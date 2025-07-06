5 Strength Moves That Torch Fat Faster Than Cardio After 40

After turning 40, your metabolism slows down and doesn’t quite have your back. Although frustrating, it’s quite a natural process. Fortunately, strength training is an excellent way to keep your metabolism working efficiently. We have your back and learned the best strength workouts to address a sluggish metabolism after 40.

“After 40, it’s not just your birthday candles increasing—your body starts sending new metabolic signals, too. Suddenly, the same meals and movement habits don’t seem to ‘work’ like they used to. If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone—and you’re not doing anything wrong,” says Katie Leonard, a certified personal trainer at Life Time Irvine. “Our metabolism tends to slow down as we age, especially for women entering perimenopause and menopause. But here’s the good news: strategic strength training can play a crucial role in keeping your metabolism efficient, your energy high, and your body strong.”

Why Metabolism Slows Down After 40

As you age, there are several internal shifts that all play a part in a metabolism slowdown.

Hormonal Changes

During perimenopause, your estrogen levels begin to decrease and androgen levels increase.

“This hormonal shift impacts where fat is stored (often accumulating around the belly as visceral fat), increases inflammation, and disrupts our natural satiety signals—making us feel hungrier and less satisfied after eating,” Katie explains.

Muscle Loss

It’s quite natural to lose lean muscle as part of the aging process, also known as sarcopenia.

Katie tells us, “Since muscle is more metabolically active than fat, this loss means fewer calories burned at rest.”

Thyroid Function

Thyroxine (T4), the thyroid hormone, is a key player when it comes to regulating how many calories your body torches while resting. This is also known as your basal metabolic rate (BMR).

“A sluggish thyroid, which becomes more common with age or hormonal imbalance, often leads to a reduced BMR,” Katie points out.

Insulin Resistance

Women approaching middle age are more susceptible to insulin resistance and blood sugar swings because of fluctuating sex hormones.

Katie tells us, “This not only zaps energy but also encourages fat storage, cravings, and fatigue.”

You can combat these issues head-on by incorporating regular exercise into your lifestyle. Here are five strength workouts you can add to your weekly rotation that’ll keep your metabolism working fast after 50. They’re excellent compound full–body movements that involve heavy lifting.

5 Strength Workouts That Keep Your Metabolism Fast After 40

Perform 4 to 5 rounds of the below exercises.

Deadlift

Stand tall with your feet placed hip-distance apart and a barbell positioned over your midfoot. Hinge at the hips and take hold of the bar just outside knee-width. Keep your back flat, chest tall, and shoulders slightly ahead of the bar. Drive through both heels to lift the bar, simultaneously extending your knees and hips. Stand tall at the top of the movement.

Walking Lunges + Bicep Curls

Stand tall holding a dumbbell in each hand, arms completely extended at your sides, palms forward. Step one foot forward into a lunge, descending until both knees form 90 degree angles and your back knee hovers above the floor. Once you reach the bottom, do a bicep curl, keeping your elbows close to your torso as you perform the curl. Lower the weights. Push through your front heel to rise back up. Step forward with the opposite leg.

Pushup

Begin in a high plank with your hands placed just outside shoulder-width and feet hip-width apart. Engage your core, squeeze your glutes, and maintain a straight body. Lower your chest toward the ground. Press back up to a high plank.

Bent-Over Row

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart, holding a set of dumbbells or a barbell in front of you. Hinge at the hips until your torso becomes parallel to the floor. Maintain a flat back and soft knees. Allow the weights to lower with your arms completely extended. Row the dumbbells up to your torso. Use control to lower the weights to the start position.

Front Squat