Drop 10 Pounds With This Fat-Melting Floor Workout

Burning fat is a challenge for all of us. Whether you've tried diet, exercise, or both, you undoubtedly know the difficulty. That being said, diet and exercise are the keys to successful weight loss—especially if you want to lose 10 pounds. The trick is finding the right exercise modality for you. If you need an alternative to traditional weight training or cardio, a fat-melting floor routine may be the choice for you.

Floor routines consist of bodyweight exercises that, as the name suggests, can be performed on the floor. The benefits of floor routines include core strengthening, mobility and flexibility, and calorie burning to boost your weight loss and assist in maintaining your caloric deficit. Additionally, floor routines typically allow progressions in difficulty, making them great for beginners and fitness experts alike.

Perform the following exercises as either a circuit or as a standard workout. If doing a circuit, perform each exercise for 45 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds and move to the next exercise. If using a traditional workout structure, perform each exercise for 15 repetitions on both sides, rest for 30 seconds, and repeat for a total of three sets before moving on to the next exercise.

1 Bicycle Crunch

Bicycle crunches are a great floor abs exercise for your routine.

To perform bicycle crunches, begin lying on your back on the floor with your arms behind your head and your hands on the back of your head. Raise your feet and your knees. Crunch upward, and bring your opposite knee and elbow toward each other. If you can touch your elbow to your knee, great. If not, get as close as you can. Repeat, alternating sides, until you complete the time or repetitions.

2 Bird Dogs

Bird dogs are a classic yoga move for floor routines.

To perform bird dogs, begin on your hands and knees. Extend your opposite arm and leg until each is fully extended. Return to the starting position. Repeat for time or repetitions on both sides.

3 Downward-dog to Cobra Flow

Flowing from downward dog to cobra is a great core and full-body mobility exercise. When performed rhythmically, it can provide a substantial aerobic boost and contribute to your fat loss.

To perform down-dog to cobra, begin in a plank position. Press back, and raise your hips into downward dog. Bend your elbows, and bring your chest toward the floor. Flow through into cobra. Press back into downward dog. Repeat for time or repetitions.

4 Side-Lying Leg Lifts

Side-lying leg lifts hit your upper glutes, shaping your butt and burning stubborn fat. If holding the side plank is too difficult, you can keep your bottom hip on the floor.

To perform side-lying leg lifts, begin in a side plank. Raise your top leg up, keeping your toes pointed forward. Slowly return to the side plank position. Repeat for time or repetitions.

5 Floor Glute Bridge

No floor routine is complete without a glute bridge. This is a must-include exercise for lower back health, glute growth, and burning stubborn fat.

To perform floor glute bridges, begin on the floor lying on your back. Push through both feet to raise your hips into the air. Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat for time or repetitions.

6 Pushups

Cap your fat-melting floor workout with pushups. Pushups build shoulder strength and stability, burn calories, and help with your core strength.

To perform pushups, begin in a plank position. Bend your elbows, and lower your body towards the floor. As your chest approaches one inch off the floor, push through both hands to return to the starting position. Repeat for time or repetitions.