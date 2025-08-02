4 Standing Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat Better Than Crunches After 45

Did you know that standing exercises can be incredibly useful in slimming down your midsection? These moves recruit multiple muscle groups at the same time, promoting an increased calorie burn and functional strength. So if you’re looking to tighten and tone your waistline, you’ve absolutely come to the right place. We chatted with a trainer who outlines the four best standing exercises that shrink belly fat better than crunches after 45. No floor work required!

“Standing moves often engage multiple muscle groups, especially the core, hips, and legs leading to greater energy expenditure. They also improve balance and coordination, which supports better movement patterns and longevity,” says Chris Pruitt, CPT and CEO of WorkoutHealthy.com.

Standing exercises far outweigh crunches, as crunches aren’t very effective for burning calories. They’re mainly good for strengthening the rectus abdominis. Burning belly fat requires a caloric deficit, not simply training one area of your body.

Below, Chris shares the best standing moves that will melt belly fat and give your abs a productive workout.

4 Standing Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat

Standing Cross-Body Chop

“This move is great for hitting obliques and mimicking real-life movement,” Chris explains.

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell with both hands over your right shoulder. Activate your abs as you twist or “chop” the weight diagonally across your body, bringing it toward your left hip. Reverse the motion.

High Knees

“This exercise boosts heart rate while working your abs, hips, and shoulders,” Chris notes.

Stand tall. Quickly alternate lifting one knee as high as you can as if running in place. Maintain good posture throughout.

Standing Side Crunch

“This exercise requires controlled movement that works the obliques without going to the floor,” Chris says.

Begin standing tall with your hands behind your head. Lift your left knee up toward your left elbow, crunching through the waist. Alternate sides.

Kettlebell Swings

"This is one of the best full-body, calorie-burning moves that also hits the posterior chain and core," Chris points out.