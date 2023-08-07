Salma Hayek's Body Proves the Pool Workout She Just Shared Works

Salma Hayek is celebrating her impressive Instagram following with a bathing suit-clad pool workout. The 56-year-old showed off her sculpted physique in a sultry two-piece and posted a video with the caption, "I can't believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. 🙏. Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here's a bikini workout for you all." Hayek continued, "I hate exercising– but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support." The Frida and Black Mirror star then showed off a series of low-impact moves that help her stay in shape. "In Salma Hayek's recent 'swimsuit workout' video she appears to just be enjoying a relaxing day in the pool but she is actually getting some benefit from the following moves," ACE-certified trainer and nutritionist Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD, says. Read on to see what she says about how the moves can work for you, and to see Hayek doing them.

1 Hip Sways in Water up to the Thighs

At the beginning of the video, the Oscar nominee dives into the water and swims to the front of the pool. She's then seen swaying in the pool with the water up to her thighs."This movement can help engage the core muscles and improve balance and stability," Sabat explains. "The water provides resistance, which can make the exercise more challenging and effective."

2 Back Kicks

Another move Hayek does is back kicks with her head resting on the side of the pool. Sabat says, "This move likely targets the leg muscles, including the glutes and hamstrings. It can help tone and strengthen the lower body."

3 Side Leg Lifts

Hayek also does side leg lifts and Sabat explains, "This exercise can work the hip abductor muscles, which are responsible for moving the leg away from the body's midline. It's a good way to tone and shape the outer thighs and hips."

4 Swinging Arms

The actress is next seen neck-deep in water swinging her arms around. "Swinging the arms in the water can be a good way to engage the shoulder and arm muscles," Sabat tells us. "It can also contribute to an overall cardiovascular workout if performed at a sufficient intensity."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Water Workouts Offer Several Advantages

According to Sabat, there are several health benefits to her swimsuit workout, including the following:

" Low-impact : The buoyancy of water reduces the impact on joints, making it a suitable option for people with joint issues or those looking for a low-impact exercise routine.

Resistance : Water provides natural resistance, which can enhance the effectiveness of exercises and help build strength.

Cooling effect : Exercising in water helps regulate body temperature, preventing overheating during intense workouts.

Full-body engagement: Water workouts often engage multiple muscle groups, providing a full-body workout.

6 Here's Hayek Doing the Workout

While Hayek admits she doesn't like to work out, staying active in the water and doing low-impact moves does make a difference, but Sabat also recommends other workouts as well.

"Whether this specific routine constitutes a 'good workout' depends on various factors, including an individual's fitness level, goals, and preferences. Water-based exercises can be an excellent addition to an overall fitness program, but they may not replace traditional land-based workouts entirely."