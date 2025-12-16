5 Most Effective Standing Exercises That Tighten Your Neck and Jawline After 50

Define your neck and jawline with these easy standing exercises that strengthen and lift.

Many changes happen to your body after you hit 50—and your neck and jawline are no exception. This part of the body can start to become less defined, and it has to do with a reduction in collagen and elastin. Your bones change and fat is redistributed, which can lead to what some refer to as “turkey neck,” jowls, wrinkles, and a sagging jawline. Although genetics play a role in aging, there are many steps you can take to help slow down the effects—for instance, limiting your exposure to UV rays and making healthy lifestyle choices. Another beneficial thing is incorporating these standing exercises into your workout routine. We spoke with experts who broke them down.

“Skin laxity increases after 50 because collagen and elastin decline and the muscles that support the jaw and neck naturally weaken,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “The platysma and deeper stabilizing muscles lose tone which makes the neck appear softer. Hormonal shifts also change how the skin holds moisture and structure.”

What makes standing exercises a stellar solution?

According to Canham, “[Standing exercises] activate the entire chain of muscles that support the neck and jaw. When the body is upright, the spine aligns naturally which improves engagement of the deep neck flexors. Gravity provides gentle resistance that helps tone the area without strain. Standing also increases circulation to the face and neck. The posture required during these movements retrains everyday alignment.”

Better alignment decreases sagging over time. These moves establish both “strength and lift” in a natural way.

Chad S Lipka, President of North Shore Sauna, wellness and fitness expert, backs up the benefits of standing moves to address sagging skin, noting, “When you’re standing up, the sternocleidomastoid, platysma, and deep cervical flexors must work against gravity, providing your neck and jaw with a functional, everyday strength type of challenge that you cannot provide to them on the floor.”

Below, Canham and Lipka break down five standing moves that help tighten and firm your neck and jawline.

Standing Chin Tucks

“[Standing chin tucks] activate the deep neck flexors and improve alignment,” Canham tells us. This move is especially beneficial for correcting forward head posture—a major culprit behind sagging neck skin.

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-distance apart, spine neutral, and shoulders relaxed. Keep your gaze ahead and chin parallel to the ground. Gently bring your chin straight back, like you’re about to make a double chin, without tilting your head up or down. Hold the position for a moment, feeling the stretch at the bottom of your skull. Release with control as you return to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps of standing chin tucks.

Standing Jawline Lifts

The standing jawline lift helps strengthen the platysma and “create upward tone,” Canham points out. This simple move also boosts neck posture while helping to decrease the appearance of sagging neck skin.

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-distance apart, shoulders back and down, and abs activated. Tilt your head up toward the sky—while keeping your neck from collapsing—ensuring the lift is elongated. Then, gently push your lower jaw forward until you feel a solid stretch along your jaw and below your chin. To deepen the stretch, form an “O” shape with your lips. Hold for a moment in the stretch. Bring your head back to a neutral position. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Standing Neck Rotations

Performing standing neck rotations on each side boosts both mobility and circulation. This move also lessens stiffness, alleviates “tech neck” tension, and promotes solid posture. It’s an easy exercise you can weave into your day.

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-distance apart and keeping your spine neutral. Ensure your chin is parallel to the floor and your abs are slightly activated. Gradually turn your head to the left as you rotate from your neck rather than the shoulders. Hold for a moment on the left side as you feel a solid, comfortable stretch. Use control to return to the center. Then, slowly turn your head to the right, rotating from the neck. Continue to alternate sides, performing 2 sets of 10 reps on each side.

Standing Under-Chin Presses

This exercise requires you to gently push your tongue to the roof of your mouth. It fires up the deep muscles situated under the chin, helping to promote a solid muscle tone in the jaw and below the chin.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-distance apart and your spine neutral. Gently close your mouth as you bring your tongue to meet the roof of your mouth, directly behind your front teeth. Then, firmly press your tongue upward (without causing any discomfort). As you do so, you’ll feel the muscles below your chin tighten. Hold for a moment. Release, and then move into the next rep.

Standing Chin Sweeps

The standing chin sweep exercise requires you to glide your chin forward and up to elongate and lift the neck, Canham tells us.