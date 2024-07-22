 Skip to content

Taco Bell's Hyped New Item Is Getting Very Mixed Reviews: 'Extremely Disappointed'

The new street taco-inspired item hit menus last week and it's already inspiring debate.
Avatar for ET Author
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on July 22, 2024 | 10:36 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Mura Dominko

Months after it first teased the launchTaco Bell has finally debuted a highly anticipated new spin on one of its most iconic items. But the reviews are already pouring in—and customers can't reach a consensus on whether the new offering is delicious or a huge disappointment.

This divisive new menu item is the street taco-inspired Cheesy Street Chalupa. While a classic Chalupa features a fried flatbread shell filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream, the new variety features fresh onions, cilantro, Jalapeño Ranch sauce, and the customer's choice of slow-roasted Cantina chicken (410 calories) or steak (410 calories) inside two chalupa shells stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses. 

 I Tried Taco Bell's Entire Value Menu & One Item Was Super Filling

Taco Bell Cheesy Street Chalupas
Courtesy of Taco Bell

Taco Bell initially tested the Cheesy Street Chalupas in select stores during the fall of 2023 before announcing plans to roll them out nationwide in February 2024. Finally, on July 18, the new limited-edition offering hit menus at participating Taco Bell restaurants.

"The Chalupa has taken many delicious forms over the years, but with the Cheesy Street Chalupas, we set out to create a new flavor-rich way for fans to enjoy the beloved menu item," Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell's vice president of product innovation. "The fresh onions and cilantro atop layers of cheese and premium proteins seasoned to perfection adds a different flavor profile and is our playful nod to the street taco that we all know and love."

Taco Bell fans already have a lot to say about the long-awaited chalupas, and the reviews have been very mixed. On one hand, the item seems to be getting glowing reviews.

One fan declared them the "best thing I've had from Taco Bell" in a Reddit post. 

"Right?! We got them the other day and were blown away at how good they are…Hands down best new thing at [Taco Bell] since they brought back the Mexican Pizza!" another agreed in a comment on the post.

However, others have had a very different experience. One customer took to Reddit last week to share a photo of Cheesy Street Chalupas with practically no filling aside from some onions and a few small cubes of chicken.

 10 Discontinued Taco Bell Items Customers Want Back

"Extremely disappointed," the customer captioned the photo. 

Others have complained that the new Chalupas are "bland" and the filling-to-flatbread ratio is way off.

"The Cheesy Street Chalupas are way too bready. Honestly, the overall flavor just isn't that spectacular," a Redditor lamented

So considering the contrasting reviews and inconsistencies in execution, interested customers may have to try the new option for themselves to find whether it's a worthy addition to the Taco Bell menu. The chain is selling the Cheesy Street Chalupas in pairs for a suggested price of $5.49. Customers can score them for a limited time and while supplies last.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
Filed Under
// //
More in Restaurants
  • red lobster sign

    8 Restaurant Chains Facing Bankruptcy In 2024

  • Loaded hot dog with pickles peppers, tomatoes on a bun from Portillo's

    6 Hot Dog Chains That Use High-Quality Ingredients

  • Taco Bell storefront

    Taco Bell's Hyped New Item Gets Mixed Reviews

  • A chocolate milkshake in a clear plastic cup with a striped straw set against a vibrant blue background

    6 Fast-Food Chocolate Milkshakes, Tasted & Ranked

  • McDonald's building with yellow and red striped background

    The #1 Unhealthiest McDonald’s Order

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.