Taco Bell's Hyped New Item Is Getting Very Mixed Reviews: 'Extremely Disappointed'

Months after it first teased the launch, Taco Bell has finally debuted a highly anticipated new spin on one of its most iconic items. But the reviews are already pouring in—and customers can't reach a consensus on whether the new offering is delicious or a huge disappointment.

This divisive new menu item is the street taco-inspired Cheesy Street Chalupa. While a classic Chalupa features a fried flatbread shell filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream, the new variety features fresh onions, cilantro, Jalapeño Ranch sauce, and the customer's choice of slow-roasted Cantina chicken (410 calories) or steak (410 calories) inside two chalupa shells stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses.

Taco Bell initially tested the Cheesy Street Chalupas in select stores during the fall of 2023 before announcing plans to roll them out nationwide in February 2024. Finally, on July 18, the new limited-edition offering hit menus at participating Taco Bell restaurants.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The Chalupa has taken many delicious forms over the years, but with the Cheesy Street Chalupas, we set out to create a new flavor-rich way for fans to enjoy the beloved menu item," Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell's vice president of product innovation. "The fresh onions and cilantro atop layers of cheese and premium proteins seasoned to perfection adds a different flavor profile and is our playful nod to the street taco that we all know and love."

Taco Bell fans already have a lot to say about the long-awaited chalupas, and the reviews have been very mixed. On one hand, the item seems to be getting glowing reviews.

One fan declared them the "best thing I've had from Taco Bell" in a Reddit post.

"Right?! We got them the other day and were blown away at how good they are…Hands down best new thing at [Taco Bell] since they brought back the Mexican Pizza!" another agreed in a comment on the post.

However, others have had a very different experience. One customer took to Reddit last week to share a photo of Cheesy Street Chalupas with practically no filling aside from some onions and a few small cubes of chicken.

"Extremely disappointed," the customer captioned the photo.

Others have complained that the new Chalupas are "bland" and the filling-to-flatbread ratio is way off.

"The Cheesy Street Chalupas are way too bready. Honestly, the overall flavor just isn't that spectacular," a Redditor lamented.

So considering the contrasting reviews and inconsistencies in execution, interested customers may have to try the new option for themselves to find whether it's a worthy addition to the Taco Bell menu. The chain is selling the Cheesy Street Chalupas in pairs for a suggested price of $5.49. Customers can score them for a limited time and while supplies last.