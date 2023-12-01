5 Strength Workouts That Burn the Most Calories
When it comes to burning calories, strength training might not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, incorporating high-intensity strength workouts into your fitness routine can be an effective way to torch calories and build lean muscle. The following five strength workouts are ones I recommend for maximizing calorie burn.
Incorporating these strength workouts into your fitness routine can help you achieve your calorie-burning goals while also building strength and endurance. Remember to tailor the intensity and volume to your fitness level, gradually increasing as your strength improves.
Always consult with a fitness professional or healthcare provider before starting a new workout program, especially if you have any pre-existing health conditions. Get ready to sweat, burn calories, and transform your body with these effective strength training workouts.
Workout 1: Metabolic Circuit
This workout is designed to elevate your heart rate and engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, creating an efficient calorie-burning session.
Exercise 1: Kettlebell Swings
Kettlebell swings are a powerhouse exercise that engages your core, glutes, and hamstrings while also providing cardiovascular benefits.
- Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the kettlebell with both hands.
- Hinge at your hips, keeping a slight bend in your knees, and swing the kettlebell between your legs.
- Explosively swing the kettlebell up to chest height, engaging your hips and glutes.
- Complete three sets of 15 to 20 reps.
Exercise 2: Burpees
Burpees are a full-body exercise that combines strength and cardio, making them a calorie-burning powerhouse.
- Begin in a standing position, then squat down and place your hands on the ground.
- Jump your feet back into a plank position.
- Perform a push-up, then jump your feet back towards your hands.
- Explosively jump up, reaching your arms overhead.
- Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps.
Exercise 3: Jumping Lunges
Jumping lunges are an excellent way to target your legs and boost your heart rate, leading to increased calorie expenditure.
- Start in a lunge position, with one foot forward and the other foot back.
- Jump explosively, switching your legs mid-air and landing in a lunge with the opposite foot forward.
- Complete 3 sets of 12-15 reps per leg.
Workout 2: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) with Weights
HIIT with weights combines the calorie-burning benefits of high-intensity intervals with the muscle-building effects of strength training.
Exercise 1: Dumbbell Thrusters
Dumbbell thrusters work your entire body, combining a squat and an overhead press for a calorie-torching compound movement.
- Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height.
- Perform a squat, then explosively press the dumbbells overhead as you stand.
- Complete four sets of 12 to 15 reps.
Exercise 2: Renegade Rows
Renegade rows target your back, core, and arms while keeping your heart rate elevated throughout the exercise.
- Begin in a plank position with a dumbbell in each hand.
- Row one dumbbell up to your hip while stabilizing your body with the other arm.
- Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps per arm.
Exercise 3: Box Jumps
Box jumps are a dynamic exercise that engages your lower body and boosts your metabolism.
- Stand in front of a sturdy box or bench.
- Jump onto the box, landing softly with your knees slightly bent.
- Complete three sets of 15 to 20 reps.
Workout 3: Bodyweight Blast
This workout requires no equipment, making it accessible and efficient for burning calories.
Exercise 1: Mountain Climbers
Mountain climbers are a dynamic, full-body exercise that elevates your heart rate and engages your core.
- Start in a plank position.
- Drive one knee towards your chest, then quickly switch legs in a running motion.
- Complete four sets of 20 to 30 seconds.
Exercise 2: Jump Squats
Jump squats combine strength and explosive power, making them an excellent calorie-burning exercise.
- Perform a squat, then explosively jump, reaching your arms overhead.
- Land softly and immediately go into the next squat.
- Complete three sets of 15 to 20 reps.
Exercise 3: Plank Jacks
Plank jacks engage your core, shoulders, and legs while also increasing your heart rate.
- Start in a plank position.
- Jump your feet wide and then back together while maintaining a strong plank position.
- Complete three sets of 20 to 30 seconds.
Workout 4: Compound Strength Superset
This workout utilizes supersets, combining two exercises back-to-back with minimal rest, to keep your heart rate elevated.
Superset 1, Exercise 1: Deadlifts
Deadlifts target your posterior chain, including your hamstrings, glutes, and lower back, resulting in a significant calorie burn.
- Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a barbell in front of you.
- Hinge at your hips, keeping your back straight, and lower the barbell towards the ground.
- Complete four sets of eight to 10 reps.
Superset 1, Exercise 2: Push-Ups
Push-ups engage your chest, shoulders, and triceps while also activating your core.
- Start in a plank position with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.
- Lower your chest towards the ground, then push back up.
- Complete 4 sets of 15-20 reps.
Superset 2, Exercise 1: Barbell Rows
Barbell rows target your upper back, lats, and biceps, contributing to increased calorie expenditure.
- Bend at the hips, keeping your back flat, and row the barbell towards your lower chest.
- Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.
Superset 2, Exercise 2: Jump Rope
Jump rope is a simple yet effective way to boost your heart rate and burn major calories.
- Hold a jump rope with both hands.
- Jump over the rope while maintaining good posture.
- Complete three sets of one minute.
Workout 5: Tabata Dumbbell Complex
Tabata training involves 20 seconds of intense exercise followed by 10 seconds of rest, repeated for four minutes. This high-intensity approach maximizes calorie burn.
Exercise 1: Dumbbell Squat Press
Dumbbell squat presses target your legs, shoulders, and core, making them an ideal calorie-burning compound movement.
- Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height.
- Perform a squat, then press the dumbbells overhead as you stand.
- Complete four sets of 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off.
Exercise 2: Renegade Rows
Renegade rows, mentioned earlier, provide a full-body workout, contributing to increased calorie expenditure.
- Begin in a plank position with a dumbbell in each hand.
- Row one dumbbell up to your hip while stabilizing your body with the other arm.
- Complete four sets of 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off.
Exercise 3: Jumping Lunges
Jumping lunges, also mentioned earlier, are included in this complex for their ability to elevate heart rate and burn calories.
- Start in a lunge position, with one foot forward and the other foot back.
- Jump explosively, switching your legs mid-air and landing in a lunge with the opposite foot forward.
- Complete four sets of 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off.