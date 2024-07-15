Stop & Shop Is Closing Dozens Of Underperforming Locations Across 5 States

Stop & Shop customers in several markets will have to say goodbye to their go-to grocery store as the regional chain is shutting down locations across the Northeast.

On July 12, Stop & Shop announced that it will close 32 underperforming stores throughout the five states where it operates. These closures include five stores in Connecticut, eight in Massachusetts, 10 in New Jersey, seven in New York, and two in Rhode Island. Stop & Shop expects these locations to shut their doors on or before Nov. 2, 2024.

10 Grocery Chains Opening Dozens of New Stores in 2024

"These stores are not making a profit," Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop's president, told The Associated Press. "They take away from the whole organization. We need to focus on the parts that we need to invest in and want to invest in."

Stop & Shop's closures were first revealed in May, when Ahold Delhaize, Stop & Shop's parent company, announced during an investor strategy day that the supermarket chain will close an unspecified number of stores.

"As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," Reid said in a press release.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Following the 32 closures, Stop & Shop will operate more than 350 stores across its five-state footprint. These will include 81 stores in Connecticut, 15 in Massachusetts, 47 in New Jersey, 91 in New York, and 25 in Rhode Island.

In the press release, Stop & Shop noted that it will offer associates at impacted locations other opportunities within the company. Additionally, the grocery chain said it will share specific closing dates with customers "well in advance of any store closures."

Looking ahead, Stop & Shop said it will be focused on "delivering lower everyday prices" and more savings through "strong promotions." Reid also told The Associated Press that the supermarket chain will continue building new stores and remodeling existing ones.

Stop & Shop has remodeled more than 190 stores since 2018. The company said these locations are outperforming Stop & Shop stores that haven't been remodeled.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Beyond Stop & Shop, Ahold Delhaize operates other grocery chains, including Food Lion, Giant, and Hannaford. The Dutch supermarket company operates more than 7,700 grocery stores around the world.

Below is a list of the 32 Stop & Shop stores that are closing:

Connecticut

100 Division St., Ansonia

211 High St., Torrington

1937 West Main St., Stamford

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford

72 Newtown Road, Danbury

Massachusetts

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)

415 Cooley St., Springfield

545 Lincoln St. Worcester

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

New Jersey

1083 Inman Ave., Edison

1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison

4861 US Highway 9, Howell

1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson

New York

2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn

130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale

7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw

294 Middle Country Road, Coram

240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon

132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead

2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

Rhode Island