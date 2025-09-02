Ribs are a special sort of deliciousness. Whether pork or beef, the dry rubbed, slow-smoked, sauce-slathered delicacy always hits right, especially on a brisk fall day. If you can’t make it to a small, mom-and-pop BBQ joint in a small town somewhere in the south, major chains serve up delicious ribs. Here are 7 restaurant chains serving the juiciest ribs this fall.

Texas Roadhouse Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs

Texas Roadhouse is a longtime favorite spot for slow-cooked, hand-rubbed ribs glazed in their signature barbecue sauce. “Pleasantly surprised by the ribs at Texas Roadhouse last night, beautiful delicious crust and fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender!” said a Redditor. “As far as chains go…they make the most solid rib,” another added.

Outback Steakhouse Outback Ribs

Outback Steakhouse serves its trademark Outback Ribs, “smoked, brushed & grilled with a tangy BBQ sauce” and served with two sides. “Ive always enjoyed them there. I remember then being pretty juicy and soft,” writes a Redditor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili’s Baby Back Ribs

Chili’s Baby Back Ribs are famous for the trademark jingle, but live up to the hype in terms of flavor, smoky, tangy ribs slathered in signature sauces. “Had the ‘new and improved’ full rack of ribs today. Was really good,” one diner wrote on Reddit. “By far the best ribs you can get at a chain restaurant IMO. Obviously they would be beat by a competent local bbq joint but overall they were very enjoyable. Nice exterior crust, very juicy, perfect texture (not fall off the bone), tasty sauce (though I do prefer dry rub), just some really good ribs. Definitely missed the street corn but the loaded mashed potatoes and broccoli were both good as always. Will definitely order again in the future.”

Applebee’s Double-Glazed Ribs

Applebee’s Double-Glazed Ribs are slow-cooked, then caramelized under high heat for that juicy, tender finish. “Full rack of ribs slow-cooked to fall-off-the-bone tenderness. Slathered with your choice of Honey BBQ sauce or Sweet Asian Chile sauce,” the restaurant says.

Famous Dave’s Award-Winning Ribs

Famous Dave’s Award-Winning Ribs are competition-style ribs, hand-rubbed with spices slow-smoked in a pit, and basted in scratch-made sauces. “I was a pitmaster for a Famous Dave’s for over a year, and I can tell you without a doubt that the rib rub they sell the public is not the same as they use in restaurant. Also the ribs are smoked for approximately 3 hours with pure hickory. The rub in restaurant is primarily smoked paprika, brown sugar, salt, garlic, and a little cayenne pepper. The celery seeds are added after the rib rub and only on the top side of ribs,” says a Redditor.

Logan’s Roadhouse Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs

Fall-off-the-Bone Ribs is a signature item at Logan’s Roadhouse. One pound of ribs is low-cooked in-house over mesquite wood for maximum bold, juicy flavor.

Houston’s Knife & Fork Barbeque Ribs

When I think of the best ribs I’ve ever had, I think about Houston’s. “Those ribs are finger-lickin’ good. My favorite part is making a mess with it and licking the plate clean. I’ll like the sauce no matter where it ends up,” one Redditor says about the Knife & Fok Barbeque Ribs, “slow cooked and fall-off-the-bone tender, with coleslaw and fries.”