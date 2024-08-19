 Skip to content

5 'Body Recomposition' Workouts to Slim Down for Good

A trainer guides you through five top-notch body recomposition workouts to help you build muscle and lose weight.
Published on August 19, 2024 | 7:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

Body recomposition—melting fat while sculpting muscle—is a game-changer for achieving long-term fitness results. Rather than focusing solely on weight loss or muscle growth, body recomposition workouts combine the best of both worlds by merging strength training and cardiovascular exercises. This training style aims to blast away body fat and increase lean muscle mass, providing a balanced approach that improves your physical appearance while boosting your overall health and physical performance.

We reached out to Gianna Masi, CPT, RDN, a certified personal trainer and registered dietitian with Barbend, who weighs in on the health benefits of incorporating body recomposition workouts into your routine. She also shares five stellar workouts to help you get lean and toned.

"Workouts are essential for body recomposition," Masi explains. "When someone wants to change their body composition, they want to see their muscles get toned and have less body fat. This is where the combination of strength and aerobic workouts (plus nutrition) is a perfect marriage to achieve those goals."

If you're ready to sculpt a lean, well-defined physique, read on for Masi's five best body recomposition workouts to slim down for good.

Workout #1: High-Intensity Continuous Training (HICT)

"For the following circuit workout, perform one max effort rep every three to four seconds," Masi explains. "Do each exercise continuously for two minutes straight. Repeat the circuit four times and rest for one minute between rounds."

1. Med Ball Slam

illustration of medicine ball slams
Shutterstock

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a medicine ball overhead. Slam the ball down to the ground with maximum effort while engaging your core and arms. Repeat continuously for two minutes.

2. Box Jump or Step-Up

Stand in front of a sturdy box or step. Jump onto the box with both feet, landing softly, or step up one foot at a time. Step down and repeat for two minutes.

The 30-Day 'Body Recomposition' Workout to Get Lean & Build Muscle

Workout #2: As Many Rounds As Possible (AMRAP)

"Set a timer for 10 to 20 minutes and perform as many rounds as possible of this circuit," instructs Masi.

1. Sled Push

sled push illustration exercise
Shutterstock

Place your hands on the sled handles and push with maximum effort for 10 yards. Focus on engaging your legs and core as you push.

2. Pushups

wide-grip pushup
Shutterstock

Get in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground, then push back up. Perform 10 reps before moving on to the next exercise.

3. Sled Pull

Attach a rope to the sled and pull it toward you for 10 yards. Keep your upper body and core engaged throughout the movement.

4. Bodyweight Row

illustration of inverted rows exercise
Shutterstock

Hang onto a low bar with your feet on the ground and pull your chest toward the bar. Lower back down and repeat for 10 reps.

7 Body Recomposition Exercises To Melt Fat & Build Muscle

Workout #3: Sprints

Masi says, "Perform each rep with maximal speed and power. If you haven't run in a long time, a cardio machine would be better than running on a track or treadmill."

1. Track, Treadmill, or Hill Sprints

Sprint with max speed and power for six to 10 seconds. Rest for one to two minutes and repeat for eight to 12 sets.

2. Rower

illustration of man rowing
Shutterstock

Row at max effort for six to 10 seconds. Rest for one to two minutes and repeat for eight to 12 sets.

3. Assault Bike

air bike
Shutterstock

Pedal at max effort for six to 10 seconds. Rest for one to two minutes and repeat for eight to 12 sets.

4. Spin Bike

cycling
Shutterstock

Cycle at maximal effort for six to 10 seconds. Rest for one to two minutes and repeat for eight to 12 sets.

10 Strength Exercises To Lose Weight & Keep it Off

Workout #4: Total-body Strength, Lower Body

1. Box Jump

illustration of box jump exercises to avoid after 50
Shutterstock

Stand in front of a sturdy box, jump onto it, and land softly. Step down and repeat for three sets of five reps. Rest for one minute between sets.

2. Leg Press

leg press
Shutterstock

Sit on a leg press machine with your feet shoulder-width apart on the platform. Extend your legs to push the platform away and return slowly to the starting position. Perform four sets of six to eight reps, resting for one minute between sets.

3. Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift (RDL)

illustration of dumbbell deadlift
Shutterstock

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a pair of dumbbells before you. Hinge at the hips and lower the dumbbells toward your feet. Pause, then return to a standing position. Do three sets of eight to 10 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

4. Leg Extension

leg extension machine
Shutterstock

Sit on a leg extension machine. Fully extend your legs before lowering them back down. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for one minute between sets.

5. Leg Curl

Lie face down on a leg curl machine, curling your legs toward your glutes. Do three sets of 10 to 12 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

6. Calf Raise

Stand with the balls of your feet on an elevated surface, raising your heels as high as possible before lowering them back down. Perform two sets of 15 reps, resting for one minute between sets.

7 Fat-Burning Exercises You Need To Lose Weight

Workout #5: Total-body Strength, Upper Body

1. Medicine Ball Slam

Hold a medicine ball over your head and forcefully slam it down to the ground. Perform three sets of five reps. Rest for one minute between sets.

2. Bench Press

barbell bench press
Shutterstock

Lie on a flat bench while holding a barbell with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower the bar to your chest, then press it back up. Do four sets of five reps with one minute of rest between sets.

3. Seated Lat Pulldown

lat pulldown illustration
Shutterstock

Sit at a lat pulldown machine, pulling the bar toward your chest while keeping your back straight. Perform three sets of eight reps, resting for one minute between sets.

4. Incline Press

incline dumbbell chest press
Shutterstock

Lie on an incline bench with a pair of dumbbells. Press the dumbbells up from chest level until your arms are fully extended. Do three sets of 10 to 12 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

5. Dumbbell Bent-over Row

illustration of dumbbell bent-over row
Shutterstock

Bend at the waist with a flat back, holding dumbbells. Row the weights up toward your hips, then lower them back down. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

6. Seated Bicep Curl

Sit with a dumbbell in each hand, curling them up toward your shoulders. Perform two sets of as many reps as possible and rest for one minute between sets.

7. Standing Tricep Extension

illustration of overhead tricep extension
Shutterstock

Stand with a dumbbell overhead, fully extend your arms, and then lower the weight behind your head. Do two sets of as many reps as possible. Rest for one minute between sets.

Adam Meyer, RHN
Adam is a health writer, certified holistic nutritionist, and 100% plant-based athlete. Read more about Adam
