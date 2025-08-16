 Skip to content

4 Standing Strength Tests Every Person Over 45 Should Master

As you age, maintaining lower-body strength is essential. These standing tests will help
Published on August 16, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Standing strength isn’t solely about muscle power; it reveals how easily your body moves throughout the day, avoids injury, and stays balanced. As you grow older, a strong lower body becomes essential for performing daily tasks like rising from a chair, climbing stairs, and catching yourself from a stumble. That’s why we chatted with an expert to learn four standing strength tests every person over 45 should master to continue to lead a healthy, independent lifestyle.

“These tests identify weaknesses in strength, endurance, or stability that can increase your risk of falls, slow your movement, and affect your ability to perform everyday tasks,” explains Ben Johnson, DPT, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers — St. George. “Poor results often indicate muscle weakness, joint stiffness, or balance deficits that should be addressed through targeted training.”

If your results are below average, that may signal reduced muscle mass, decreased joint stability, or early signs of mobility decline.

“The good news — with consistent balance and strength training, most people can significantly improve their scores and lower their risk of injury,” Johnson says. “No matter your starting point, these four tests should indicate where your mobility stands today and where it can be in the future.”

30-Second Chair Stand

Exercises that can be done at-home using a sturdy chair. Once standing, raise your head so you are looking forward and pull the shoulders down and back. Slowly lower yourself back down to sitting.
  1. Begin seated in a chair with your arms crossed.
  2. Stand up and sit down repeatedly for 30 seconds.

Benchmarks:

  • Men aged 45–54 should be able to perform 19–23 reps
  • 55–64: 17–21 reps
  • 65–74: 15–19 reps
  • Women aged 45–54 should be able to perform 17–21 reps
  • 55–64: 15–19 reps
  • 65–74: 13–17 reps

 

Single-Leg Stand

Woman doing exercise with Single leg hip Rotation posture. Hip and leg. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
  1. Balance on one leg with your arms relaxed.
  2. Hold as long as possible with proper form.

Benchmarks:

  • Aged 45–54: 28–38 sec
  • Aged 55–64: 18–28 sec
  • Aged 65–74: 10–20 sec

Heel Raise Test

illustration of calf raises
  1. Stand tall on both feet.
  2. Repeatedly lift your heels, counting reps in 30 seconds.

Benchmarks:

  • Men aged 45–54 should be able to perform 22–26 reps
  • 55–64: 19–23 reps
  • 65–74: 17–21 reps
  • Women aged 45–54 should be able to perform 20–24 reps
  • 55–64: 17–21 reps
  • 65–74: 15–19 reps

Single-Leg Raise Hold

side leg raise
  1. Stand tall.
  2. Lift one leg out to the side and hold.
  3. Repeat on the other side.

Benchmarks:

  • 45–54: 20–25 sec
  • 55–64: 17–22 sec
  • 65–74: 14–19 sec

