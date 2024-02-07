5 Strength Workouts To Speed Up Belly Fat Loss

Losing belly fat requires a combination of cardiovascular exercises, a well-balanced diet, and strength training. While cardio helps burn calories, I often remind my clients that strength workouts play a crucial role in building lean muscle mass, boosting metabolism, and ultimately aiding in fat loss. Here are five effective strength workouts for belly fat loss. Each workout includes three exercises with detailed instructions on sets and reps, along with an introduction discussing the benefits of the respective exercises.

Incorporating these strength workouts into your fitness routine can help accelerate belly fat loss. Remember to maintain proper form, gradually increase intensity, and combine these exercises with a nutritious diet. Keep reading to learn all about my best strength workouts for belly fat. And when you're finished, for more fitness inspiration, be sure to check out The #1 'Wall Pilates' Workout to Strip Away Belly Fat.

Workout #1: Deadlifts for Core Activation

Deadlifts are a powerhouse exercise that engages multiple muscle groups, including the core. By lifting a heavy load, deadlifts not only stimulate muscle growth but also enhance overall fat burning. The core activation during deadlifts helps stabilize the spine and improve posture.

1. Conventional Deadlifts

Set up a barbell with weights on the ground. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and grip the bar with your hands shoulder-width apart. Keep a straight back, push your hips back, and lift the bar by extending your hips and knees. Lower the bar back to the ground with control. Complete three sets of eight to 10 reps.

2. Romanian Deadlifts

This exercise has a similar setup to conventional deadlifts but focuses on hinging at the hips. Keep your legs slightly bent, and lower the barbell while maintaining a straight back. Feel the stretch in your hamstrings, and return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Sumo Deadlifts

Play

This exercise engages the inner thighs and targets the core. Widen your stance with your toes pointing outward. Grip the barbell with your hands inside your knees. Lift the bar by extending hips and knees, then lower it back down. Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps.

RELATED: 5 Best Strength Workouts To Shrink Your 'Apron Belly'

Workout #2: Planks for Core Endurance

Planks are a simple yet highly effective exercise to target the entire core, promoting endurance and stability. As you maintain a plank position, you engage the muscles in your abdomen, back, and shoulders, contributing to a tighter midsection.

1. Standard Planks

Start in a pushup position with your hands directly beneath your shoulders. Engage your core, and maintain a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold for the recommended duration. Perform four sets of 30 to 60 seconds.

2. Side Planks

Lie on your side with your elbow directly beneath your shoulders. Lift your hips, creating a straight line from your head to your feet. Hold for the recommended duration. Complete three sets of 20 to 40-second holds.

3. Planks with Leg Lifts

From a standard plank, lift one leg off the ground. Alternate legs while keeping your core engaged. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps as you switch legs.

RELATED: 7 Balance Exercises a 60-Year-Old Yoga Instructor Does For Peak Mobility

Workout #3: Kettlebell Swings for Full-Body Engagement

Kettlebell swings are a dynamic exercise that targets the core, glutes, and hamstrings. The explosive hip movement not only burns calories but also improves cardiovascular fitness, making it an excellent choice for overall fat loss.

1. Two-Handed Kettlebell Swings

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the kettlebell with both hands. Hinge at the hips, swing the kettlebell between your legs, then explosively swing it up. Engage your core, and squeeze your glutes. Perform four sets of 15 to 20 reps.

2. Single-Arm Kettlebell Swings

Play

This exercise is similar to two-handed swings but uses one hand. It engages one side of the body more, challenging stability. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps per arm.

3. Kettlebell Russian Twists

Play

Kettlebell Russian twists engage the obliques and enhance core strength. Sit on the ground, lean back slightly, and lift your feet off the ground. Hold the kettlebell with both hands, and twist your torso, touching the ground on each side. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps per side.

RELATED: 10 Strength Training Exercises for Beginners to Sculpt a Toned Body

Workout #4: Leg Raises for Lower Abdominal Strength

Leg raises specifically target the lower abdominal muscles, helping to tone and strengthen this often challenging area. This exercise is effective in minimizing belly fat and achieving a sculpted midsection.

1. Hanging Leg Raises

Hang onto a pull-up bar with an overhand grip. Lift your legs until they are parallel to the ground. Lower them back down with control. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Floor Leg Raises

Lie on your back with hands beneath your hips. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, then lower them without touching the floor. Complete three sets of 15 to 20 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Reverse Crunches

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift them toward your chest. Contract your abs, and lift your hips off the ground. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

RELATED: 10 'Wall Pilates' Exercises To Shrink Love Handles

Workout #5: Pushups for Total-Body Engagement

Pushups are a classic, full-body exercise that engages the core, chest, shoulders, and triceps. Incorporating pushups into your routine not only builds upper-body strength but also contributes to overall fat loss.

1. Standard Pushups

Pushups activate your shoulders, chest, and core. Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending your elbows, then push back up. Perform four sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Incline Pushups

Place your hands on an elevated surface (e.g., bench) and your body at an angle. Perform pushups, targeting the upper chest. Complete three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

3. Decline Pushups

Play

Elevate your feet on a stable surface. Perform pushups, targeting the lower chest and upper shoulders. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.