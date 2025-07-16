 Skip to content

5 Strength Workouts To Build a Body That’s Decades Younger

Keep your body young with these essential strength workouts.
Published on July 16, 2025 | 9:00 AM

Everyone should do strength training. Coach Mike Kimani, CPT and founder of Get Fit Mike’s Way, refers to it as “the fountain of youth”—exactly what our bodies were made to do. Yet in today’s day and age, where working a desk job is the norm, getting in regular movement often takes a back seat. It’s time to change that. Mike is here with the best strength workouts to build a body that’s decades younger, so listen up.

“The essential benefits of strength training are the increase in our lifespan, but moreover it provides us with a better quality of life,” Mike tells us. “In addition, strength training boosts your metabolism, improves bone density, supports brain health, better skin elasticity, chronic disease prevention and all it really boils down to is feeling good in your body and being able to do all the things you want to do.”

Below, Mike shares five strength movements that deserve a spot in your workout regimen. If you want to build a strong and resilient body, training two to four times a week for 30 to 60 minutes is ideal for preserving and making positive changes that’ll keep you youthful.

5 Strength Workouts To Help You Feel Decades Younger

Squat (Goblet, Back Squat, Front Squat, etc.)

fit woman at gym doing kettlebell squat, concept of beginner strength exercises to get toned
Shutterstock

Squats train the core, glutes, quads, hamstrings, and lower back.

  1. Stand tall with your feet placed shoulder-width apart, toes turned out just a bit.
  2. Maintain a tall chest and engaged core.
  3. Press your hips back and bend your knees as you descend into a squat.
  4. Lower until your thighs become parallel to the floor.
  5. Push through your heels to rise back up.

Deadlift (Romanian Deadlift, Trap Bar or Barbell Deadlift)

A fit asian man does Romanian dumbbell deadlifts or bent over rows. Weight and resistance training at the gym.
Shutterstock

The deadlift fires up your glutes, hamstrings, core, lower back, and traps.

  1. Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, with a dumbbell in each hand.
  2. Bend your knees slightly and hold the weights in front of your thighs.
  3. Press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down your leg. Maintain a straight back as you do so.
  4. Squeeze your glutes to stand up tall.

Bench Press (Or Pushup as a Bodyweight Alternative)

man doing bench presses
Shutterstock

The bench press activates your chest, shoulders, core, and triceps.

  1. Lie flat on your back on a workout bench, feet flat on the ground.
  2. Grip the barbell just outside shoulder-width.
  3. Lower the barbell toward your chest, maintaining a 45-degree angle with your elbows.
  4. Press the barbell back up until your arms are straight.

For pushups:

  1. Begin in a high plank position.
  2. Bend at the elbows to lower your torso toward the ground.
  3. Press back up, keeping your body straight and core braced.

Pull-up (Or Assisted Pull-Up/Lat Pulldown)

fit man doing pull-ups
Shutterstock

Pull-ups train your back (lats), core, shoulders, and biceps.

  1. Stand tall and grab onto a pull-up bar using an overhand grip, hands shoulder-distance apart.
  2. Hang onto the bar with fully extended arms.
  3. Pull your chest up toward the bar by bringing your elbows down and back.
  4. Slowly lower back to the start position.
  5. Use a machine or resistance band to decrease the load.

Overhead Press

man on beach demonstrating overhead press exercise workout for rapid weight loss
Shutterstock

The overhead press fires up the shoulders, upper chest, triceps, and core.

  1. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward.
  3. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms.
  4. Use control as you lower the weights to shoulder level.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
