5 Best Workouts To Melt Fat & Build Muscle

Losing unwanted body fat and sculpting lean muscle are two of America's most common fitness goals. According to a recent Statista survey, 43% of respondents report weight loss as their number one fitness goal and 32% point to gaining muscle as their top priority. But achieving a lean, muscular physique isn't just about looking good—it's about feeling healthier and more energized from the inside out. That's where ETNT comes in. We have five of the best expert-backed workouts to melt fat and build muscle.

Research shows that incorporating effective fat-burning, muscle-building workouts into your routine can significantly boost your metabolism. This increase in metabolic rate means you'll burn more calories throughout the day, even when you're not exercising. Plus, building muscle improves your overall strength and endurance, making daily activities easier and enhancing athletic performance.

Beyond its physical benefits, regular exercise is crucial to mental health. According to a 2023 review, workouts that melt fat and build muscle can reduce stress, improve mood, and boost self-confidence. Exercise releases endorphins, the body's natural mood elevators, which help you feel more positive and motivated.

So, if you're ready to take your fitness and quality of life to the next level, read on to discover the five best workouts to melt fat and build muscle, according to a certified trainer.

Workout #1: Lower Body

1. Barbell Back Squat

This first workout focuses on the lower body and kicks off with the barbell back squat.

"Place a barbell onto your upper back and stand with your feet between hip and shoulder-width apart," instructs Jake Dickson, NASM-CPT, a certified personal trainer with Barbend. "Turn your feet out to whatever degree is comfortable. Brace your core and 'clamp' your ribcage down to set your spine in a neutral position. Feel your balance across your entire foot. Simultaneously break at the knees and hips and slowly sit down as deep as you can, then push into the floor with your legs to stand back up."

Complete three sets of 15 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

2. Romanian Deadlift

Place your feet under your hips. Hold a barbell using a narrow overhand grip, hands positioned just outside thigh-width. "Brace your core and hinge at the hips, pushing your butt backward and allowing the bar to slide gently down your thighs," says Dickson. "Hinge over until the bar reaches around knee level, then thrust your hips forward to stand back up."

Aim for three sets of 15 reps, resting for one minute between sets.

3. Kettlebell Swing

Begin the kettlebell swing with the weight between your feet. Plant your feet shoulder-distance apart and turn them out just a bit. "Hinge over, grab the kettlebell by the handle, and then hike it back behind you," Dickson instructs. "As it swings forward, thrust your hips to 'kick' the kettlebell up and out to shoulder height. Keep your arms relaxed and fall into a hinged position as the weight swings back between your legs. Catch the rhythm and perform multiple repetitions back-to-back without letting the weight touch the ground."

Perform 100 kettlebell swings in as few sets as possible.

Workout #2: Upper Body

1. Dumbbell Bench Press

Workout #2 starts off with the dumbbell bench press.

"Sit on the edge of a weight bench with dumbbells resting on your kneecaps. In one motion, sit backward and 'kick' off the ground to launch the dumbbells back as you lie down until they're held at arm's length above you," Dickson says. "From here, lower the dumbbells down and out to the side until your upper arms are parallel. Push the weights up and inward to the starting position with your chest and triceps."

Do three sets of 15 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

2. Dumbbell Renegade Row

"Place two dumbbells on the ground and get into a push-up position with your hands on the handles," Dickson explains. "From here, brace your core hard and row one dumbbell into your abdomen. As you lower it back to the ground, brace and row the other weight as soon as the first dumbbell touches the floor."

Aim for three sets of 20 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

3. Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand and your arms by your sides. "From here, brace your core and raise the weights up and out to the sides while keeping your elbows straight but not locked. Hold the weights where your arms are parallel at the top position, then lower them down under control."

Perform three sets of 25 reps with 60 to 90 seconds of rest between sets.

Workout #3: Core

1. Cable Crunch

"Set an adjustable cable station to be around eye level and attach whatever handle you find most comfortable to hold with two hands," instructs Dickson. "Grab the handle and take a full kneeling position in front of the cable machine. Hold the handle in front of your face with relaxed arms. From here, curl over, bending your spine and using your abs to pull your forehead toward the floor."

Complete four sets of 15 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

2. Hanging Leg Raise

Use an overhand grip to hang onto a pull-up bar. Feel free to use lifting straps to keep your grip secure. "With your knees locked, lift your feet up and forward, folding at the hips until your legs are parallel to the floor," says Dickson.

Do three sets of 20 reps, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

3. Plank

"Get into a push-up position, then drop down to your elbows instead of holding your torso up with straight arms," Dickson explains. "Ensure that your body is rigid and that you form a straight line from head to toe. Contract your abs and hold this position for as long as possible."

Complete three rounds of holding a plank for as long as possible. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between rounds.

Workout #4: Full Body

1. Dumbbell Thruster

Hold a dumbbell in each hand in front of you. Bend both arms to 90 degrees so your forearms are perpendicular to the floor. "Hold your upper body static and slowly sit down into a deep squat. Push up out of the squat," instructs Dickson. "As you come to a standing position, continue pushing into the floor to 'launch' the dumbbells overhead. Press the weights above your head and lock your elbows."

Perform four sets of 10 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

2. Romanian Deadlift to Upright Row

"Stand with a barbell in your hands, then hinge into a Romanian deadlift position," says Dickson. "Stand back up, thrusting your hips forward and squeezing your glutes. As you stand up, use your arms to pull the weight past your navel by driving your elbows high and out to the sides."

Aim for four sets of 10 reps and rest for one minute between sets.

3. Kettlebell Swing

Stand with a kettlebell placed between your feet, and assume a shoulder-width stance. Turn your feet out just a bit. "Hinge over, grab the kettlebell by the handle, and then hike it back behind you," says Dickson. "As it swings forward, thrust your hips to 'kick' the kettlebell up and out to shoulder height. Keep your arms relaxed and fall into a hinged position as the weight swings back between your legs. Catch the rhythm and perform multiple repetitions back-to-back without letting the weight touch the ground."

Complete two sets of 25 reps, resting for 90 seconds between sets.

Workout #5: Arms

1. Dumbbell Bicep Curl

"Stand upright with your feet under your hips while holding a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing inward," says Dickson. "Curl each weight one at a time by bending your elbow and twisting your wrist so your palm points toward the ceiling."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perform three sets of 12 reps, resting for one minute between sets.

2. Dumbbell Floor Press

Dickson instructs, "Lie down on the floor with a pair of dumbbells held at arm's length above you. Bend your knees to plant your feet firmly on the ground and brace your abs. Lower the weights down and out until the backs of your upper arms gently come into contact with the ground, then press the weights back to the starting position."

Aim for three sets of 15 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

3. Dumbbell Concentration Curl

Begin seated on a box or workout bench with your legs spread and hold a dumbbell with both hands. "Plant your free hand on the corresponding knee for stability and jam your other elbow into the inside of your leg; that's the arm holding the weight," Dickson instructs. "Curl the weight up by pushing your elbow into the inside of your thigh and squeezing your biceps."

Do three sets of 20 reps with 60 to 90 seconds of rest between sets.

4. Dumbbell Skull Crusher

"Lie down on a bench while holding a pair of light dumbbells at arm's length above you with your palms facing each other. Bend at the elbows and allow the weights to drift down and back toward your face, then reverse the motion, extending your elbows by squeezing your triceps," says Dickson.

Complete three sets of 20 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.