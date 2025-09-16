 Skip to content

7 Steakhouse Chains That Do Ribs the Right Way

Craving ribs? These steakhouses serve fall-off-the-bone favorites worth the trip.
Published on September 16, 2025 | 7:45 AM

 Ribs aren’t something you order every day or even every week. However, when you get that craving for sweet, salty, smoky, fall-off-the-bone deliciousness that a good rack of ribs provides, there is no replacement. Not sure where to order ribs? Here are 7 steakhouse chains that do ribs the right way.

Texas Roadhouse is famous for serving fall-off-the-bone ribs slathered in house barbecue sauce. “Pleasantly surprised by the ribs at Texas Roadhouse last night, beautiful delicious crust and fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender!” said a Redditor. “As far as chains go…they make the most solid rib,” added another fan.

Outback Steakhouse serves its trademark Outback Ribs, slow-cooked, flame-grilled ribs with smoky flavor. There are “smoked, brushed & grilled with a tangy BBQ sauce” and served with two sides. “Ive always enjoyed them there,” writes a Redditor, adding that they are “pretty juicy and soft.”

Logan’s Roadhouse Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs

logan's roadhouse ribs
Courtesy of Logan's Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse Fall-off-the-Bone Ribs are a signature item. “One pound of ribs is low-cooked in-house over mesquite wood for maximum bold, juicy flavor,” they say.

Houston’s Knife & Fork Barbeque Ribs

Houston’s Knife & Fork/Instagram

Houston’s is my personal go-to spot for ribs. “Those ribs are finger-lickin’ good. My favorite part is making a mess with it and licking the plate clean. I’ll like the sauce no matter where it ends up,” one Redditor says about the Knife & Fok Barbeque Ribs, adding that they are “slow cooked and fall-off-the-bone tender, with coleslaw and fries.”

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave's Ribs
famousdaves/Instagram

Famous Dave’s Award-Winning Ribs are legendary. The competition-style ribs are hand-rubbed with spices, slow-smoked in a pit, and basted in scratch-made sauces. “I was a pitmaster for a Famous Dave’s for over a year, and I can tell you without a doubt that the rib rub they sell the public is not the same as they use in restaurant. Also the ribs are smoked for approximately 3 hours with pure hickory. The rub in restaurant is primarily smoked paprika, brown sugar, salt, garlic, and a little cayenne pepper. The celery seeds are added after the rib rub and only on the top side of ribs,” says a Redditor.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse Grilled Baby Back Ribs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Longhorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse serves juicy baby back ribs “slow cooked for fall-off-the-bone tenderness, seasoned with our one-of-a-kind Rib Seasoning, then fire-grilled to perfection and brushed with housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce,” the brand says.

Redstone

Redstone

Redstone is a great spot for BBQ Baby Back Ribs, “slow cooked, wood fired and basted with barbecue sauce, french fries and coleslaw,” they write. They are “fall off the bone,” according to a Yelper. “THE BABY BACK RIBS!  Honestly, these are consistently the best I have ever had.  They really do fall off the bone!  You could probably blow the meat off the bone,” another added.

