I Tried 5 Popular Walking Apps & Ranked Their Effectiveness for You

With the growing emphasis on fitness and health, walking has emerged as one of the most accessible and effective ways to stay active. It's not just about moving from one place to another; walking has numerous health benefits, including improved cardiovascular health, better mood, weight management, and enhanced creativity. Whether you're a beginner starting a fitness journey or an experienced athlete incorporating low-impact exercise into your routine, walking offers something for everyone.

In today's digital age, walking apps have become indispensable tools for anyone looking to monitor their progress and stay motivated. These apps offer various features, from tracking steps and distance to providing social platforms for sharing achievements and joining challenges.

As a fitness professional, I understand the importance of monitoring progress, setting goals, and staying motivated. These apps bring all these features to your fingertips, making your fitness journey more convenient and comfortable.

Over the past three weeks, I've stepped into the world of walking apps, testing five popular choices to provide you with a comprehensive review and ranking. I aim to help you find the app that best suits your needs so you can make the most of your walking workouts and enjoy every step of the way. Using these apps, you'll not only track your progress but also feel a sense of accomplishment with every step you take.

Here's a detailed look at each app, its features, pros and cons, and my personal experience using them. I save the best for last!

Nike Run Club

Pros:

Motivational content

Guided walks and runs

Integration with Apple Watch

Cons:

Primarily focused on running

Limited walking-specific features

Occasional GPS issues

Nike Run Club is a well-known app in the running community, but it also offers features for walkers. With guided walks and motivational content, it aims to keep users engaged and active.

Key Features

Guided Walks: Audio-guided walks with motivational content

Audio-guided walks with motivational content Activity Tracking: Monitors pace, distance, and duration

Monitors pace, distance, and duration Apple Watch Integration: Seamless syncing with Apple Watch

User Experience

The app's motivational content is a standout feature, and the guided walks are excellent for keeping you motivated. However, the app is primarily designed for runners, which limits its appeal to dedicated walkers.

My Experience

I found the guided walks inspiring, but the need for walking-specific features was a drawback. This app could be ideal for those who switch between walking and running. However, dedicated walkers might find more value in other apps on this list. I encountered occasional GPS issues, affecting the accuracy of my tracked walks.

adidas Running: Walk & Run App

Pros:

Comprehensive activity tracking

Training plans

Global challenges

Cons:

User interface can be cluttered

Subscription needed for premium features

Adidas Running is a versatile app that offers extensive tracking and training plans for walkers and runners alike. With its array of features, the app aims to provide a well-rounded fitness experience.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Key Features

Activity Tracking: Monitors distance, duration, speed, and calories burned

Monitors distance, duration, speed, and calories burned Training Plans: Customizable plans to help you reach your fitness goals

Customizable plans to help you reach your fitness goals Challenges: Participate in global challenges and compete with others

User Experience

While the app offers many features, the user interface can feel cluttered. Navigating through various screens to access specific features isn't always convenient.

My Experience

I enjoyed the training plans and found them helpful in structuring my walks. The global challenges added an element of fun and competition. However, the app's interface could benefit from a more streamlined design.

MapMyWalk

Pros:

Comprehensive tracking

Route planning

Integration with other Under Armour apps

Cons:

Occasional GPS issues

Some features require a subscription

MapMyWalk by Under Armour offers detailed tracking and route planning features. It's a versatile app suitable for casual walkers and those seeking more structured workouts.

Key Features

Activity Tracking: Tracks distance, pace, duration, and calories burned

Tracks distance, pace, duration, and calories burned Route Planning: Plan and save your favorite walking routes

Plan and save your favorite walking routes Community Features: Connect with friends and join challenges

User Experience

The app provides a comprehensive overview of your walking activity, and the route planning feature is handy. However, I encountered occasional GPS issues, affecting the accuracy of my tracked walks.

My Experience

MapMyWalk's integration with other Under Armour apps was a highlight, allowing me a more cohesive fitness tracking experience. Despite the GPS hiccups, the app's detailed tracking and community features made it a solid choice.

