 Skip to content

The 6 Exercises Every Woman Over 50 Needs to Do (But Most Are Skipping)

Stay strong and mobile in your 50s with these essential exercises.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 16, 2025 | 8:00 AM

Entering your 50s brings on a brand new chapter of life—and with it, a fresh mindset when it comes to fitness. For women in this stage, Shanna Missett Nelson, CEO and chief choreographer of Jazzercise, recommends prioritizing three crucial pillars of movement: strength and HIIT, impact training, and functional movement. All three workout methods are key for maintaining a strong, healthy, and independent lifestyle.

“What I found fascinating—and what guided my own journey—is that women over 50 need to train differently to maintain strength, energy, and mobility. Last year, at 56 and postmenopausal, I started noticing changes in my body composition that I couldn’t correct just by moving more or eating well,” Shanna tells us. “So, I researched what it truly takes to feel strong,  energized, and capable—not just now, but for years to come.”

In your 50s, fitness isn’t about doing more; it’s about doing what works best for your body. According to Shanna, the goal is to challenge your body enough to promote bone, muscle, and metabolic health, without pushing to the point of burnout. She recommends doing general cardio movements four to five times a week and strength training at least two to three times a week.

Below, Shanna shares six exercises women over 50 should never skip in a workout.

6 Exercises Women Over 50 Should Always Do

Planks

woman doing plank exercise, concept of at-home strength workouts for belly fat
Shutterstock
  1. ​​Lie flat on your stomach.
  2. Place your hands below your shoulders or rise onto your forearms.
  3. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your feet.
  4. Hold the position, keeping your core engaged.

The Only Arm Workout Women 40+ Need for Sleek, Toned Muscle

Pushups

woman doing pushups, concept of easy at-home exercises
Shutterstock
  1. Begin in a high plank.
  2. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor.
  3. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower.
  4. Press back up, straightening your arms.

Impact Movements

sportive young woman doing front knee lifts or running on the spot while walking
Shutterstock

Impact movements involve actions like jumping, skipping, hopping, or knee lifts with a hop.

  1. To perform knee lifts with a hop, start by standing tall with your feet hip-distance apart.
  2. Bend your knees slightly and engage your core.
  3. Lift your right knee up toward your chest as you hop off of your left foot.
  4. Keep your landing soft and immediately switch sides, hopping off of your right foot while lifting your left knee.

If You Can Do These 6 Moves, Your Daily Life Gets 10x Easier After 40

Plie’s or Squats (With and Without Weights)

fit woman doing squats on boardwalk as part of energy-boosting wam-up
Shutterstock
  1. For squats, begin standing tall with your feet planted shoulder-width apart.
  2. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your side.
  3. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor.
  4. Press back up.

Upper and Lower-Body Strength Training (With Heavy Weights)

Woman doing thrusters
Shutterstock

A great example of upper and lower-body strength training is the dumbbell thruster, which involves lowering into a squat and then driving up to press the weights overhead.

  1. Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart and holding heavy dumbbells at shoulder level.
  2. Bend your knees to lower into a deep squat, keeping your chest tall.
  3. Explode upward from the squat position and smoothly press the dumbbells overhead.
  4. Return to the start position.

4 Best Treadmill Running Shoes for Women That Won’t Wreck Your Knees

Mobility Movements

Beautiful slim young Asian woman doing a plank exercise with knee tucks on a yoga mat during her active fitness workout at home. Sport and healthy lifestyle concept
Shutterstock

A solid mobility exercise brings you from a standing position to the floor, such as the plank walk-out.

  1. Begin standing tall with your feet placed hip-width apart.
  2. Hinge at the hips and bend forward, reaching your hands toward the ground.
  3. Walk your hands forward along the ground until you achieve a high plank position.
  4. Hold the plank for a moment while engaging your core.
  5. Reverse the motion by walking your hands back toward your feet and rising up.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • Fit woman dressed in sportswear makes workout outdoor in park makes jumping jacks exercises. 8 Moves That Melt Stubborn Belly Fat When Walking Isn't Enough. Cover

    8 Fat-Burning Moves That Work Better Than Walking

  • Fitness man dumbbell weights training outside. Fit muscular male lifting weights in shoulder press exercise. Sports model exercising outdoor in summer. Handsome Caucasian man.5 Strength Workouts To Build a Body That’s Decades Younger. Cover

    5 Strength Workouts That Make You Feel Younger

  • Young slim fitness woman doing squats outdoors on sunset light. The 6 Exercises Every Woman Over 50 Needs to Do (But Most Are Skipping). Cover

    6 Exercises Women Over 50 Should Always Do

  • African american athlete man working out on a skipping rope.

    5 Daily Moves To Burn Belly Fat Fast After 40

  • Workout Exercise. Closeup Of Healthy Handsome Active Man With Fit Muscular Body Doing Push Ups Exercises. Sporty Athletic Male Exercising At Beach, Training Outdoor. Sports And Fitness Concept

    These 5 Push-Ups Test Your Strength After 45

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.