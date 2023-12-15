8 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Waffles

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are many different types of waffles enjoyed around the world, from light, crispy Brussels-style waffles to the eggy, spherical bubble waffles of Asia to the frozen, toaster-bound rounds widely consumed in the United States.

According to Time, the popular foodstuff has been around in some form since the days of Ancient Greece, and it arrived in the New World courtesy of English Pilgrims who picked up the tradition in the Netherlands.

In the early days, waffles were cooked over an open fire, using rustic metal plates, but American inventor Cornelius Swartwout revolutionized the craft in 1869 by devising an improved stove-top waffle iron, which Smithsonian described as "easy to turn and less likely to burn the hand of the cook." The day his creation was patented, Aug. 24, is now known as National Waffle Day.

According to Statista, over 123 million Americans consumed waffles in 2020—more than both pancakes and French toast combined. This goes to show that waffles are indeed one of the most favored breakfast foods in the country. So, what's a person to do when they run out of Eggos? Head to the nearest restaurant for some of the best waffles in town!

First Watch

Belgian Waffle (Per Order) : 590 calories, 20 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 1000 mg sodium, 96 g carbs (55 g sugar), 2 g protein

Who doesn't love a golden Belgian-style waffle? At the much-beloved breakfast chain First Watch, diners can enjoy this light, airy waffle, which comes with a warm berry compote and is sprinkled with powdered cinnamon sugar. These waffles are so beloved that there's an entire Reddit thread dedicated to fans trying to uncover the recipe to recreate them at home. One dedicated fan even wrote, "I ordered the First Watch waffles and was taken aback at how delicious they were…the flavor was amazing!"

Le Pain Quotidien

Warm Belgian Waffle (Per Serving) : 500 calories

While many people head to LPQ for more of a grab-and-go situation, there are plenty of dishes worth sitting down and savoring at one of the chain's 50 locations nationwide. Among those is the warm Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and whipped cream. It's received rave reviews from its customers. In fact, one TripAdvisor review called these "the best," writing, "Their Belgian waffle is something else (crisp outside with a doughy inside) served with fresh fruit and syrup."

Broken Yolk Cafe

Belgian Waffle Sandwich (Per Order) : 730 calories, 51 g fat (27 g saturated fat), 1130 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 34 g protein

California-based Broken Yolk Cafe has an array of breakfast favorites available for its hungry customers. Its Belgian waffle is cooked to a perfect golden brown and sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped butter. Additions like bananas and whipped cream or strawberry sauce are also available to those who want some fruity flavors with their carb-laden waffles. If that's not enough, the chain also serves both chicken and waffles and a waffle sandwich that is stuffed with egg, cheese, and bacon.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Waffle House

Chocolate Chip Waffle (Per Order) : 520 calories, 24 g fat (14 g saturated fat), 870 mg sodium, 71 g carbs (3 g fiber, 28 g sugar), 9 g protein

With a name like Waffle House, you best assume that this popular diner chain knows what it's doing when it comes to waffles. For a little bit of sweet and savory, order up the restaurant's chocolate chip waffles. Customers can even add additional toppings like pecans or peanut butter chips. If that's not your style, Waffle House also has classic, pecan, and peanut butter waffles.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Pumpkin Waffle (Per Order) : 670 calories

If you're looking for a waffle with some elevated flavor, head to Another Broken Egg Cafe, where you can find pumpkin waffles on the menu. These Belgian-style waffles, flavored with fall's most fashionable gourd, come topped with pecans, powdered sugar, and cinnamon-spiced butter. However, that's not the only waffle offering on the menu. You can also try the more indulgent cookie dough waffle, the savory chicken and waffle, or simply its plain Belgian waffle.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe

Nutrition information unavailable.

While there are an array of chicken and waffle iterations to choose from at this Southern breakfast chain, those looking to stick with a more traditional breakfast feel can order the FL Sunshine Waffle Breakfast. This hearty meal not only comes with a house-made Belgian waffle, smothered in fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and powdered sugar, but you also get two eggs, two chicken sausage patties, grits, and a biscuit. You certainly won't go home hungry after devouring this dish!

Wafels & Dinges

Li ège Waffle (Per Order) : 380 calories

If you're lucky enough to live in an area with a Wafels & Dinges outpost, then you already get what all the fuss is about. Famous for its true Belgian-style liège waffles—not just an American imitation—Wafels & Dinges been ranked as having some of the best waffles in the country. Founder Thomas DeGeest even emerged victorious on an episode of the Food Network's "Throwdown with Bobby Flay." Customers can order a plain liège waffle and top it with any—or many—of the chain's unbelievable toppings. Everything from dulce de leche to speculoos cookie spread to chocolate fudge and strawberries is yours for the taking. Perhaps best of all, if you don't live near a Wafels & Dinges location, the company also offers nationwide shipping.

Hash House a Go Go

Not only does Hash House a Go Go offer classic and bacon waffles, but this San Diego-based chain also offers a red velvet waffle that debuted back in 2016. The striking red waffle comes with a drizzle of cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar, plus a dollop of whipped butter. One fan of the waffle suggested on TripAdvisor that diners come hungry: "Holy moly was it giant!" she wrote. "It was the best waffle I've ever had in my life, but jeeze, it was huge."