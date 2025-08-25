7 Starbucks Fall Drinks Returning This Week Including the Pumpkin Spice Latte 

Fall is almost here, which means the leaves will be changing color, humidity will break and be replaced with crisp air, and pumpkin spice everything will be back in full force. Today, Starbucks announced the return of the fall menu, which will be available in Starbucks coffeehouses starting Tuesday, August 26. Here is everything we know about what you will be able to order.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back

The major draw at Starbucks every fall is the return of all things pumpkin, but primarily, the drink that launched a global cultural phenomenon, the PSL, or Pumpkin Spice Latte.

There Is Also a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

There is also a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Like the PSL, it will be made with real pumpkin that is grown on a farm in Walla Walla Valley, a half-day’s drive from Seattle.

And, an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

There is also an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai coming to the menu. Farmer Jeff Leber shares his story as the farmer growing pumpkins used in PSL, and one secret: “We talk sweet to them,” he says.

New This Year Is the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado

New this year is the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. The drink is a combo of three shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of pecan, rich brown butter, holiday baking spices, and steamed oatmilk, topped with a sprinkle of pecan crunch topping and served hot in an 8-ounce cup. “The saltiness and browned butter notes combined with the toasted pecan flavors are the perfect complement to the Cortado’s bold espresso base,” says Patrick Penny, lead beverage developer for Starbucks. “When paired with creamy oatmilk, the pecan balances the vibrant, rich flavor notes of Starbucks Blonde Espresso.”

The Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte Is Back

Last fall, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte debuted, and it was clearly a success, because it is back for the second year. There is also an iced version with a vanilla sweet cream cold foam layer.

And, You Can Add Pecan Cold Foam to Any Drink

Starbucks continues to increase the cold foam trend. Customers can add a pecan twist to any iced beverage with Pecan Cold Foam this year.

Single-Origin Guatemala Casi Cielo Coffee Is Also Back

As for whole bean coffee, the brand’s seasonal barista-favorite coffee, Single-Origin Guatemala Casi Cielo Coffee, is back. “It is effortlessly versatile with a smooth, citrusy flavor profile featuring notes of Meyer lemon and cocoa nibs,” the brand says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There Is a New Breakfast Item Too

As for food, the new Italian Sausage Egg Bites will be available for a limited time. The savory item features crumbled Italian sausage, sundried tomato pesto, basil, and Monterey jack cheese folded into cage-free eggs and cooked using the French “sous vide” technique to create a velvety texture that’s full of flavor. The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Raccoon Cake Pop are also back.