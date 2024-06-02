 Skip to content

5 Best Interval Walking Workouts to Sculpt a Lean Body

Walk your way to a lean body with a trainer's interval workouts.
By Tyler Read
Published on June 2, 2024 | 6:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

Walking is an excellent form of low-impact exercise that can help you sculpt a lean body and improve cardiovascular health. By incorporating interval training into your walking routine, you can boost calorie burn, increase metabolism, and tone muscles more effectively. I recommend these five interval walking workouts to maximize results and help you achieve your fitness goals.

Remember to start gradually and listen to your body, increasing intensity and duration as your fitness level improves. With consistency and dedication, you'll achieve your fitness goals and enjoy the benefits of a healthier, stronger body.

Workout #1: Power Walking Intervals

woman power walking by water
Power walking combines brisk walking with intervals of increased intensity, making it an effective workout for sculpting a lean body and burning fat.

  1. Begin with a five-minute warm-up at a comfortable pace.
  2. Increase your speed to a brisk walk, where you're walking at a challenging but sustainable pace. Maintain this brisk pace for two minutes.
  3. Repeat the cycle of brisk walking for two minutes, followed by a recovery period of one minute at a slower pace.
  4. Complete five cycles of brisk walking and recovery.
  5. Finish with a five-minute cool-down at a relaxed pace.

Workout #2: Hill Interval Walk

woman doing uphill walking workout to shrink belly fat faster
Walking uphill engages more muscles and increases your workout's intensity, helping sculpt your legs, glutes, and core.

  1. Find a hill with a moderate incline, or set your treadmill at a moderate incline.
  2. Start with a five-minute warm-up on flat ground.
  3. Begin walking uphill at a challenging but manageable pace. Walk uphill for one minute.
  4. Descend the hill and walk on flat ground at a moderate pace for two minutes as you recover.
  5. Repeat the cycle of uphill walking and recovery for five rounds.
  6. Finish with a five-minute cool-down on flat ground.

Workout #3: Speed Interval Walk

woman walking to lose weight concept
Alternating between periods of fast-paced walking and recovery allows you to burn more calories and improve cardiovascular fitness.

  1. Start with a five-minute warm-up at a comfortable pace.
  2. Increase your speed to a fast walk, where you're walking as quickly as possible while maintaining good form. Walk at this fast pace for one minute.
  3. Slow down to a moderate pace for two minutes as your recovery.
  4. Repeat the cycle of fast walking and recovery for five rounds.
  5. Finish with a five-minute cool-down at a relaxed pace.

Workout #4: Walking Lunges Circuit

group of women doing lunges, concept of 30-day standing workout to slim down lower half
Incorporating walking lunges into your walking routine adds resistance and targets the leg and glute muscles for a more sculpted lower body.

  1. Begin with a five-minute warm-up at a comfortable pace.
  2. Take a large step forward with your right foot and lower into a lunge position, bending both knees to 90 degrees.
  3. Push off your right foot and bring your left foot forward into the next lunge.
  4. Continue alternating legs as you walk forward for one minute.
  5. Take a one-minute recovery walk at a slower pace.
  6. Repeat the cycle of walking lunges and recovery for five rounds.
  7. Finish with a five-minute cool-down at a relaxed pace.

Workout #5: Stair Interval Walk

close-up woman doing walking stairs workout
Incorporating stairs into your walking workout adds intensity and targets the lower body and core muscles for a more sculpted physique.

  1. Find a set of stairs or a stair climber machine.
  2. Begin with a five-minute warm-up on flat ground.
  3. Climb the stairs at a brisk pace for one minute.
  4. Descend the stairs or return to flat ground and walk at a moderate pace for two minutes as your recovery.
  5. Repeat the cycle of stair climbing and recovery for five rounds.
  6. Finish with a five-minute cool-down on flat ground.
Tyler Read
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
