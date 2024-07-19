Taco Bell Just Added 3 Exciting New Items to the Menu

Taco Bell is launching several new items this month. In its true prolific fashion, the chain hasn't taken a break from innovation and has added two items to nationwide menus and one exciting new regional item, only available to the residents of Cleveland and Akron, Ohio. The much-anticipated drop officially hit menus on July 18.

One of the new additions to its nationwide menu is the Cheesy Street Chalupas. While first Chalupa debuted in 1999, Taco Bell's new version features two crispy, chewy palm-sized chalupa shells filled with melted pepperjack and mozzarella cheese along with an option of grilled, marinated steak or slow-roasted Cantina Chicken. The chalupas come in servings of two with creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce and topped with fresh cilantro and diced onion. The extra-cheesy take on a classic Mexican street food is available for $5.99 while supplies last.

Taco Bell's Brand-New Value Meal Is a Ton of Food For $7

Then there's the highly-anticipated Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries, which are a spicier take on the original Nacho Fries. These popular spuds first debuted in 2018 and enjoyed massive popularity as one of the chain's longest-running menu items. This is the eleventh edition of this fan-favorite. If you're someone who always adds jalapeños and hot sauce on your nachos, this hot take was probably inspired by you. They're seasoned with an array of Mexican spices and topped with a tangy, creamy —and seriously spicy—Jalapeños Ranch Sauce. The secret ingredient is the ranch sauce, which is made with reduced-fat sour cream, buttermilk, garlic, pasilla peppers, red jalapeños, parsley, and what the chain calls "a secret blend of spices." Fans can round the meal out with some fresh pico de gallo and choose from the option of black beans or seasoned beef on top. The item starts at $4.49 and will be available for a limited time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald's May Soon Bring Back Its Most Iconic Discontinued Item

Residents of Akron and Cleveland can additionally look forward to a limited release at participating restaurants of the chain's new Crunchwrap sliders. The test launch of this new rendition on the Crunchwrap comes hot on the heels of its Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap, which debuted in May.

The Cheesy Crunchwrap Sliders come in a set of two fun-sized Crunchwraps with a side of nacho cheese dipping sauce for $3.99. Each Cheesy Crunchwrap is served on a grilled tortilla packed with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, and a crunchy mini tostada. Fans can upgrade their order to a Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Slider for just a dollar more for Crunchwraps with grilled steak, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheddar cheese, along with a Green Chile Queso dipping sauce.