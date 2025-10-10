 Skip to content

4 Classic Standing Exercises That Fix Your Posture in 30 Days After 40

Undo desk posture with four standing moves to stand taller in 30 days (no gym required).
Dr. John Rusin, DPT, CSCS, CISSN, PPSC
By
October 10, 2025

Spending hours hunched over a desk, staring at screens, and sitting in cars takes a serious toll on your body. Forward head posture, rounded mid backs, internally rotated shoulders, and anterior pelvic tilt become the unwelcome companions of modern life, especially after 40. The good news? You don’t need fancy equipment or a gym membership to reverse these sedentary postures—you just need a targeted plan. Read on to discover four simple standing exercises that can transform your posture in just 30 days.

Reach for the Sky with Global Extension

This movement allows you to get into global extension and help combat forward rounding.

How to do it:

  • Start standing on 2 feet
  • Reach up to the sky with both hands overhead
  • Reach while extending the spine and hips
  • Reach only to your pain-free limits—everyone’s overhead range of motion is different, so don’t force it!

Standing Squeezes

We sit all day, so it’s good to stand up every hour or so and get a set of 25 or so glute squeezes in to drive blood flow to the area, enhance lumbopelvic posture, and activate the biggest, strongest muscles in the body.

How to do it:

  • Squeeze your glutes as hard as you can for 3-5 seconds
  • Then relax
  • Do 25 of those every waking hour

This is pretty accessible to all people, so stand and squeeze!

Banded Face Pulls

Stick a long resistance band into a doorway and get ready to execute the perfect postural reversal exercises, banded face pulls.

How to do it:

  • Anchor the band shoulder height
  • Grip the band double overhand with around 3-6 inches of room between hands
  • Drive the band back targeting your face
  • Cue the elbows back
  • Add a little rotation in at the shoulders and hands to make it feel natural
  • Remember to extend the spine as you extend the face pull!
  • Do 10-20 of these every hour when you stand up from your desk

If any discomfort happens, lower your elbows a little closer to your sides and that should take care of it.

Build Stability with One Leg Balance

Simply stand on one leg and hold that balancing act for as long as you can, then switch to the opposite side. Balancing is a vital skill as we age, and it activates the entire body to coordinate together and link up for stability and function.

How to do it:

  • Stand on one leg
  • Hold for as long as you can
  • Switch to the opposite side
  • Try not to use your hands as an aid, but fingertips up against the wall can help if struggling.

The Bottom Line

When using a strategic posture and mobility program, you can absolutely enhance your range of motion, posture and overall functional well being in a 30 day period. Posture is NOT static, rather it’s a dynamic display of all positions. So keep that in mind when looking at posture. Slouching at a desk is a habit, not a representation of posture. How you move when it matters is a better clear cut indication this program is working.

Dr. John Rusin is the author of the forthcoming book Pain-Free Performance: Move Better, Train Smarter, and Build an Unbreakable Body (releasing October 21, 2025). It’s a complete guide to building strength, mobility, and resilience at any age. Pre-order now and get exclusive bonuses.

Dr. John Rusin, DPT, CSCS, PPSC is a Strength Coach, Physical Therapist & Injury Prevention Specialist. Read more about Dr. John
