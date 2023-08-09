Taco Bell Testing 3 Exciting New Items—Here's Where To Get First Taste

The last couple of weeks have been an exciting time for Taco Bell fans, with the return of the highly-anticipated Beefy Crunch Burrito and the launch of the chain's first-ever birria-inspired taco. Now, some lucky Taco Bell lovers have three additional new items to try.

The fast-food chain just started testing a Mexican BBQ Flatbread Melt, Three-Cheese Flatbread Melt, and Shredded Beef Grilled Cheese Burrito. The catch with these new items, however, is that they're only available in select markets.

Taco Bell is testing both Flatbread Melts in Dayton, Ohio, while the Shredded Beef Grilled Cheese Burrito is available in Oklahoma City. While the items are only available on a limited basis right now, fast-food chains typically use such tests to gauge whether innovative new items will be successful enough to merit a wider rollout. So if the new items end up performing well in the test markets, there's a possibility that Taco Bell could launch them nationally in the future.

The Mexican BBQ Flatbread Melt features grilled and marinated chicken, a zesty new Mexican BBQ sauce, and a three-cheese blend (cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack) all melted together on a warm flatbread. The Three-Cheese Flatbread Melt features the same chicken, three-cheese blend, and Taco Bell's Creamy Chipotle sauce. Both Flatbread Melt varieties have a suggested price of $2.

Meanwhile, the star of the Shredded Beef Grilled Cheese Burrito is Taco Bell's all-new shredded beef, which is slow-braised and simmered in spices until tender. The burrito also includes Taco Bell's green sauce and a melty three-cheese blend grilled onto the outside. The burrito has a suggested price of $5.59. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Though the Shredded Beef Grilled Cheese Burrito is only available in Oklahoma City, Taco Bell customers across the country still have plenty of ways to sample the new protein. The shredded beef is featured in the birria-inspired Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco that launched at participating locations last week. Other Taco Bell items can also be customized to add or swap in that new beef at restaurants that carry it.

In other Taco Bell news, the chain is currently celebrating its successful campaign to free the Taco Tuesday trademark (previously owned by rival Taco John's) by giving away free Doritos Locos Taco to customers every Tuesday through September 5. And then on September 12, Taco Bell is partnering with DoorDash to open a $5 million taco tab.

Taco Bell plans to use that tab to help pay for a portion of customers' orders that day from any participating vendor selling Mexican cuisine. This means that the chain may foot a portion of your bill even if you choose to eat at another restaurant. Unfortunately for any Taco Bell fans in New Jersey, the DoorDash offer will not be available in the Garden State since it is the only state where the Taco Tuesday trademark registration hasn't been canceled.