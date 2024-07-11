Subway Just Discontinued a Popular Sauce, Customers Report

Fast-food fans have already had to say goodbye to several beloved menu items in 2024, including Taco Bell's iconic Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito and dozens of foods and beverages at Panera Bread. Now, consumers are also grieving the loss of a popular sandwich topping at the world's largest sandwich chain.

Subway has officially discontinued its fan-favorite buffalo sauce. A customer noticed the condiment had disappeared from Subway menus this week and took to Reddit to share the news with fellow fans. The customer said multiple Subway employees had previously tipped them off about the alleged plans to pull the sauce from menus, but the topping was still available to order until very recently.

"Today was the first day they were out and it just makes no sense to me why they would take BUFFALO SAUCE (one of like the five basic sauces) off their menu," the customer lamented.

One Redditor—presumably a Subway employee—claimed that the chain retired the sauce because it was trying to reduce the number of products in its system and focus on other offerings.

"In order for us to highlight certain items, they decided to discontinue buffalo sauce," the Redditor wrote.

It's not just the sauce itself that's been discontinued. In a separate Reddit post earlier this month, a customer reported that the Buffalo Chicken Sub had disappeared from Subway menus as well.

When contacted for comment on the decision to retire the buffalo sauce, Subway shared the following statement with Eat This, Not That!:

"Subway is constantly evaluating our products to innovate and evolve our menu to deliver flavorful, better-for-you options to our guests that are convenient, affordable and made fresh to order. Buffalo Sauce was recently removed to better align with guest preference."

Customers, unsurprisingly, have been heavily mourning the loss of the sauce and sandwich since they disappeared.

"Why would they get rid of a classic sauce?" one commented on Reddit.

"It was the only sub I would order and now I'm never going to Subway," another said, referencing to the Buffalo Chicken Sub.

Luckily, there may be another way for fans to continue enjoying Subway's buffalo sauce. Some employees claimed that Subway had been serving Frank's RedHot Buffalo Sandwich Sauce, which is available for purchase both at Walmart and online.