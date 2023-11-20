20 Major Grocery Chains That Are Open on Thanksgiving

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's that time of year again: grocery stores across the United States are filled to the brim with fresh and frozen turkeys, and end-aisle displays are solely devoted to cans of pumpkin purée, cranberry sauce, and gravy. That can only mean one thing—Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

The days leading up to this ultimate foodie holiday might involve multiple trips to the grocery store to gather all of the fixings. If you're hosting or if you are contributing a dish, it might even involve a sudden last-minute trip to the store to pick up that can of condensed milk you suddenly realized was required for a recipe. However, you will want to know which stores are open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, because a number of major chains will be closed for the entire day.

Many major grocery store chains will not be open on Thanksgiving. For instance, Hy-Vee locations will be closed, though the popular grocer will still offer curbside pickup on the holiday, if you preorder a meal pack, according to KCCI-TV. Other grocery chains that will be closed on Thanksgiving include Aldi, Publix, Target, Trader Joe's, and Walmart. In addition, the three major wholesale chains—BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, and Sam's Club—will also be closed on Thanksgiving.

While there are several major chains that will be closed on Thanksgiving, the majority will actually be open for at least partial business hours. Be sure to note which ones will be open if you have to send someone out on an eleventh-hour trip to the store.

Albertsons

Need a last-minute turkey from Albertsons? Prices are as low as $1.49 per pound. In addition, customers can save on a wide array of pantry staples. In terms of hours, Albertsons will be open from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov. 23, though some locations may remain open later than that. Be sure to check with your closest Albertsons for exact hours.

RELATED: 5 Major Grocery Chains Selling the Cheapest Turkeys

Fairway Market

Need any last-minute dinner essentials? Most Fairway Market locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. For years, Fairway has allowed shoppers to reserve a fresh Thanksgiving turkey online. However, the store's website indicates that turkey reservations are already sold out for this year.

Food Lion

Food Lion wants to remain accessible to its customers during the busy holiday season. The supermarket chain will offer additional savings opportunities leading up to Thanksgiving. Can't make it to the store on the Nov. 23 because you're too busy cooking? Food Lion also offers pickup service or home delivery. The services are available seven days a week. On Thanksgiving Day, Food Lion will remain open. Some stores may close early, while others will be open regularly. Check with your closest location for exact hours.

RELATED: 10 Unhealthiest Frozen Pies on Grocery Store Shelves

Giant Food Store

Most Giant Food Store locations will be open for regular business hours on Thanksgiving Day. If you've been shopping at Giant this month, you may be working your way to 400 Choice points. Those points can be redeemed for a free turkey, in addition to a number of other items throughout the store.

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. However, most locations will close by 2 p.m. Throughout the store, you'll find savings on all of the typical Thanksgiving fixings, including everything from easy-to-make side dishes to home decor.

RELATED: I Tried 4 Grocery Store Pumpkin Pies & the Most Decadent Prevailed

H-E-B

On Thanksgiving Day, Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B will remain open for its customers, but you'll have to shop early. Stores will only be open from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. Customers can order an entire Thanksgiving dinner serving four to eight people starting on Nov. 13. Can't make it to the store? H-E-B offers home delivery the week of Thanksgiving.

Kroger

Kroger will be open on Thanksgiving, but most locations will operate with shortened hours. Customers can make planning Thanksgiving dinner seamless when they order by Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 11 p.m. Curbside pickup or home delivery is also available.

RELATED: I Tried 5 Instant Mashed Potatoes & There's Only One I'd Buy Again

Meijer

Per Meijer's website, locations will be open regular hours on Thanksgiving, which is 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. However, you may want to verify with your nearest location for exact hours in case of any modifications. The midwestern supermarket chain will serve as a one-stop shop for all things Thanksgiving, with deals on essential ingredients to hosting supplies like plates and home decor.

Piggly Wiggly

Most Piggly Wiggly stores will be open during regular hours on Thanksgiving, but you will want to verify with your nearest location to see if those hours vary. Some locations may also offer special deals ahead of the holiday, like one Tallahassee, Fla., Piggly Wiggly where customers can pre-order full Thanksgiving meals.

