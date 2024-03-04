5 Best Strength Workouts for Men To Build Bigger Arms

Building bigger and stronger arms requires a strategic approach that targets both the biceps and triceps. For my male clients who strive to bulk up their upper body, I recommend focusing on compound strength training exercises. These five strength workouts for men to build bigger arms are tailored to help you achieve maximum muscle growth and definition. Incorporate these workouts into your routine, and combine them with an increase in protein intake to see significant improvements in arm size and strength.

Remember to maintain proper form, and gradually increase the weight as you progress to continue challenging your muscles for optimal growth. Keep reading for the best strength workouts for men to build bigger arms. And when you're finished, don't miss these 8 Tips for Boosting Muscle Growth After 50, According to a Trainer.

Workout #1: Bicep Blaster

The first of these strength workouts for men to build bigger arms focuses on the biceps. The bicep blaster workout routine targets the biceps through a variety of exercises to stimulate muscle growth and strength. Perform three sets of eight to 12 reps for each of the below exercises.

1. Barbell Bicep Curls

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, gripping a barbell with an underhand grip. Keeping your elbows close to your sides, curl the barbell toward your shoulders. Slowly lower the barbell back down to the starting position.

2. Dumbbell Hammer Curls

Stand with dumbbells in each hand, palms facing inward. Curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders while keeping your palms facing each other. Slowly lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

3. Concentration Curls

Sit on a bench with a dumbbell in one hand. Rest your elbow against your inner thigh, and curl the dumbbell toward your shoulder. Slowly lower the dumbbell back down to the starting position.

Workout #2: Tricep Terminator

The tricep terminator workout is designed to blast the triceps and promote strength and size in the back of the arms. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps for each exercise.

1. Close-Grip Bench Press

Lie on a bench with your hands placed closer than shoulder-width apart on the barbell. Lower the bar to your chest while keeping your elbows close to your body. Press the bar back up to the starting position, fully extending your arms.

2. Tricep Dips

Position yourself on parallel bars or a stable surface. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. Push yourself back up to the starting position, fully extending your arms.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Overhead Tricep Extensions

Stand with a dumbbell overhead, keeping your elbows close to your head. Lower the dumbbell behind your head by bending your elbows. Extend your arms to lift the dumbbell back up to the starting position.

Workout #3: Arm Annihilator

The arm annihilator workout is a comprehensive routine that targets both biceps and triceps for complete arm development. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps for each of the below exercises.

1. Preacher Curls

Sit at a preacher bench, and grip an EZ bar or dumbbells with an underhand grip. Curl the weight toward your shoulders, focusing on the contraction in your biceps. Slowly lower the weight back down to the starting position.

2. Skull Crushers

Lie on a bench with a barbell or dumbbells held straight above your chest. Lower the weight toward your forehead by bending your elbows. Extend your arms to lift the weight back up to the starting position.

3. Cable Rope Pushdowns

Attach a rope to a cable machine, and grasp it with an overhand grip. Push the rope downward, fully extending your arms while keeping your elbows close to your body. Return to the starting position by controlling the weight.

Workout #4: Iron Arms Intensifier

The iron arms intensifier regimen incorporates advanced exercises to push your arm muscles to the limit for maximum growth. Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps for each exercise.

1. Spider Curls

Set an incline bench to a 45-degree angle, and lie face down with dumbbells in each hand. Curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders while keeping your upper arms stationary. Slowly lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

2. Lying Tricep Extensions

Lie on a flat bench with a barbell or dumbbells held straight above your chest. Lower the weight toward your forehead by bending your elbows. Extend your arms to lift the weight back up to the starting position.

3. Reverse Grip Barbell Curls

Stand tall, and grip a barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart, palms facing away from you. Curl the bar toward your shoulders while keeping your palms facing downward. Slowly lower the barbell back down to the starting position.

Workout #5: Power Pump

The power pump workout combines explosive movements and heavy lifting to shock your arm muscles into growth. Perform three sets of six to eight reps for each exercise.

1. Explosive Barbell Curls

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and explosively curl the barbell toward your shoulders. Emphasize speed and power in the movement. Slowly lower the barbell back down to the starting position.

2. Close-Grip Pushups

Assume a push-up position with your hands close together under your chest. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground. Push yourself back up to the starting position, engaging your triceps.

3. Single-Arm Dumbbell Snatch

Stand with a dumbbell between your feet. Squat down to grab the dumbbell with one hand. Explosively lift the dumbbell overhead in one motion, engaging your triceps.