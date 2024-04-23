Taco Bell Celebrates Taco Tuesday With New $5 Taco Box Deal

Last year, Taco Bell led a successful charge to free the 'Taco Tuesday' trademark formerly owned by rival Taco John's so that every restaurant could use the term without risking legal repercussions. Now, the chain is using that newfound freedom to celebrate Taco Tuesday with a special new meal deal.

Taco Bell just announced a new $5 Taco Discovery Box that will be available every Tuesday from April 23 through June 4. The box comes with a classic Crunchy Taco (170 calories), a Doritos Locos Taco (170 calories), one of the chain's new Cantina Chicken Crispy Tacos (340 calories), and a medium fountain drink.

Taco Bell hopes the new taco box will not only offer solid value to customers, but also encourage them to sample the new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, which debuted as part of an all-new Cantina Chicken Menu in March.

I Tried Every Taco at Taco Bell & the Best Was a Crunchy Classic

"Last year's Taco Tuesday liberation was only the start, and now it's on us to provide our fans with new innovations, experiences, and value-driven offerings that continue to make Taco Bell a part of their Tuesday routines," Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a statement. "Our new Cantina Chicken Menu is quickly becoming a fan-favorite, and this $5 Taco Discovery Box makes it easier than ever for consumers to get a taste with the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco that's included within."

Customers interested in trying the new limited-time $5 Taco Discovery Box can order it in restaurants, online, or through the Taco Bell app. To celebrate the launch, celebrities LeBron James and Jason Sudeikis will star in a new sitcom-inspired marketing campaign in which they try new things on Tuesdays, such as rollerblading, beekeeping, or the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco.

The Best Fast-Food Tacos, Ranked

Taco Bell previously teamed up with James in May 2023 to promote its effort to free the Taco Tuesday trademark. Sudeikis was also featured in a Taco Bell ad campaign earlier this year for the new Cantina Chicken Menu.

The new taco box isn't the only exciting offering coming to Taco Bell this week. The chain announced last week that its fan-favorite Nacho Fries will return on April 25 for their "longest run ever." For this launch, Taco Bell has teamed up with the Portland, Ore.-based hot sauce brand Secret Aardvark to create a new loaded Nacho Fries dish. It's topped with slow-roasted chicken, a three-cheese blend, reduced-fat sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and a blend of ranch and Secret Aardvark's Serrabanero sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popular Tex-Mex Chain Declares Bankruptcy & Shutters 40 Restaurants

Taco Bell also recently began testing new Agua Refrescas beverages that are available in three flavors: Strawberry Passionfruit, Peach Mango, and Dragonfruit Berry. The drinks are only available at one Taco Bell store located at 2222 Barranca Parkway in Irvine, Calif., for this test run. However, Taco Bell has been known to test new menu innovations at select locations before rolling them out nationwide, so customers could see a wider Agua Refrescas launch in the future.

Nutrition information has been included when available.