5 Strength-Training Moves To Lose Weight & Build Muscle in Your 50s

It's no secret that it's common to lose muscle as you age. This is because of many factors, including being less active, hormonal changes, stress, and more. When you reach your 50s and are on a weight-loss journey, it's so important to make sure you are losing fat and not muscle. We spoke with a fitness pro who reveals the best strength-training exercises to lose weight and build muscle in your 50s.

According to Lance Johnson, a personal training leader at Life Time Coon Rapids, you should perform the below workout two to three times a week for weight loss and muscle gain. Just be sure to listen to your body and work out the best training schedule for you.

Johnson explains, "A major deciding factor is understanding your body and how things feel. If you notice you are still very sore after a day off, you may need to take that extra day of rest. As we age, our recovery time will slow down, so taking the time for proper rest is the most important part of getting good results while avoiding injury."

The Exercises

Dumbbell Goblet Squat

"Squats are a very important exercise to build your legs and your base full body strength," Johnson tells us.

Stand tall with your feet just outside shoulder-width and a dumbbell held at chest height. Keep your feet flat on the floor, press your hips back, and lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Drive your feet into the floor to stand back up. Complete 5 sets of 15-20 reps at a lighter weight to start.

Why People Swear By 'Surrender Squats' To Build Strong, Muscular Legs

Pushups

"Push-ups are great for building the chest, triceps, and shoulders," says Johnson. "[This exercise is] also a great core and abdominal strengthener. There can be many variations of a push-up that can be done."

Assume a high plank with your hands placed just outside shoulder-width and your body in a straight line. Bend at the elbows to lower your chest toward the floor. Keep your core strong as you press back up to a high plank. Complete as many reps as possible for 3 sets.

5 Standing Kettlebell Workouts To Lose Weight & Get Lean All Over

Chin-Up

"These are great for helping to build the back, biceps, and shoulders," Johnson explains. "If you are unable to do a chin-up without assistance, there are a few ways to get them done. Many gyms likely have a machine that will assist you in pulling yourself up and have multiple handles to perform a chin-up. If your location does not have a machine at your disposal, you can hook a band around the bar and step into it to assist in pulling yourself up."

Grip a pull-up bar with your hands facing you, shoulder-distance apart. Hang onto the bar with your arms completely extended and core tight. Bend your elbows to pull yourself up until your chin clears the bar. Use control to lower. Complete as many reps as possible for up to 3 sets.

How Fit Are You? 5 Full-Body Exercises to Find Out

Step-Up

Stand tall in front of a sturdy box, step, or platform. Place one foot flat on the surface. Step up, bringing your other foot to meet the one on the surface. Step back down with your trailing foot, followed by your other foot. Complete 10 reps on each leg for 3 sets.

RELATED: 5 Best Balance Drills To Test Your Mobility After 506254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Reverse Crunches

Play

"[This is] a great exercise to tighten up the lower abdominal area," Johnson tells us.

Lie flat on the floor with your knees lifted and feet together. Press your hands and lower back into the floor, raising your knees and pulling them toward your chest. Your glutes and hips may rise from the ground as you pull in toward your chest. Gradually lower your feet to lightly tap them on the ground and pull them back in. Complete 20 reps for 5 sets, performing a total of 100 reps.