The Easiest 10-Minute Standing Ab Workout To Do With Dumbbells

If you're looking for a simple and efficient way to strengthen your core, we have the perfect solution. We consulted Jarrod Nobbe, CPT, a certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, who delivers an incredibly easy yet effective 10-minute standing ab workout. And the best part? All you need is a pair of light dumbbells and a few minutes of your time. (No need to worry about getting on the floor or performing complicated exercises!)

Traditional ab workouts often involve floor exercises like crunches and planks, but this standing ab workout offers a refreshing alternative that can be done anywhere, anytime. Plus, dumbbells will add resistance to your movements, challenging your core muscles further and maximizing your results.

The beauty of this workout is its simplicity and convenience. Whether you're a beginner or a hardcore gym enthusiast, this routine is accessible for all. "Do these exercises as a circuit, one after another, for 40 seconds each, only resting as you set up for the next exercise," explains Nobbe. "Do repetitions for quality, not quantity, and take breaks to catch your breath or reset as needed. If you find your form failing early, try using lighter dumbbells."

Read on to discover a new, time-efficient way of working your abs with this standing ab workout. Find a small space in your home, grab some dumbbells, and let's get started! (And after you're finished, be sure to check out The #1 Standing Ab Workout for a Visibly Toned Six-Pack.)

1. Dumbbell Woodchoppers

The dumbbell woodchopper is a stellar ab exercise that targets your obliques and abdominal muscles. "This exercise targets your core all around, and it's a great movement to mimic twisting and lifting, which is common in daily life," says Nobbe.

Stand in an athletic stance with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a single dumbbell with both hands. Extend your arms straight out in front of you with your hands at chest level. Keep your arms straight as you rotate your torso to the right and raise the dumbbell up and to the right, as if you were lifting an ax over your shoulder to chop wood. Your hips should turn with your torso, and your left foot will pivot as you rotate. Once you reach as high as your range of motion safely allows, rotate back, and lower the dumbbell down and across your body toward the opposite foot. Aim for four sets of 15 reps per side.

2. Overhead Dumbbell Side Bends

The overhead dumbbell side bend is a simple yet effective exercise that will work your obliques, improve core strength, tone your waistline, and boost core stability. "This exercise works the obliques (the sides of your abs) and the core overall," states Nobbe.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a dumbbell with one hand. Extend the arm holding the dumbbell overhead, keeping your core engaged and your spine aligned. Slowly bend your torso to the side, focusing on the contraction in your oblique muscles. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side. Do 20 reps per side for three reps.

3. Weighted Overhead Circles

Weighted overhead circles engage your entire core and help improve stability and balance. To perform the movement, Nobbe says, "Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a dumbbell with both hands. Extend your arms fully above your head. Consciously engage your abs, and slowly move the dumbbell in a circle with your arms still extended, as if you were drawing a halo above your head. Do half of the reps in one direction, then switch directions to complete the remaining reps."

Avoid letting your back arch, and maintain good posture throughout this movement to avoid injury. Perform three sets of 20 reps (do 10 in one direction, then 10 in the other.)

4. Standing Side Crunches

The standing side crunch is a dynamic exercise that targets your obliques and ramps up overall core strength. "Hold a dumbbell in your right hand, and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart," instructs Nobbe. "Keep your right arm extended down at your right side. Place your left hand behind your head with your elbow pointing to the side. Brace your abs as you lower the dumbbell down your right side, keeping your shoulders facing forward. Once you reach the end of your range of motion, lift the dumbbell back up as you straighten your torso to the starting position." Do 15 reps per side for four sets.