to find out what hours it plans to be open.

Burger King

Yes, you can still get your Burger King fix on Thanksgiving Day. Although BK is open for the holiday, you should check in with your nearest location to find out the exact hours. You can expect its regular menu, which includes tasty options like the Whopper Jr., crispy chicken nuggets, Hershey pies, and more.