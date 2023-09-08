Sprouts Is About to Open Its 400th Store—Here's Where

While some Sprouts Farmers Market locations have closed this year, the chain is getting ready to open others that will hopefully stick around. In fact, the Phoenix, Arizona-based company is about to open its 400th store, with plenty of others on the way.

Those who live in Haddon Township, New Jersey, will be the lucky ones shopping at the 400th location, according to Winsight Grocery Business. Mayor Randall Teague released a statement about the news, saying, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market to Haddon Township. In addition to providing fresh, healthy, and specialty foods to our residents, Sprouts also brings 100 jobs to our community."

Indeed, sticking to Sprouts' model of working with local farms, they'll be offering fresh food from Flaim Farms, The Jersey Fruit Company, and Nardelli Lake View Farms, among others.

"That's going to be great," one person wrote on Facebook when the news of the Haddon Township location was announced. Another left a comment saying, "I can't wait!"

To celebrate the grand opening, the store will be throwing a "pop-up party" for the community that will run from Friday, Sept. 8th to Sunday, Sept. 10th. Stop by the new location at 640 W Cuthbert Blvd., and you'll be able to enjoy seasonal tastings, face painting, and produce carving. That's not to mention the fact that the first 200 people who end up doing a little (or a lot of) shopping can grab a reusable bag with product samples. The first 400 shoppers will also find themselves with a free hot dog lunch as well as a $10 Sprouts gift card. (Of course, you'll want to be sure to enter the contest to win a $500 Sprouts gift card!) On top of all that, there will be a reusable tote coloring activity for kids, a guess the weight game, and "fruit school."

If you stop by on the first day, you might also be one of the lucky few who receive a free signed cookbook during a meet and greet with the editor-in-chief of Naturally, Danny Seo.

Sprouts opened its first store in 2002 and now has around 380 locations across the country. Over the past month, others have recently opened their doors in San Tan Valley, Arizona; Rialto, California; and Colorado Springs, Colorado. That's not to mention the three new stores in Flordia, which can be found in Boca Raton, Kenneth City, and West Melbourne.

As for New Jersey, they can expect even more locations with the brand previously announcing plans for stores in Washington Township in Gloucester County and Jersey Shore's Aberdeen. It looks like New Jersey residents will have plenty of chances to nab delicious and nutritious food on a regular basis which is great news for anyone who loves their fruits, veggies, and other food that's fresh from the farm.