3 Standing Exercises That Firm Arm Jiggle Faster Than Bicep Curls After 45

Firm up arm jiggle after 45 with these 3 trainer-approved moves you can do anywhere.

Bicep curls are a gym day staple when it comes to building bigger, stronger arms—and for good reason. This simple move is a stellar way to pack on muscle and strength while supercharging your biceps. But what if we told you we have another method to achieve impressive results? We spoke with Domenic Angelino, CPT, with International Personal Trainer Academy, which offers NCCA-accredited Personal Trainer (CPT) and Certified Nutrition Specialist (CNS) programs, to learn the best standing exercises you can do anywhere that will firm your arms faster than bicep curls after 45. All you need is the desire to get results and a set of free weights.

It's important to note that reducing arm jiggle ultimately comes down to fat loss—aka consuming fewer calories than you burn. You can speed up the process by performing exercises that torch a lot of calories quickly.

If your goal is to specifically reduce jiggle, focusing on overall fat loss is the name of the game. Your best bet is prioritizing exercises like treadmill running for 30 minutes at a moderate-to-high intensity, stair climbing for 30 minutes at a moderate-to-high intensity, or sprinting for 10 rounds of 30-second bursts with 60 seconds of rest.

Then, you can prioritize certain exercises that are effective for building arm muscle. Angelino breaks down three below.

Dumbbell Hammer Curls

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-distance apart, shoulders relaxed, and core braced. Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing your torso and arms completely extended. Make sure your elbows stay close to your sides. Bend your elbows to curl the dumbbells up—keeping your palms facing in—until they reach shoulder level. Slowly lower the weights. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Barbell Preacher Curls

While preacher curls are usually performed seated, you can also do them at a standing preacher curl station. The key is having proper arm support needed to successfully perform the movement.

Stand tall behind a preacher bench. Firmly place your upper arms against the angled pad. Hold a barbell using an underhand grip with your arms extended. Curl the bar up toward your shoulders, squeezing your biceps once you reach the top. Use control as you lower the barbell until your arms are almost straight. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Tricep Rope Pushdowns