StepsApp Pedometer

Pros:

User-friendly interface

Accurate step counting

Customizable goals

Cons:

Limited advanced features

Ads in the free version

StepsApp Pedometer is a straightforward and effective tool for those primarily focused on step counting. The app's clean design and ease of use make it an excellent choice for walkers of all levels.

Key Features

Step Counting: Accurate tracking of daily steps

Accurate tracking of daily steps Goal Setting: Set and customize daily step goals

Set and customize daily step goals Visualization: Clear graphs and charts of your progress

User Experience

StepsApp's strength is its simplicity. The interface is uncluttered, making it easy to view your step count and progress at a glance. Ads can be a bit intrusive in the free version, but they don't significantly detract from the overall experience.

My Experience

I appreciated the app's accuracy and how it motivated me to hit my daily step goals. The visual representation of my progress was encouraging, and the app's low battery usage was a plus. While it lacks the advanced features of other apps, its simplicity and reliability earned it a high ranking.

Strava

Pros:

Comprehensive tracking features

Strong social community

Integration with various devices

Cons:

The number of features may be overwhelming for beginners to get used to

Some features require a subscription

Thanks to its robust tracking capabilities and vibrant community, Strava stands out as the top choice for walking enthusiasts. Initially designed for runners and cyclists, Strava has also evolved to cater to walkers. The app tracks your route, distance, pace, and elevation with impressive accuracy.

Key Features

Activity Tracking: Detailed tracking of walks, including pace, distance, and elevation

Detailed tracking of walks, including pace, distance, and elevation Social Features: Follow friends, join clubs, and participate in challenges

Follow friends, join clubs, and participate in challenges Compatibility: Syncs with a variety of fitness devices

User Experience

Using Strava felt like joining a fitness-focused social network. The ability to see friends' activities and share my progress added a layer of motivation. The app's interface is intuitive, although new users might find the plethora of features slightly overwhelming. However, once you get used to it, it's all useful information you'll appreciate having at your fingertips.

My Experience

Strava's tracking was precise, and the social aspect kept me motivated. The app's integration with my smartwatch made it easy to sync my data. While some advanced features are behind a paywall, the free version is robust enough for most users.

In Conclusion:

Choosing the right walking app can supercharge your fitness journey by providing motivation, accurate tracking, and a vibrant community. After rigorously testing these five popular apps over three weeks, each showcased its unique strengths and potential pitfalls.

Strava takes the crown as the top choice with its comprehensive features, robust tracking capabilities, and lively social community. It's perfect for those who thrive on the social aspect of fitness and crave detailed insights into their walks. Its seamless integration with various fitness devices and compatibility with activities like running and cycling make it a versatile powerhouse for any fitness enthusiast.

StepsApp Pedometer shines for those seeking simplicity and precision. Its user-friendly interface and reliable step counting make it a stellar pick for individuals laser-focused on hitting their daily step goals without the clutter of advanced features.

MapMyWalk offers extensive tracking and route planning, making it a dream for walkers who love exploring new paths and crave detailed feedback. Despite occasional GPS quirks, its integration with other Under Armour apps delivers a cohesive and satisfying fitness experience.

Adidas Running stands out with its structured training plans and global challenges, appealing to those who thrive on goal-oriented routines and a competitive edge. Its comprehensive tracking features and engaging community activities are impressive, even if the interface can feel cluttered.

Nike Run Club excels in delivering motivational content with guided walks and runs that keep users inspired. While it primarily caters to runners, the app's seamless integration with the Apple Watch and engaging audio content make it a valuable tool for those who blend walking and running into their routines.

Ultimately, the best app for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences. Whether you're a casual walker aiming to boost your daily activity or a dedicated fitness enthusiast looking to elevate your performance, an app on this list can help you achieve your goals. Take the time to explore what features matter most to you and how you plan to use the app in your daily life.

Happy walking!