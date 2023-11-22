8 Best Collagen Supplements, According to Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Collagen supplements have gained popularity in the last decade touting benefits to skin, hair, and nail health. You'll also see brands claim their collagen supplements promote joint health, enable muscle growth, and may even encourage gut health, too. With the possibility of so many positive outcomes, many have incorporated this daily supplement into their routine. You'll most often find collagen in powdered form, but pre-made drinks exist as well as capsules.

Your body produces collagen, although, with age, this production tends to slow. Lifestyle factors may also reduce your production of collagen, including excess exposure to the sun, lack of sleep, and nicotine and alcohol use. Collagen is a protein source and accounts for about 30% of the protein within your body. It provides structure to skin, bones, and connective tissues, which is why it may be able to benefit so many different areas of the body. You'll only find collagen in animal products, but plants contain nutrients that may boost your body's ability to produce its own collagen. For example, vitamin C is found in many fruits and vegetables and may be able to increase collagen synthesis.

Eating animal meat is one way to introduce collagen into your diet, but supplemental collagen is a much more concentrated form that will deliver your body more collagen for fewer calories. Certain foods, like bone broth, are also known for their collagen content and can be incorporated into your diet.

If you are considering adding a collagen supplement to your regimen, here are the 8 best collagen supplements.

Primal Kitchen Collagen Fuel Drink Mix

This product has a base of bovine collagen and is also known for being keto-friendly. For those who avoid dairy, soy, and whey in their diet, this drink mix is made with coconut milk powder, allowing it to work for those with certain food sensitivities and allergies. You'll get 10 grams of protein per serving, all of which is collagen, with no added sugar. It does contain monk fruit that provides sweetness, making it enjoyable to incorporate into coffee drinks, baked goods, and more.

Garden of Life Grass Fed Collagen Peptides

In this collagen supplement, you'll get 18 grams of protein and 20 grams of pasture-raised bovine collagen. A higher concentration of collagen per serving than many others on this list is a perk for this product, and it also contains added probiotics. The probiotics can promote healthy digestion, while the collagen provides skin, hair, nail, and joint benefits, according to the brand. This collagen contains no added sugar or sweeteners, leaving it with minimal flavor. Mix into hot or cold drinks, or into your baking and cooking.

Happy Mammoth Prebiotic Collagen Protein

Another supplement with benefits beyond the collagen, this Happy Mammoth collagen protein also contains prebiotics. This is in the form of fiber that serves as a food source for the healthy probiotic bacteria in your gut. You'll get 11 grams of collagen per serving of this product, and the added prebiotic benefits are a bonus that separates it from many of the other collagen supplements available.

Orgain Grass Fed Pasture Raised Collagen Peptides

Known for their protein shakes, Orgain also has a collagen peptide powder. The only ingredient in this product is bovine collagen peptides, providing 20 grams per serving. This collagen is also from pasture-raised cows and contains no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. The brand notes their collagen is odorless and tasteless, allowing it to seamlessly blend into a wide variety of foods and drinks. They also offer convenient single-serve packets, perfect for traveling, and collagen coffee creamer for those wanting to add a boost to their morning joe.

Thorne Collagen Fit

Third part testing in supplements helps ensure the quality of the products. All Thorne supplements are NSF Certified for Sport®, making them reliable products. This collagen powder is unflavored and packs 15 grams of bovine collagen per serving. You'll also find nicotinamide riboside in this supplement, which the brand includes for healthy aging. A simple ingredient list with added nutrients makes this a top option among collagen supplements.

Vida Glow Marine Collagen Powders

For those who avoid beef products, this collagen is marine-based. This option comes in several flavors, including pineapple and mango, as well as an unflavored option. Although this product contains less collagen than others on this list, it still promotes the same benefits as bovine collagen. And, with no added sugar, even in the flavored options, you have a good quality product that meets the flavor preferences of a wide group of people.

HUM Collagen Love

If you are looking for a collagen supplement that is not in powdered form, these capsules are a great option. HUM includes clinically tested active ingredients in their product, helping to ensure the effectiveness of the supplement. While these capsules do provide collagen, they also contain vitamin C to support the production of collagen in your body. This product is also third-party tested for purity and quality, making it a great option for collagen that requires zero prep.

Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens

Collagen provides plenty of benefits on its own, but this supplement also includes greens for added nutrients and probiotics to support digestion. This bovine collagen provides 15 grams of collagen per serving and also contains hyaluronic acid. This ingredient is known for its skin-hydrating benefits, adding another perk to the product. Vital Proteins also offers a marine collagen and several flavored options, none of which include added sugar.