7 Best Standing Dumbbell Exercises To Get Lean All Over

If you want to sculpt a lean body, standing dumbbell exercises can be a stellar addition to your workout routine. All you need is a set of dumbbells and a bit of space to torch calories and build lean muscle. From movements like lateral raises to walking lunges, these exercises will fire up your entire body while enhancing coordination and balance.

"Standing exercises increase muscle engagement because [they require] balance and stability and [engage] more muscles, including the core and stabilizers," explains Michael Betts, director at TRAINFITNESS. "More muscle involvement means more calorie burn compared to seated or lying exercises. Standing workouts also [improve] functional strength so you can do daily activities more efficiently and overall fitness."

Now, let's explore the best standing dumbbell exercises to get lean all over, according to experts.

Lateral Raises

"Lateral raises hit the shoulder muscles to shape your upper body and improve posture," Betts tells us.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder distance apart and a dumbbell in each hand. Slightly bend your elbows and raise your arms out to the sides until they're at shoulder height. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Walking Lunges

"Walking lunges hit the quads, hamstrings, and glutes," says Betts. "They engage big muscles, so you burn calories even at rest."

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand. Take a big step forward with your right foot to assume a lunge as you lower until both knees form 90-degree angles. Press off your left foot and step forward into the next lunge with that leg. Continue to alternate as you lunge forward. Complete 3 sets of 10 reps per leg.

Dumbbell Thrusters

"Dumbbell thrusters [are] a squat and overhead press combo that works [the] lower and upper body," Betts explains. "[This exercise] elevates heart rate and can be done in intervals to burn fat and get a lean look."

Stand tall, holding dumbbells at shoulder level with your elbows bent. Squat by pressing your hips back. As you rise, press the dumbbells overhead. Lower the dumbbells back to shoulder level as you move into the next squat. Complete 3 sets of 12 reps, or perform the exercise in intervals of 30 seconds of work/30 seconds of rest.

Dumbbell Deadlifts

"Dumbbell deadlifts hit the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back," Betts notes. "[This exercise] builds strength and burns calories to get a lean body."

Stand tall with your feet hip distance apart and a dumbbell in each hand in front of your thighs. Maintain a straight back as you hinge at the hips. Lower the dumbbells down your legs until you feel a solid hamstring stretch. Drive your hips forward and activate your glutes to stand up tall. Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

Overhead Dumbbell Press

"[The] overhead dumbbell press strengthens the shoulders and upper back to define [the] upper body," explains Betts.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder distance apart and a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level with your palms facing forward. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are extended. Lower the weights back to shoulder height using control. Complete 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

Dumbbell Goblet Squat

Amanda Grimm, a certified running coach and personal trainer at We Run, recommends the dumbbell goblet squat to sculpt and tone your body.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands like a goblet close to your chest. Lower into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Dumbbell Bent-Over Row

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides, palms facing your body. Press your hips back while keeping your back flat and core engaged. Keep your arms straight and allow the dumbbells to hang down toward the ground. Row the weights up to your ribcage. Lower with control. Complete 3 sets of 10-12 reps.