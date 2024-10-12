Good news: You have more control over belly fat than you'd think. While losing fat can seem daunting, take heart knowing that incorporating strength training exercises into your routine can make a world of difference for shrinking your waistline. That's because strength training can help you burn more calories while at rest. In honor of that, we consulted with a certified personal trainer who outlines his ultimate dumbbell and bodyweight workout for belly fat.

The best part of this workout? All you need are a few dumbbells and your body weight to start reshaping your midsection. Plus, we give you detailed step-by-step instructions, so all you have to focus on is performing each movement to the best of your ability.

Now, let's explore the best dumbbell and bodyweight workout to melt belly fat, according to TJ Mentus, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews.

The Ultimate Dumbbell & Bodyweight Workout To Melt Belly Fat

What You Need: This workout requires only a pair of dumbbells and your body weight. It's designed for high intensity to help you maximize calorie burn and target belly fat. Depending on your rest intervals and speed, it can be completed in about 30 to 45 minutes.

The Routine:

Devil's Press (3 sets of 5 reps)

Dumbbell Thrusters (3 sets of 10 reps)

Jump Squats (3 sets of 15 reps)

Dumbbell Cleans (10 total reps)

Jumping Lunges (10 total reps)

Burpees (10 total reps)

The 10 Best TRX Exercises for Belly Fat

1. Devil's Press

Play

How To Do It:

Place a pair of dumbbells shoulder-width apart on the ground. Grab the handles and lower your body until you're lying flat on your stomach while still holding the dumbbells. Press yourself off the ground. Jump your feet forward toward the dumbbells. Drive your hips forward and pull the dumbbells overhead until your arms are locked out. Complete 3 sets of 5 reps.

Tip: Maintain a strong core throughout the movement to stabilize your body and improve your form.

2. Dumbbell Thrusters

How To Do It:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hold a dumbbell in each hand resting on your shoulders. Lower into a squat, keeping your chest up and core engaged. Stand up explosively while pressing the dumbbells overhead in one motion. Do 3 sets of 10 reps.

Tip: Ensure your knees track over your toes during the squat to help prevent injury.

5 Best Cardio Workouts To Lose Belly Fat

3. Jump Squats

How To Do It:

Lower into a squat position, ensuring your knees are aligned with your toes. Drive explosively out of the bottom to jump off the ground. As you land, lower back down into another squat. Aim for 3 sets of 15 reps.

Tip: Land softly on your feet to absorb the impact and reduce strain on your joints.

The #1 Lower Belly Fat Workout To Do With a Resistance Band

4. Dumbbell Cleans

Play

How To Do It:

Begin with a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Hinge at your hips while keeping a slight bend in your knees. Thrust your hips forward and swing the dumbbells up to your shoulders in one fluid motion. Perform 10 total reps, alternating hands if desired, then jump straight into the next exercise.

Tip: Keep the dumbbells close to your body throughout the movement to maintain control and stability.

5. Jumping Lunges

How To Do It:

Get into a split stance with one foot forward and your back knee slightly off the ground. Lower your back knee toward the ground. Explosively drive up out of the lunge, switching legs mid-air. Land in the opposite lunge position. Complete 10 reps per leg before going straight into the next exercise.

Tip: Maintain an upright posture during the jump to engage your core and protect your lower back.

5 Best High-Intensity Workouts To Melt Visceral Fat

6. Burpees

How To Do It:

Start in a standing position. Drop down to the ground into a pushup position. Press yourself off the ground and jump your feet forward to your hands. Stand up and jump straight up into the air. Repeat for 10 reps.

Tip: If you find the movement challenging, break it down into manageable parts, focusing on form before speed.