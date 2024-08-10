6 Standing HIIT Workouts for Your Abs

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a powerful tool for burning fat and building muscle, and it can be especially effective when targeting your abdominal muscles. By performing these exercises while standing, you can engage your core more dynamically and enhance your overall stability and balance. Below, I've rounded up six standing HIIT workouts for your abs; I always recommend them to clients who want a lean, toned midsection.

These standing HIIT workouts for your abs provide a comprehensive approach to core training. Incorporate these workouts into your fitness routine three to four times weekly for optimal results. Remember to warm up before starting any workout and cool down afterward to prevent injury and aid recovery.

Workout #1: Standing Core Crunch

This workout focuses on engaging your core through standing crunches and similar movements. These exercises mimic traditional crunches but are performed while standing to add an extra challenge and engage stabilizing muscles.

1. Standing Side Crunch

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands behind your head. Lift your right knee toward your right elbow while crunching your torso to the side. Return to the starting position and repeat on the left side. Perform 20 repetitions per side.

2. Standing Oblique Twist

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands at your sides. Lift your right knee to hip height and twist your torso to bring your left elbow toward your right knee. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Perform 20 repetitions per side.

3. High Knees

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Run in place, bringing your knees up to hip level with each step. Engage your core and keep your back straight. Perform the exercise for one minute.

A Yoga Instructor's Top 7 Moves for Stronger Abs

Workout #2: Standing Balance and Stability

This workout combines balance and stability exercises that challenge your core muscles. These movements require you to maintain balance while engaging your abs, promoting strength and coordination.

1. Single-leg Knee Drive

Play

Stand on your left leg with your right leg lifted slightly off the ground. Drive your right knee toward your chest while bringing your hands toward your knee. Return to the starting position and repeat. Perform 15 repetitions per leg.

2. Standing Windmill

Play

Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and your right arm extended overhead. Bend at the waist and reach your left hand down toward the inside of your left foot, keeping your right arm extended upward. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Perform 15 repetitions per side.

3. Lateral Leg Lifts

Play

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hands on your hips. Lift your right leg out to the side as high as possible while engaging your core. Lower your leg back down and repeat. Perform 15 repetitions per leg.

How to Get Six-Pack Abs After 50

Workout #3: Dynamic Core Engagement

This workout includes dynamic movements that target your abs while keeping you on your feet. These exercises combine cardio and core engagement to maximize calorie burn and muscle activation.

1. Standing Cross-body Chop

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a dumbbell or medicine ball with both hands. Lift the weight above your right shoulder. Chop diagonally across your body toward your left knee, twisting your torso. Return to the starting position and repeat. Perform 15 repetitions per side.

2. Standing Bicycle Crunch

Play

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hands behind your head. Lift your right knee toward your left elbow while twisting your torso. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Perform 20 repetitions per side.

3. High Knees with Twist

Play

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hands at your sides. Run in place, bringing your knees up to hip level. Twist your torso to the left and right with each knee lift. Perform the exercise for one minute.

The #1 Standing Ab Workout for a Visibly Toned Six-Pack

Workout #4: Core Cardio Blast

This workout combines high-intensity cardio movements with core-focused exercises. The combination of cardio and core engagement ensures a challenging and effective workout for your abs.

1. Standing Mountain Climbers

Play

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hands at your sides. Lift your right knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs. Continue alternating legs as quickly as possible. Perform the exercise for one minute.

2. Standing Russian Twist

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands clasped together in front of you. You can also hold a medicine ball or weight plate in front of your torso. Twist your torso to the right, then to the left, keeping your hips facing forward. Engage your core and twist as far as possible. Perform 20 repetitions per side.

3. Jumping Jacks with Knee Tuck

Play

Stand with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump up, spreading your legs shoulder-width apart while raising your arms overhead. As you jump back to the starting position, tuck your knees toward your chest. Perform the exercise for one minute.

5 Best Ab Workouts To Carve Out a Lean Midsection

Workout #5: Standing Resistance Core

This workout incorporates resistance bands to add extra tension to your core exercises. The resistance bands provide an additional challenge, helping to build strength and stability in your abdominal muscles.

1. Standing Band Rotation

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a resistance band with both hands. Anchor the band at chest height to your right side. Rotate your torso to the left, pulling the band across your body. Return to the starting position and repeat. Perform 15 repetitions per side.

2. Standing Band Side Crunch

Play

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a resistance band with both hands above your head. Anchor the band to your left side. Crunch to the right, bringing your right elbow toward your right knee. Return to the starting position and repeat. Perform 15 repetitions per side.

3. Standing Band Oblique Twist

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a resistance band with both hands. Anchor the band at chest height in front of you. Twist your torso to the right, pulling the band to the side. Return to the starting position and repeat. Perform 15 repetitions per side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout #6: Power and Balance Core

This workout combines powerful movements with balance exercises to target your abs. These exercises challenge your core stability and improve your overall strength and coordination.

1. Standing Knee Tucks

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands at your sides. Lift your right knee toward your chest, pulling your hands toward your knee. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Perform 20 repetitions per side.

2. Standing Torso Rotation

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands on your hips. Rotate your torso to the right, then to the left, keeping your hips facing forward. Engage your core and twist as far as possible. Perform 20 repetitions per side.

3. Standing Side Leg Raise

Play

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and hands at your sides. Lift your right leg out to the side, keeping it straight and engaging your core. Lower your leg back down and repeat. Perform 15 repetitions per leg.

4. Standing Single-leg Deadlift

Stand on your right leg with your left leg slightly lifted off the ground. Hinge at the hips and lower your torso toward the floor, keeping your back straight. Return to the starting position and repeat. Perform 15 repetitions per leg.