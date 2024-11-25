Subway Suddenly Cancels $6.99 Meal Deal—Here's Why

Like many of its fast-food rivals, Subway has tried to entice price-wary customers back into restaurants this year by rolling out big sub discounts and other promotions. But less than a month after debuting its latest new meal deal, the sandwich chain is already ending the promotion.

Subway is canceling its $6.99 Meal Deal this week, according to Restaurant Business Magazine, which viewed a company message informing operators of the change. Customers will no longer be able to order the meal in restaurants starting this Wednesday, Nov. 27, though the deal will remain available as a digital offer through Dec. 26.

The $6.99 Meal Deal officially launched on Nov. 3, offering customers any chef-crafted or custom six-inch sub, a small fountain drink, and a choice of either chips or two regular cookies. To replace the meal deal, Subway will launch a new digital offer on Wednesday that provides a 20% discount on any sub. The company expects the digital deal to stick around through Jan. 5.

The reason for the swap? Per Restaurant Business Magazine, Subway said that the $6.99 Meal Deal didn't perform as well as it had expected.

"The Meal Deal was designed to help drive a lift in traffic, sales, and, ultimately, restaurant-level profitability, and delivered on these objectives during the market test," the message to Subway operators read. "While the national Meal Deal promotion is delivering the expected number of daily redemptions, overall, the promotion is not driving the anticipated results."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Subway said when first announcing the promotion that it would remain available through the last week of December. However, its in-restaurant cancellation this week will boot it from the menu about a month earlier.

In a statement shared with Eat This, Not That!, a Subway spokesperson did not directly confirm the change. However, they did acknowledge that the company will adjust its value offerings when it's the right move for the business.

"Subway's approach to value is thoughtful and strategic, leveraging data to help balance consumer needs while protecting franchisee profits," the statement read. "We continuously test new value platforms aimed at helping drive profitable traffic and encouraging repeat visits. We take feedback and data seriously, and if needed, we quickly adjust course to ensure we're doing what's best for our franchisees, guests. and overall business."