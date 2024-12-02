The Most Effective 7-Day Core Challenge for Your Flattest Stomach Ever
Building and maintaining core strength is essential. Beyond aesthetics, a strong, toned midsection promotes seamless daily movement. It keeps your spine stable, improves posture and balance, prevents back pain, and boosts workout performance. That's why we spoke with a fitness pro who outlines a stellar seven-day core strength challenge for a flatter stomach. Gear up to kickstart your journey toward a tighter tummy.
"A structured challenge [like the one below] creates a habit of regular exercise. This sets the foundation for long-term fitness (and maintenance of a flat stomach)," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness. "[In addition,] adding daily core workouts increases your overall physical activity level, which aids in creating a calorie deficit needed for fat loss."
"The challenge should be structured [to balance] intensity, recovery, and variety. Rest for 30-60 seconds in between sets. If you need longer, take longer! This isn't a race," Garcia instructs. "Keep workouts short, 10-20 minutes. Shorter, focused sessions allow for effective muscle growth and recovery. Longer sessions can lead to fatigue, which limits results."
There you have it—this seven-day core strength challenge will torch calories, build strength, and fast-track your fitness goals.
The 7-Day Core Strength Challenge for a Flatter Stomach
- Warm-Up
- Day 1: Foundational Workouts
- Day 2: Lower Abs Focus
- Day 3: Oblique Engagement
- Day 4: Active Recovery
- Day 5: Upper Ab Focus
- Day 6: Core Stability
- Day 7: Finale
1. Warm-Up
- Complete a 5 to 10-minute warm-up—your choice of jumping jacks, jogging, or dynamic stretching.
Day 1: Foundational Workouts
1. Planks
- Assume a plank with your forearms on the floor and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels.
- Hold the position for 30 seconds. Perform 3 sets.
2. Bicycle Crunches
- Lie flat on your back with your hands behind your head.
- Lift your legs and shoulders off the ground.
- Crunch up, bringing your left elbow to your right knee and extending your left leg.
- Continue to alternate.
- Perform 3 sets of 15 reps per side.
3. Russian Twists
- Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted.
- Hold a weight at your chest.
- Lean back slightly.
- Twist your torso from side to side.
- Perform 3 sets of 20 twists (10 per side.)
Day 2: Lower Abs Focus
1. Leg Raises
- Lie flat on your back with your legs extended.
- Lift your legs toward the sky while keeping your back pressed to the ground.
- Gradually lower your legs without touching the floor.
- Complete 3 sets of 12 reps.
2. Reverse Crunches
- Lie flat on your back with your knees bent to a 90-degree angle.
- Lift your hips and bring them toward your chest.
- Slowly lower them.
- Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.
3. Flutter Kicks
- Lie flat on your back with your hands under your hips.
- Lift your legs off the floor and perform tiny, quick flutter kicks with your legs.
- Perform the exercise for 30 seconds, repeating for 3 sets.
Day 3: Oblique Engagement
1. Side Plank
- Lie on one side of your body, propping yourself up on your forearm and stacking your feet.
- Lift your hips off the floor, forming a straight line from your head to your heels.
- Hold for 20 seconds. Complete 3 sets per side.
2. Side Crunches
- Lie on your side with bent knees.
- Perform a crunch motion, bringing your stomach up toward your hip.
- Perform 3 sets of 15 reps per side.
3. Heel Touches
- Lie flat on your back with your feet flat on the floor and knees bent.
- Reach your hands to your heels by twisting from side to side.
- Perform 3 sets of 20 touches (10 per side).
Day 4: Active Recovery
- Take a low-impact walk, do a yoga flow, or stretch to give your muscles sufficient recovery time while staying active.
Day 5: Upper Ab Focus
1. Crunches
- Lie flat on your back with your hands at the back of your head and knees bent.
- Lift your upper back off the ground, crunching up toward your knees.
- Slowly lower.
- Perform 3 sets of 20 reps.
2. Toe Touches
- Lie flat on your back with your legs extended toward the sky.
- Reach up with your hands to touch your toes.
- Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.
3. V-ups
- Lie flat on your back with your legs and arms extended.
- Life your upper body and legs off the floor to form a "V" shape with your body.
- Slowly lower.
- Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.
Day 6: Core Stability
1. Mountain Climbers
- Assume a high plank with your body straight.
- Alternate driving your knees to your chest in a running motion.
- Perform the exercise for 30 seconds. Complete 3 sets.
2. Bird-Dog
- Assume all fours, keeping your spine neutral.
- Extend your left arm and right leg, holding the position momentarily.
- Switch sides.
- Perform 3 sets of 15 reps per side.
3. Dead Bug
- Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the sky and knees bent to 90 degrees.
- Lower your left arm and right leg, keeping your back flat on the floor and core tight.
- Repeat on the opposite side.
- Perform 3 sets of 12 reps per side.
Day 7: Finale
1. Plank to Pushup
- Assume a forearm plank position.
- Transition into a high plank, or pushup form, one arm at a time.
- Return to a forward plank.
- Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.
2. Alternating Heel Touches
- Lie flat on your back with your feet flat on the floor and knees bent.
- Reach your hands to your heels by twisting from side to side in a fast-paced motion.
- Perform 3 sets of 12 touches per side.
3. Lying Windshield Wipers
- Lie flat on your back with your arms out to the sides and legs extended toward the ceiling.
- Move your legs from one side to the other like a windshield, all while maintaining control.
- Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per side.