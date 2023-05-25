6 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Burgers

Dining out at your favorite steakhouse doesn't mean you have to order a steak every time. In fact, many popular chains offer up amazing burger options that are often juicy and adorned with unique toppings. Plus, they are often ground in-house and made steak-level quality beef—so you're getting an experience way beyond your typical burger joint.

Whether you like to stay on the budget-friendly side of steakhouse dining or you're looking for a splurge-worthy dinner treat there is a burger that will light your tastebuds on fire (in a good way). A solid burger should check off all the right boxes—a high-quality beef patty, a fluffy bun, fresh produce additions, and possibly, the choice of a quality slice of cheese or a signature burger sauce. Just as steakhouse chains take pride in preparing the perfect steaks, the burger offerings will often be hand-shaped, high-grade, and cooked to your liking.

Plus, having a burger at a steakhouse is often a cheaper way to experience the restaurant and, often, is part of a lunch special. But be aware that it isn't always the calorie-friendly option as these big burgers pack a punch. Here are six steakhouses serving delicious burgers that you need to experience.

1 Outback

Outback regularly serves customers juicy steaks with Aussie hospitality, but if you never venture into other parts of the menu you could miss out on the chain's deliciously stacked burgers. The chain's classic is The Outbacker Burger made with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy house-made pickles, and mustard. But there's another one that uses part of a crowd-favorite appetizer.

The Bloomin' Burger at Outback takes the popular Bloomin' Onion appetizer and turns it into a meaty, cheesy masterpiece with a hefty 970 calories. It features a thick burger patty, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles, onion, and finally, Outback's signature Bloomin' Onion petals and a generous spread of spicy "bloom" sauce.

2 Texas Roadhouse

While you can never go wrong with a classic cheeseburger, Texas Roadhouse takes a simple burger and puts its own version of a Southern twist on it to make it even better. For a steakhouse that offers top-notch steaks at a bargain price, its burgers also turn out to be double what you may get anywhere else.

The chain's Smokehouse Burger is served on a Texas-sized bun (aka extra, extra large), with sautéed mushrooms, onions, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and both American and jack cheeses. All of the burgers at Texas Roadhouse are made fresh, using ground chuck—or in other words, beef cut from the shoulder—making for a fattier and juicy burger cooked at medium rare. A word of advice though, this burger has the most calories of any on this list, 1,440, so split it with a friend and get a veggie side instead of steak fries.

3 LongHorn Steakhouse

Since its opening in 1981, LongHorn Steakhouse has prided itself on fresh, never-frozen ingredients, especially the steaks. Plus, it makes everything with just the right amount of seasoning and no shortcuts, according to the company website. This quality transfers over to the steakhouse chain's burgers which are thick, half-pound burgers that get grilled to order for every customer.

The LH Burger includes lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, the customer's choice of cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and a signature burger sauce. This burger is relatively tame in terms of calories—until you start adding extras. It starts off at 500 calories and then cheese, bacon, and sauce bring it up to 980, so watch what you add.

4 Black Angus

Black Angus is another steakhouse chain that not only offers one singular burger on the whole menu but also hand-forms each beef patty fresh to order. The restaurant has made this cheeseburger a signature item, as its popularity speaks for itself.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Inside the Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger, customers will find Applewood-smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house-made pickles. Two of Black Angus's crunchy onion rings are the cherry on top. The burger patty is made from Certified Angus Beef ground chuck, and even though it's on the pricey side of this list, it's packed full of mouthwatering flavors and ranch-to-table quality ingredients. It, too, packs a nutrition punch at 1,230 calories.

5 Ruth's Chris

Fine dining and the ultimate steakhouse experience are what most customers look forward to when visiting Ruth's Chris. However, the chain offers a high-class tasting burger as well, with only the best between the buns.

Ruth's Prime Cheeseburger is simple and clean—featuring a prime beef patty, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. This burger contains one of the highest grades of beef used in the restaurant industry. Plus, according to the company website, Ruth herself founded the cooking method that the steakhouse still uses today. An 1800-degree broiler that will cook burgers and steaks to perfection every time.

6 Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse serves up burgers like it does its steaks—elegantly and like you won't find anywhere else. There are two beef burgers to choose from on the chain's menu, plus something special for the vegetarians.

The classic is The Prime Burger, which includes a signature, prime beef steakhouse burger patty, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, peppered bacon, arugula, tomato, and a fluffy bun. For those looking to be a little more adventurous, there's the Fleming's California Burger, serving up a signature, prime beef steakhouse burger patty, tomato, arugula, bacon, avocado, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, and spicy jalapeño aioli.

Pro tip: Vegetarians don't have to miss out on this burger experience because the Crispy Chickpea & Eggplant Burger is packed with real veggies and will fill you up as a regular burger would. It comes with a housemade chickpea and roasted eggplant patty, peppery arugula, ripe Campari tomatoes, and a homemade romesco sauce. Unfortunately, while veggies are often the healthy choice, this is a veggie splurge at 1,110 calories!