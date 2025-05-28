6 Fat-Burning Moves That Burn More Than 45 Min of Cardio

One huge challenge when it comes to exercise is making time to actually get it done. Between working, family commitments, social plans, and everything else in between, squeezing in a sweat sesh can be a truly daunting task. But what if we told you about a 15-minute workout that will burn more fat than 45 minutes of cardio? Elizabeth Brown, MS, RDN, CPT, a certified holistic chef and certified yoga teacher at The Kitchen Vixen, shares exactly that.

Elizabeth had always been an athlete with lots of energy. Autoimmune hepatitis changed that forever, making her a “barely-able-to-move survivor.” The chronic condition prompted Elizabeth to perform 15-minute, high-intensity workouts.

“I was often too fatigued for long cardio sessions, but I refused to give up on moving my body,” she tells us. “That’s when I discovered the transformative power of short, high-intensity routines—not just for maintaining strength, but for burning fat efficiently. Although my autoimmune disease has been under control for the past four months, I still use 15-minute fat burning workouts when my schedule is extra busy and I need to get my energy up and my momentum going.”

Regardless of why you’re unable to spend a lot of time at the gym, a 15-minute workout can be your best friend.

“I always say, ‘Movement is medicine, but intensity is the prescription,'” Elizabeth offers. “Whether you’re training like a superhero or recovering from illness, these 15-minute workouts meet you where you are and give you more bang for your metabolic buck.”

The 15-Minute HIIT Workout

Elizabeth shares a productive routine she’s used with clients and performs herself.

“This is especially beneficial for women over 40 or anyone managing a chronic illness or fatigue condition where long workouts simply aren’t feasible,” she says.

Below is a full-body HIIT workout that should take 15 minutes to perform. Elizabeth suggests performing 30 seconds of work, followed by 15 seconds of rest. Complete 3 sets of 5 exercises.

Jump Squats (10 to 15 reps)

Jump squats are excellent for boosting power and elevating your heart rate.

Lower into a squat by bending your knees and pressing your hips back. Jump up, sweeping your arms behind you. Squat down deep when landing, keeping your arms stretched forward.

Pushups or Chaturanga to Downward Dog (6 to 10 reps)

This move offers an effective combo of mobility and strength—and yoga fans will be quite familiar with it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start with 2 to 3 chaturangas or pushups prior to forming a downward dog position. If you’re unable to perform traditional pushups, modify the movement by kneeling.

Kettlebell Swings (15 to 20 reps)

This exercise yields a high calorie burn.

Grab a kettlebell, holding it by the handle. Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Hold on tight and swing the kettlebell to eye level or a bit higher. Swing it down between your legs. Next, thrust the weight forward, using your glutes and hips for control.

Plank to Knee Drive—aka Mountain Climbers (20 to 30 reps / 10 to 15 per leg)

This is a two-for-one exercise, as you’ll be working your core and cardio.

Begin in a high plank or a pushup position. Drive each knee, one at a time, toward your elbows or hips. Alternate bringing your right knee to your right elbow and your left knee to your left elbow in a speedy fashion.

Reverse Lunge to Knee Drive (10 to 16 reps / 5 to 8 per leg)

The reverse lunge to knee drive will fire up your glutes while building stability.

Stand tall, feet hip-distance apart, with your knees bent slightly. Take a step back with your right foot as you lower your knee to the ground. Continue until your knees and hips form a 90-degree angle. Push up with your right foot, straighten your left leg, and engage your left glute. Bring your right knee to hip height. Grab your right knee, then repeat on the other side.

Kick up the intensity to match your fitness or energy level. “The key is to work at 80 to 90% of your max during each interval,” Elizabeth says.

Why This Workout Burns More Fat Than a 45-Minute Cardio Session

“Steady-state cardio (like jogging or elliptical workouts) burns calories during the workout—but once you stop, so does the burn. In contrast, high-intensity workouts trigger a phenomenon called EPOC (Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption)—also known as the ‘afterburn effect.’ That means your body continues to burn calories at an elevated rate for hours after you’ve finished,” Elizabeth tells us.

These short, intense sessions provide many benefits. You will activate additional muscle fibers, cause a hormonal jump that will support fat burn, improve insulin sensitivity and glucose uptake, and reduce fat while preserving lean muscle mass.