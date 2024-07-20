6 Best Fast-Food Meal Deals To Score This Summer

Affordability has long been a pillar of the fast-food industry. Unfortunately, the past few years have seen even fast-food prices balloon to heights that would have sounded like a bad joke just a decade or so ago.

Inflation certainly isn't confined to burgers and fries, but rising prices feel especially personal when it comes to fast food. Social media posts calling out chains for astronomical prices go viral on a weekly, if not daily, basis, and many of the biggest brands are losing customers long taken for granted.

KFC, Starbucks, and Pizza Hut all reported declining same-store sales last quarter, according to CNBC, while McDonald's and Wendy's acknowledged decreases in customer traffic.

Just two years ago McDonald's was talking up customer resilience despite price increases. Fast forward a bit and the burger behemoth's CEO Chris Kempczinski admitted "the battle ground is certainly with that low-income consumer" earlier this year. Indeed, when you can sit down at a restaurant like Applebee's and order a burger for $9.99, while Big Macs are simultaneously being sold for more than $8 at some McDonald's locations, something is seriously out of whack.

Luckily, diminishing profits and dwindling traffic have motivated a number of fast-food chains to introduce new value meals and deals. While the jury is still out on whether these promotions will convince budget-conscious consumers to come back, this is shaping up to be a historic summer of fast-food savings.

Looking for a satisfying bite to eat that won't leave your wallet wishing you stayed home? Here are the six best fast-food meal deals to score this summer.

McDonald's

The Golden Arches sit atop the fast-food mountain, both in terms of profitability and brand recognition, so it makes sense that so many customers felt blindsided by higher prices as of late. In response, McDonald's launched the $5 Meal Deal on June 25.

Featuring a McChicken or McDouble sandwich (400 calories) plus a four-piece order of McNuggets (170 calories), fries (230 calories per small order), and a soft drink, the deal offers hungry customers incredible value. There is a major catch, though. The $5 Meal Deal is only available for four weeks. Even so, the president of McDonald's USA has already hinted that many locations may continue to offer the deal past that date.

Wendy's

If you're looking to start your day with some savings, look no further than the new Wendy's English Muffin breakfast deal. For just $3, customers can get a small order of Seasoned Potatoes (280 calories) and their choice of either a Bacon, Egg and Cheese English Muffin (380 calories) or a Sausage, Egg and Cheese English Muffin (540 calories).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King

A perennial contender to the fast food crown, the home of the Whopper isn't standing on the sidelines during this summer of savings. Last month, Burger King announced the return of its $5 Your Way Meal for a limited time only (although no end date has been announced).

The deal offers customers their choice of either a bacon cheeseburger (340 calories), Whopper Jr. (330 calories), or Chicken Jr. (440 calories) in addition to a four-piece chicken nuggets (190 calories), small order of french fries (300 calories), and a drink.

Taco Bell

In no mood to be outdone by its burger-minded competitors, Taco Bell just rolled out a new value meal of its own last month. The $7 Luxe Cravings Box is available through September and looks more like an extra large-sized order than a value meal. The box includes a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (500 calories), a Double Stacked Taco (320 calories), a Chalupa Supreme (360 calories), chips and nacho cheese sauce (220 calories), and a medium drink.

Compared to ordering each of those items individually, the taco chain says its new value meal is 55% cheaper. That's some serious savings.

Sonic

Sonic has escalated the fast-food value wars in a major way, recently announcing the launch of a new $1.99 value menu. Branded as "catering to every taste bud and budget," Sonic's new venture isn't a limited time offer, either. The drive-in chain says the new menu (nicknamed Fun.99) is a permanent fixture.

The Fun.99 menu is as eclectic as it is affordable. Items priced at $1.99 include the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger (560 calories), a small order of Tots (250 calories), a Chili Cheese Coney (460 calories), all 12 milkshake flavors, and both varieties of the new Sonic Queso Wrap: Bacon Ranch (340 calories) and Southwest Crunch (360 calories).

Starbucks

The iconic coffee chain usually isn't known for offering value deals or meals, so customers took note when Starbucks announced its new Pairings Menu last month. For a limited time only, patrons can mix and match their favorite beverages and breakfasts for just $5 to $7.

Any tall hot or iced coffee or tea paired with a butter croissant (250 calories) is just $5. In the mood for a bit more in the morning? For $6, you can get any tall coffee or tea, plus any of the following hot sandwiches: Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich (480 calories), Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich (360 calories), Turkey Bacon, Cheddar and Egg White Sandwich (230 calories), or the Chicken, Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich (450 calories).

Meanwhile, any tall coffee or tea plus a Double Smoked Bacon Sandwich (500 calories) or Impossible Breakfast Sandwich (420 calories) costs $7.