Stop & Shop Is Closing Dozens Of Underperforming Locations Across 5 States
Stop & Shop customers in several markets will have to say goodbye to their go-to grocery store as the regional chain is shutting down locations across the Northeast.
On July 12, Stop & Shop announced that it will close 32 underperforming stores throughout the five states where it operates. These closures include five stores in Connecticut, eight in Massachusetts, 10 in New Jersey, seven in New York, and two in Rhode Island. Stop & Shop expects these locations to shut their doors on or before Nov. 2, 2024.
"These stores are not making a profit," Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop's president, told The Associated Press. "They take away from the whole organization. We need to focus on the parts that we need to invest in and want to invest in."
Stop & Shop's closures were first revealed in May, when Ahold Delhaize, Stop & Shop's parent company, announced during an investor strategy day that the supermarket chain will close an unspecified number of stores.
"As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," Reid said in a press release.
Following the 32 closures, Stop & Shop will operate more than 350 stores across its five-state footprint. These will include 81 stores in Connecticut, 15 in Massachusetts, 47 in New Jersey, 91 in New York, and 25 in Rhode Island.
In the press release, Stop & Shop noted that it will offer associates at impacted locations other opportunities within the company. Additionally, the grocery chain said it will share specific closing dates with customers "well in advance of any store closures."
Looking ahead, Stop & Shop said it will be focused on "delivering lower everyday prices" and more savings through "strong promotions." Reid also told The Associated Press that the supermarket chain will continue building new stores and remodeling existing ones.
Stop & Shop has remodeled more than 190 stores since 2018. The company said these locations are outperforming Stop & Shop stores that haven't been remodeled.
Beyond Stop & Shop, Ahold Delhaize operates other grocery chains, including Food Lion, Giant, and Hannaford. The Dutch supermarket company operates more than 7,700 grocery stores around the world.
Below is a list of the 32 Stop & Shop stores that are closing:
Connecticut
- 100 Division St., Ansonia
- 211 High St., Torrington
- 1937 West Main St., Stamford
- 855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford
- 72 Newtown Road, Danbury
Massachusetts
- 932 North Montello St., Brockton
- 36 New State Highway, Raynham
- 341 Plymouth St., Halifax
- 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
- 165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)
- 415 Cooley St., Springfield
- 545 Lincoln St. Worcester
- 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke
New Jersey
- 1083 Inman Ave., Edison
- 1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison
- 4861 US Highway 9, Howell
- 1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg
- 581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway
- 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
- 1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township
- 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
- 505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
- 2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson
New York
- 2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn
- 130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale
- 7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw
- 294 Middle Country Road, Coram
- 240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon
- 132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead
- 2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
Rhode Island
- 11 Commerce Way, Johnston
- 176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)