5 Best Superset Workouts To Build Muscle Mass

One of the most common fitness goals I see among my clients is building more muscle mass. Supersets, a training technique where two exercises are performed back-to-back with no rest in between, have long been hailed as an efficient way to maximize muscle growth. By combining exercises that target the same muscle group or opposing muscle groups, supersets provide an intense stimulus that can lead to significant muscle hypertrophy.

These are five effective superset workouts I specifically designed to build muscle mass. Each workout will consist of four individual exercises; perform the first two exercises with no rest in between, rest, then perform the final two exercises back-to-back. Pair these workouts with increased protein intake, adequate rest, and proper hydration to see full results.

Keep reading for the best superset workouts to build muscle mass. And when you're finished, be sure to check out the 10 Best Low-Impact Exercises To Melt Belly Fat.

Chest and Triceps Superset

This superset focuses on the chest and triceps, two muscle groups crucial for upper-body strength and aesthetics. By pairing exercises that target both muscle groups, this workout enhances muscle recruitment and promotes muscle growth in the chest and triceps.

1. Bench Press (4 sets of 8 to 10 reps)

Lie on a flat bench with a barbell above your chest. Lower the barbell to your chest, then push it back up explosively.

2. Tricep Dips (4 sets of 10 to 12 reps)

Grab parallel bars with a shoulder-width grip and lift yourself up. Lower your body until your elbows are at 90 degrees, then push back up.

3. Incline Dumbbell Flyes (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps)

Lie on an incline bench with a dumbbell in each hand. Lower the dumbbells out to the sides with a slight bend in your elbows, then bring them back up.

4. Tricep Skull Crushers (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps)

Lie on a flat bench with a dumbbell in each hand or holding a barbell above your chest. Bend your elbows, and lower the weight toward your forehead, then extend your arms back up.

Back and Biceps Superset

This superset targets the back and biceps, key muscle groups for pulling movements and overall upper-body strength. By alternating between exercises that engage these muscle groups, this workout stimulates muscle growth in the back and biceps effectively.

1. Pull-ups (4 sets of 8 to 10 reps)

Hang onto a pull-up bar with your palms facing away and hands shoulder-width apart. Pull your body up until your chin clears the bar, then lower back down.

2. Barbell Rows (4 sets of 10 to 12 reps)

Bend your knees slightly and lean forward, holding a barbell with an overhand grip. Pull the barbell toward your lower chest, then lower it back down.

3. Hammer Curls (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps)

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing inward. Curl the dumbbells up toward your shoulders, then lower them back down.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4. Reverse Grip Barbell Rows (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps)

Hold a barbell with an underhand grip, hands slightly narrower than shoulder-width apart. Pull the barbell toward your lower chest while keeping your elbows close to your body, then lower it back down.

Legs Superset

This superset focuses on the lower body, targeting the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. By combining exercises that engage these muscle groups, this workout promotes muscle growth in the legs and enhances overall lower-body strength.

1. Squats (4 sets of 8 to 10 reps)

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and a barbell across your upper back. Squat down until your thighs are parallel to the ground, then stand back up.

2. Romanian Deadlifts (4 sets of 10 to 12 reps)

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a barbell with an overhand grip. Hinge at your hips, and lower the barbell toward the ground, then stand back up.

3. Walking Lunges (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps, per leg)

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Step forward with one leg, and lower your body until both knees are bent at 90 degrees, then step back.

4. Leg Press (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps)

Sit on the leg press machine with your back against the pad and your feet shoulder-width apart on the platform. Push the platform away until your legs are fully extended, then lower it back down.

Shoulders and Traps Superset

This superset targets the shoulders and traps, key muscle groups for upper-body strength and posture. By pairing exercises that engage these muscle groups, this workout enhances muscle development in the shoulders and traps effectively.

1. Military Press (4 sets of 8 to 10 reps)

Sit or stand with a barbell at shoulder height. Press the barbell overhead until your arms are fully extended, then lower it back down.

2. Dumbbell Lateral Raises (4 sets of 10 to 12 reps)

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Lift the dumbbells out to the sides until they reach shoulder height, then lower them back down.

3. Barbell Shrugs (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps)

Stand with a barbell in front of you, holding it with an overhand grip. Shrug your shoulders upward, then lower them back down.

4. Upright Rows (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps)

Stand with a barbell in front of you, holding it with an overhand grip shoulder-width apart. Pull the barbell straight up toward your chin, keeping it close to your body, then lower it back down.

Chest and Back Superset

The last of these superset workouts to build muscle mass is all about the chest and back. This superset targets both areas simultaneously, offering a comprehensive upper-body workout. By combining exercises that engage these muscle groups, this workout promotes balanced muscle development and overall upper-body strength.

1. Pushups (4 sets of 8 to 10 reps)

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground, then push back up.

2. Bent-Over Rows (4 sets of 10 to 12 reps)

Hold a barbell with an overhand grip, bending your knees slightly and leaning forward. Pull the barbell toward your lower chest, then lower it back down.

3. Dumbbell Chest Flyes (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps)

Lie on a flat bench with a dumbbell in each hand. Lower the dumbbells out to the sides with a slight bend in your elbows, then bring them back up.

4. Lat Pulldowns (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps)

Sit at a lat pulldown machine with your knees secured under the pads, and grab the bar with a wide grip. Pull the bar down to your chest, keeping your back straight, then slowly release it back up.