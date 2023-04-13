It's Decided! Taco Bell Is Bringing Back a Popular Burrito

If you're a Taco Bell fan who craves a solid dose of nostalgia, this is the year for you. The fast-food chain is bringing back its beloved Volcano Menu this summer—nearly 30 years after it first debuted— and as of today, a spicy new spin on the fan-favorite Nacho Fries launched at restaurants nationwide for a limited time. Now, fans can also look forward to the limited-time return of another wildly popular retired Taco Bell item: the Beefy Crunch Burrito.

RELATED: 6 Big Changes You'll See at Taco Bell This Year

Taco Bell challenged customers in late March to vote for the return of either the burrito or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco. While many customers were pulling for the Cool Ranch taco, their votes weren't quite enough to outshine the intense love that Taco Bell fans feel for the Beefy Crunch Burrito. This overstuffed burrito featured seasoned beef, sour cream, seasoned rice, and a nacho cheese sauce, plus the crunchy addition of Fritos Flamin' Hot Flavored Corn Chips. Taco Bell first introduced the item in 2010 and retired it the next year, though it has made several limited-time appearances since then up until 2018.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Customers are so passionate about the burrito that they create a petition begging for its return and built a thriving "Beefy Crunch Movement" on Facebook with 66,000 followers. Even Taco Bell anticipated that the Cool Ranch taco would face a tough battle up against the Beefy Crunch Burrito. When it opened up voting last month, the company wrote in a release that due to the dedicated fans the burrito "will be one to beat."

When the votes were tallied, the burrito received 60% of the vote while the Cool Ranch taco received 40%.

The showdown between the Beefy Crunch Burrito and Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco was the second time Taco Bell tasked customers with choosing between the return of two fan favorites. The chain put the Double Decker Taco and the Enchirito head-to-head last year, and the latter ended up winning the crown and earning a brief relaunch in November 2022.

Taco Bell hasn't yet announced an exact return date for the Beefy Crunch Burrito, but said it would be sometime in "late 2023."

While today is surely a happy one for the Beefy Crunch Movement members, things haven't been smooth sailing for Taco Bell customers lately. Quesarito fans were outraged to learn in March that the popular quesadilla-burrito mashup will be retired on April 19. And while some Taco Bell customers have celebrated the recent return of the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and Bacon Club Chalupa, others have a major issue with how those items are priced.