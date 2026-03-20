These Mexican restaurant chains offer fresh guacamole prepared right at your table.

Nothing ensures freshness quite like tableside guacamole. There is something about watching a person mash avocado with diced tomatoes and all the seasonings right in front of you that makes it even more delicious. You don’t have to travel to Mexico to experience the amazingness that is tableside guac. Here are 5 chain restaurants where the guacamole is actually made tableside.

Rosa Mexicano “Guacamole en Molcajete”

Rosa Mexicano has been the gold standard for tableside prep since 1984. “Fresh guacamole, made tableside and to order (Josefina’s style: no lime!)” the chain writes on its website. I have experienced the amazingness at my local Rosa, and it lives up to the hype.

Uncle Julio’s Tableside Guacamole

Uncle Julio’s tableside guacamole is a main attraction at the Mexican chain, mashed in a traditional lava stone. “The tableside guacamole experience at Uncle Julio’s is one that you will never forget. Our guacamole is made fresh right in front of your eyes, and we use only the highest quality ingredients. Whether you are a first-time visitor or a returning customer, we promise that you will be impressed by our delicious guacamole,” the restaurant says. “Our guacamole includes a combination of Hass avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeños, served in a traditional molcajete. The guacamole is then topped with fresh lime juice and served with tortilla chips.”

On The Border “Guacamole Live!”

Prepared to order with fresh lime and fire-roasted jalapeños. On the Border’s Guacamole Live experience keeps diners coming back for more. “Have you tried our Tableside Guacamole? Do it for the ‘gram…and for the freshness,” they wrote in a social media post. The guac can also be customized if there are things you don’t like.

El Torito Signature Tableside

El Torito is another Mexican chain serving hand-prepared guacamole daily using hand-selected Hass avocados. “Prepared just the way you like it — with fresh avocados, spicy serrano chiles and a special blend of herbs and spices,” they say.

Chevys Fresh Mex Tableside Preparation

Hand-mashed with fresh pico de gallo and zesty citrus. Chevys Fresh Mex lives up to the hype. The restaurant hand-mashes the avocados with fresh pico de gallo and zesty citrus. It is “known for its combination of fresh avocados, lime juice, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, offering a zesty and authentic flavor experience.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e