RELATED: I Tried 4 Store-Bought Apple Pies & the Winner Had the Flakiest Crust

Ralphs

Ralphs can serve as your one-stop destination for all things Thanksgiving dinner this year. The stores will be open starting at 6 a.m. and will remain open as late as 10 p.m. Verify with your nearest location for exact hours. Customers can take advantage of curbside pickup or home delivery for all of the Thanksgiving dinner fixings through Ralphs' website, including the turkey, side dishes, and even bottles of wine. Dinners must be pre-ordered by Nov. 21 at 11 p.m.

Safeway

Most Safeway stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but some stores may have limited hours. Customers can find big savings when doing their Thanksgiving shopping at Safeway. Frozen turkeys are available for as little as $8, and all the supplies and ingredients are on sale throughout the store. You can also order ahead to take the stress out of preparing. Speaking of preparations, Safeway's website even has a full guide to help you host the perfect Thanksgiving dinner, with step-by-step instructions on all of the prep work leading up to the big day.

RELATED: 7 Best Grocery Store Cold Brews

Save Mart/Lucky Stores

Most locations are open on Thanksgiving day from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., giving you plenty of time to pick up those last-minute essentials. Verify with your nearest Save Mart for exact hours. According to a press release, Save Mart offers its customers major savings this year, including Jennie-O turkeys priced at just 47 cents a pound when you spend $25.

Shaw's

Shaw's will have many of its locations open on Thanksgiving Day, but they may have limited hours. Since the exact hours may vary by location, you will need to verify with your nearest Shaw's supermarket. If you are signed up for FreshPass, you can take advantage of its unlimited free delivery perk when ordering all of the ingredients you need to cook the perfect Thanksgiving dinner.

RELATED: 5 Most Unique Grocery Stores in America

ShopRite

ShopRite stores will be open on Thanksgiving; however, hours may vary by location. If you're doing your holiday meal shopping at ShopRite, be sure to look into its free turkey or ham promotion. Price Plus cardholders can earn points throughout the month of November, culminating in the ability to redeem a free turkey or ham. There are other items you can redeem your points for, depending on what your family is in the mood for this Thanksgiving.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Need last-minute produce? Your local Sprouts Farmers Market will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can also preorder fully prepared organic meals through Sprouts. Just need the main course? Those tasty birds are available for preorder as well.

RELATED: 12 Thanksgiving Side Dishes You Can Make in the Air Fryer

Stop & Shop

The northeastern grocery chain Stop & Shop will be open on Thanksgiving day for its regular operating hours. Customers can take advantage of savings in the days leading up to Thanksgiving as well as the holiday itself. Deals include discounts on turkey, ham, side dishes, and more. Shop the weekly ads for the most up-to-date promotions.

The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but exact hours may vary based on location. Customers can preorder their Thanksgiving dinner through the Fresh Market, ranging from small-scale meal kits for two people up to larger-scale meals that serve eight to 10 people. Individual components can be ordered ahead of time as well if you just need to fill in those final puzzle pieces.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 11 Grocery Stores With the Freshest Produce

Vons

Vons will operate many of its locations on Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Check with your closest store for exact hours. FreshPass users can have their ingredients or fully-prepared dinners delivered to them with unlimited free delivery. If you prefer to shop in-store, you'll find many deals and savings on everyone's favorite Thanksgiving fixings, from turkey to cranberry sauce. Be sure to check Vons' weekly ads for the most current savings.

Wegmans

If you suddenly remember that you are on dessert duty and need to run by your local Wegmans on Thanksgiving Day, locations will be open until 4 p.m. Wegmans aims to be a resource for customers looking to serve the perfect Thanksgiving dinner. Its website offers recipes and tips. Customers can also order on Meals 2GO, whether they need a few side dishes or the entire meal.

RELATED: 17 Delicious Frozen Appetizers to Serve For the Holidays

Whole Foods

Whole Foods will be open on Thanksgiving Day; however, stores will have modified hours. Check the hours for your nearest location here. You can order a gourmet Thanksgiving meal by Tuesday, Nov. 21, for Thanksgiving delivery or pick-up.