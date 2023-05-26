11 Restaurant Chains That Are Open on Memorial Day

Before Memorial Day, most Americans are stocking up on burgers, hotdogs, and beer as they prepare to get together with family and friends on May 29. But let's face it, shopping for groceries, planning meals, and then cooking for a crowd can be a major hassle when you're already focused on hosting guests or just spending the holiday with loved ones.

With prices for barbecue staples like hotdogs and poultry still elevated from inflation, buying enough groceries to feed a big, hungry group can also be a pretty expensive undertaking. Thankfully, many of the most popular restaurant chains stay open on Memorial Day, so you have several food options to fall back on if cooking is the last thing you want to do.

Check out one of these 11 chains that are open for the holiday if you'd prefer to skip firing up the grill and just eat out instead. You can also grab something quick for breakfast or lunch before heading out to a party. Just remember, Memorial Day is still a holiday and certain locations could adjust hours at their own discretion, so you should directly contact their local restaurants for more details on any potential hours changes.

RELATED: 21 Healthy Memorial Day Recipes That Take 20 Minutes (or Less!)

1 Chick-fil-A

Though Chick-fil-A locations close on Christmas and Thanksgiving—and every Sunday—the chain has directly confirmed that restaurants remain open on Memorial Day. Chick-fil-A can even cater your Memorial Day gatherings if you don't feel like cooking, though catering menus and availability may vary depending on the location.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Olive Garden

If you can make your peace with eating Italian-inspired food on this American holiday, Olive Garden will be waiting to welcome you with open arms. The Italian-American chain says that it only closes restaurants on Christmas and Thanksgiving Day, so fans can still get their fix of pasta and breadsticks on Memorial Day if desired.

3 Taco Bell

There are only a few select days each year when Taco Bell isn't open, and Memorial Day isn't one of them. The Mexican chain states on its website that restaurants will still be serving customers on the holiday, so you can hit up your local Taco Bell for lunch, dinner, or a post-barbecue pick-me-up.

RELATED: Taco Bell Just Released 4 New Items With a Brand New Sauce

4 Buffalo Wild Wings

Sure, you can grill or fry up some wings for your Memorial Day feasts, or you can have Buffalo Wild Wings do it for you. Per The Holiday Hours, Buffalo Wild Wings serves guests under its normal hours on Memorial Day, so customers can stop by the sports bar chain for some takeout or table service.

5 Wendy's

According to Wendy's website, many locations stay open for most of the major holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, so it's no surprise that the burger giant continues to serve customers on Memorial Day. You can find more specific information about your local restaurants using Wendy's location finder.

6 McDonald's

For any diehard McDonald's fans who can't possibly get through Memorial Day without a stop at the Golden Arches, a representative has confirmed that most restaurants remain open on holidays. This includes Memorial Day of course, though you can use the fast-food giant's restaurant locator to double-check that your local stores are open for business on the holiday.

RELATED: 9 Big Changes You'll See at McDonald's This Year

7 Chipotle

Chipotle has remained open for Memorial Day in past years, and 2023 is no exception. According to The Holiday Hours, Chipotle fans craving burritos and tacos can stop by during the chain's usual hours on May 29.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8 Dunkin'

Just because it's a holiday doesn't mean you won't need your caffeine fix. Thankfully, most Dunkin' restaurants operate under regular hours on Memorial Day, according to The Holiday Hours, so you won't have to make do without their iced coffees and donuts.

9 Starbucks

Not a Dunkin' fan? No worries! Starbucks stores will remain open for customers who need their coffee fix on Memorial Day, according to The Holiday Hours. Hours may vary depending on the location, so be sure to confirm when your local store is accepting orders before heading over.

10 Applebee's

If you'd like to celebrate Memorial Day with some fun appetizers and drinks (and who wouldn't?) Applebee's has got your back. Your local Neighborhood Grill + Bar will be open for the holiday, according to The Holiday Hours. Any customers who do decide to spend their Memorial Day at Applebee's can take advantage of the fan-favorite two-for-$25 meal deal that just returned earlier this month.

11 Cracker Barrel

Craving some Southern comfort food for your Memorial Day dinner? If your local mom-and-pop restaurant shuts down for the holiday, head on over to your local Cracker Barrel. According to several reports and The Holiday Hours, most of the restaurant chains remain open on Memorial Day. Cracker Barrel is also currently offering a couple of family meal and catering options for summer holiday gatherings, so you could even have the restaurant chain cater your Memorial Day party complete with corn on the cob and cole slaw, depending on availability.