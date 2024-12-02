The Most Effective 7-Day Core Challenge for Your Flattest Stomach Ever

Building and maintaining core strength is essential. Beyond aesthetics, a strong, toned midsection promotes seamless daily movement. It keeps your spine stable, improves posture and balance, prevents back pain, and boosts workout performance. That's why we spoke with a fitness pro who outlines a stellar seven-day core strength challenge for a flatter stomach. Gear up to kickstart your journey toward a tighter tummy.

"A structured challenge [like the one below] creates a habit of regular exercise. This sets the foundation for long-term fitness (and maintenance of a flat stomach)," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness. "[In addition,] adding daily core workouts increases your overall physical activity level, which aids in creating a calorie deficit needed for fat loss."

"The challenge should be structured [to balance] intensity, recovery, and variety. Rest for 30-60 seconds in between sets. If you need longer, take longer! This isn't a race," Garcia instructs. "Keep workouts short, 10-20 minutes. Shorter, focused sessions allow for effective muscle growth and recovery. Longer sessions can lead to fatigue, which limits results."

There you have it—this seven-day core strength challenge will torch calories, build strength, and fast-track your fitness goals.

The 7-Day Core Strength Challenge for a Flatter Stomach

1. Warm-Up

Complete a 5 to 10-minute warm-up—your choice of jumping jacks, jogging, or dynamic stretching.

Day 1: Foundational Workouts

1. Planks

Assume a plank with your forearms on the floor and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold the position for 30 seconds. Perform 3 sets.

2. Bicycle Crunches

Lie flat on your back with your hands behind your head. Lift your legs and shoulders off the ground. Crunch up, bringing your left elbow to your right knee and extending your left leg. Continue to alternate. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps per side.

3. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted. Hold a weight at your chest. Lean back slightly. Twist your torso from side to side. Perform 3 sets of 20 twists (10 per side.)

Day 2: Lower Abs Focus

1. Leg Raises

Lie flat on your back with your legs extended. Lift your legs toward the sky while keeping your back pressed to the ground. Gradually lower your legs without touching the floor. Complete 3 sets of 12 reps.

2. Reverse Crunches

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent to a 90-degree angle. Lift your hips and bring them toward your chest. Slowly lower them. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

3. Flutter Kicks

Lie flat on your back with your hands under your hips. Lift your legs off the floor and perform tiny, quick flutter kicks with your legs. Perform the exercise for 30 seconds, repeating for 3 sets.

Day 3: Oblique Engagement

1. Side Plank

Lie on one side of your body, propping yourself up on your forearm and stacking your feet. Lift your hips off the floor, forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold for 20 seconds. Complete 3 sets per side.

2. Side Crunches

Lie on your side with bent knees. Perform a crunch motion, bringing your stomach up toward your hip. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps per side.

3. Heel Touches

Lie flat on your back with your feet flat on the floor and knees bent. Reach your hands to your heels by twisting from side to side. Perform 3 sets of 20 touches (10 per side).

Day 4: Active Recovery

Take a low-impact walk, do a yoga flow, or stretch to give your muscles sufficient recovery time while staying active.

Day 5: Upper Ab Focus

1. Crunches

Lie flat on your back with your hands at the back of your head and knees bent. Lift your upper back off the ground, crunching up toward your knees. Slowly lower. Perform 3 sets of 20 reps.

2. Toe Touches

Lie flat on your back with your legs extended toward the sky. Reach up with your hands to touch your toes. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

3. V-ups

Lie flat on your back with your legs and arms extended. Life your upper body and legs off the floor to form a "V" shape with your body. Slowly lower. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Day 6: Core Stability

1. Mountain Climbers

Assume a high plank with your body straight. Alternate driving your knees to your chest in a running motion. Perform the exercise for 30 seconds. Complete 3 sets.

2. Bird-Dog

Assume all fours, keeping your spine neutral. Extend your left arm and right leg, holding the position momentarily. Switch sides. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps per side.

3. Dead Bug

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the sky and knees bent to 90 degrees. Lower your left arm and right leg, keeping your back flat on the floor and core tight. Repeat on the opposite side. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps per side.

Day 7: Finale

1. Plank to Pushup

Assume a forearm plank position. Transition into a high plank, or pushup form, one arm at a time. Return to a forward plank. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

2. Alternating Heel Touches

Lie flat on your back with your feet flat on the floor and knees bent. Reach your hands to your heels by twisting from side to side in a fast-paced motion. Perform 3 sets of 12 touches per side.

3. Lying Windshield Wipers

Lie flat on your back with your arms out to the sides and legs extended toward the ceiling. Move your legs from one side to the other like a windshield, all while maintaining control. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per side.